Just 39 Things Any Homebody Will Want To Add To Their Wish List

1. A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers to lounge around in because they're SO comfy. They feature two pockets to store your phone, wallet, and keys if you do unfortunately have to leave your home. Plus reviewers say they're a great substitution for Lululemon pants!
Promising review: "These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned, and I plan to eventually buy every single color. I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings, but if they feel anything like these, then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style and that they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit. I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" —Courtney
2. A plug-in mushroom light so you can feel like you're sleeping in an enchanted forest. It activates when it's in the dark and these magical 'shrooms even change colors!
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
3. A TikTok remote control ring because some days you can't be bothered to move *at all*. You'll be able to scroll through TikTok with just a push of a button without even moving to touch your phone. You can even use this to take pics on your phone from up to 33 feet away!
Promising review: "I have a TikTok obsession, and I am thrilled with this ring! I love how versatile it is, too, where I can flip book pages on my phone and go through music as well. It’s easy to use and set up if your follow the instructions." —The Shopper around the Corner
4. An unbelievably soft hooded bathrobe so you can lounge around all night feeling as cozy as can be. I dare you to not feel as relaxed as possible in this. Plus reviewers rave about how this is just like the Barefoot Dreams robe!
5. A mushroom growing kit that you won't even have to unbox because it grows in the packaging! The 'shrooms grow indoors, year-round, so you'll be able to harvest some and lend some *oomph* to your dishes. Forget about leaving the house to go the grocery store when you want to add a lil' something extra to your pasta.
Back To The Roots is a California-based small business founded by two college friends that specializes in indoor gardening kits with a mission to reconnect families to food.
Promising review: "This product has been so much fun to watch! I followed the directions, exactly as written, and the mushrooms began growing within 3–4 days. I will say that I did soak them for close to 10 hours before putting them back in the box to grow and I believe this helped a ton. I also kept the box inside by a window with the blinds closed in order for them to get indirect sunlight. The mushrooms grew tremendously for almost a week before they started to shrink so I clipped them to cook with and they were DELICIOUS! This was such a fun product and process to watch. I am now in the process of trying to get a second batch of shrooms from the same box. Fingers crossed!" —Steph A
6. A set of extra soft cooling bed sheets with over 255,000 5-star ratings so you KNOW they're worth it. With so many different colors to choose from, you'll definitely find one to match your room's vibe. The best part? They don't collect heat so you won't wake up sweating in the middle of the night.
Sets come with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases (with only one pillowcase included in the twin size).
Promising review: "These are the real deal!! I found them from a TikTok and my husband actually said after the first night, 'Let’s just replace all of our sheets with these, they’re so comfortable!' It’s a beautiful blue and white pattern. They wash well and breathe at night — I am always hot but these stayed cool. Definitely buying more!" —Julia Monroe
7. And a set of game-changing cooling "hotel" pillows because the best sleep is in a hotel bed. You won't need to flip this fluffy pillow around since BOTH sides stay cool!
Bonus: these are fully machine washable!
Promising review: "After looking for pillows everywhere in stores and not being satisfied, I decided to trust a TikTok that I saw featuring these pillows and checked out the reviews here and saw the hype. Decided to trust this hype and order two of my own, and they are SERIOUSLY THE BEST PILLOWS EVER! Trust the reviews. Took two minutes to fluff up to use and both my fiancé and I are having the best sleeps now." —Ellen
8. A copy of Burn After Writing for your deepest. darkest. secrets. These prompts range from wholesome to spicy — to take journaling to another level. On different pages you'll have to choose between "this or that" questions, make your own bucket list, and more! Reviewers say that this book can be a great stress reliever.
Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self-love, self-care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different. You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." —Brent Helm
9. A Pet House candle that gives off the most soothing aromas *and* helps to get rid unwanted odors that linger in your house from litter boxes, dog beds, and a whole lot more.
10. A plush blanket for cozying up on the couch because it's EXTREMELY soft and fluffy. Just imagine coming home after hard day at work, turning on Love Is Blind (and bingeing it), and throwing this baby on top of you — ~ahh~ pure bliss. Plus reviewers say it's just like Barefoot Dreams!
Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
