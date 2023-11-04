33 Products Under $25 That Reviewers Say Are “Worth It"

Check out yours truly using it three ways on TikTok!

Former BuzzFeed Shopping Writer Brittany Ross says: "After seeing countless videos on cleaning TikTok that raved about The Pink Stuff, I knew I had to try it out on my stained, grime-coated sheet tray. I mean, if it could make a dent in that, I'd probably believe in magic. Well, I started scrubbing one corner as a test, and lo and behold, the difference was nothing short of DRAMATIC (check out my TikTok for proof!). And I didn't even have to scrub very hard, though as someone with ~minimal~ upper body strength, I doubt any force I could physically apply would even constitute as heavy scrubbing. At any rate, it worked so well that I tried it on a pair of dirty tennis shoes and a blue stain that had been singed onto my toaster oven for months, and, yup, it worked. I will say, if you want your sheet trays to look brand spankin' new, you might need one of those cleaning scraper tools to get every last bit off, but as far as general stain removal goes, consider me a FAN."



Promising review: "This is the first review I’ve written on Amazon since 2009. This cleaner is the most effective and fast acting and easy to use cleaner I’ve ever tried to remove well water stains from my shower and other plumbing. For the first time in eight years my shower looks clean. No orange brown rust stains, I could cry. So worth it, way better than any vinegar baking soda, whatever cleaners! And it doesn’t stink" —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

