33 Products Under $25 That Reviewers Say Are “Worth It"

1. A nail-strengthening cream to help renew your fingernails after years of nail biting or peeling off acrylics. If your nails are prone to cracking or peeling, the calcium, vitamin, and hydrogenated jojoba oil formula will help keep them hydrated and strong.
Promising review: "I was looking for something that could help my brittles nails which rose on layers. I was some skeptical with this cream, because it seems so simple to work. But, guess what? It works great. I've been using this cream on my finger nails only at night for about two months or so, and you can tell the difference. No more weak or brittle nails. It takes some time and patience, but it worth it. Very happy with this purchase." —Celi Goodin
2. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner because even though you can't see your week-old pasta doesn't mean that it's not still down there. Just toss it in the sink and let the water run — it'll clean itself so you don't have to reach down there and do it, *ick*. Once you see the bath bomb-like blue fizz, the job is done and your sink is free from the backed-up gunk. Plus it'll keep those flies away that are attracted to leftover food!
Promising review: "I've had a problem with a stinky disposal for about a year. I've tried the 'Plink your sink' product which only masks odor for so long. I've tried drowning the disposal in vinegar and baking soda but that felt like pouring money down the drain and did not solve the issue. This thing, one shot, two minutes and we've been odor free ever since (two weeks now). Well worth it. Very convenient and easy." —David Janeski
3. A jar of internet-famous The Pink Stuff to remove grease and grime from quite literally any surface, from stoves to bathtubs to even jewelry! It works so well it'll be attached to your hip. For this price? You'll definitely get a bang for your buck.
Check out yours truly using it three ways on TikTok!
Former BuzzFeed Shopping Writer Brittany Ross says: "After seeing countless videos on cleaning TikTok that raved about The Pink Stuff, I knew I had to try it out on my stained, grime-coated sheet tray. I mean, if it could make a dent in that, I'd probably believe in magic. Well, I started scrubbing one corner as a test, and lo and behold, the difference was nothing short of DRAMATIC (check out my TikTok for proof!). And I didn't even have to scrub very hard, though as someone with ~minimal~ upper body strength, I doubt any force I could physically apply would even constitute as heavy scrubbing. At any rate, it worked so well that I tried it on a pair of dirty tennis shoes and a blue stain that had been singed onto my toaster oven for months, and, yup, it worked. I will say, if you want your sheet trays to look brand spankin' new, you might need one of those cleaning scraper tools to get every last bit off, but as far as general stain removal goes, consider me a FAN."
Promising review: "This is the first review I’ve written on Amazon since 2009. This cleaner is the most effective and fast acting and easy to use cleaner I’ve ever tried to remove well water stains from my shower and other plumbing. For the first time in eight years my shower looks clean. No orange brown rust stains, I could cry. So worth it, way better than any vinegar baking soda, whatever cleaners! And it doesn’t stink" —Amazon Customer
4. A pack of deodorant wipes because there is nothing wrong with smelling fantastic everyday. Bring this pack wherever you go and pull one out when you feel like you need to *freshen* up.
Promising review: "I was a soldier out on a field exercise and could not shower. These wipes were the only wipes I found that effectively killed underarm stink. Well worth it." —Veronica Rodriguez
5. A Shark Tank-favorite Click & Carry Grocery Bag Carrier that's quite small but can lift up to 80 pounds! I know we all dread having to take several trips to bring in groceries, but with this baby you just hook your bags to the clip and take *everything* inside.
Click & Carry is a Shark Tank and QVC-featured small business that specializes in easy carry accessories.
Promising review: "It takes a little extra time attaching the bags in the car to the device, but it's worth it. It is such a time saver to be able to carry all the grocery bags in at one time, over the shoulder, and still be able to handy carry others." —Susan Q. Sommer
6. A hanging trunk organizer to free up space in your trunk and keep it neat. It can help declutter your trunk, with eight large pockets that can fit almost anything from reusable bags to blankets.
Promising review: "Worth it. This product is such a great organizer. I got the larger version for my mini van and the minute I installed it I was glad I purchased it. Besides the storage, the best feature about this is the Velcro along the bottom and sides so it stays attached to the backseat instead of flapping around. We store tons of things for on the go, spare clothes, sunscreen, diapers, wipes, coloring books, snacks and I still have two slots that aren’t filled. If you’re thinking about it and you struggle with keeping a clean car or need better organization on the go, buy it, you deserve it!" —Sky Bar
7. A foot file that'll help scrub away all the rock-hard calluses your feet have worked up. It's basically like a cheese grater for your dead skin.
Promising review: "I received this last night & let me tell you it was WORTH it. I am a sandal wearer & my feet become calloused a lot especially during the summer months. I have tried just about everything to get the smooth feeling back but this product made my feet feel like the bottom of a babies foot I couldn’t believe it. It is sharp so be mindful. It even works on dry skin. I didn’t have to put a lot of work in to see the results I desired. I am pleased with this product." —JuicyRedd
8. A home-y tissue box cover so you can cry in style instead of pulling out tissues from a cardboard box. It could even put a smile on your face from its cuteness!
Here's why BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly loves this:
"I, an adult woman, cannot remember the last time I bought a box of tissues for my home. (Though I have several purse packs?!) It may have been when I most recently had a sinus infection, which I guess was 2+ years ago. But now that I’m playing house as a grown-ass person in an apartment to myself, I’m trying to be *responsible*. So obviously buying this whimsical tissue box cover we’ve featured in a million BuzzFeed Shopping posts is peak adulting.
Perhaps the reason I’ve been so bad at keeping around a box of tissues is because tissues just look...kind of ugly out in the open. But not with this lil’ cover! Now it’s a ~design element~ that I’ll hopefully remember to keep full. For now, it’s filled with a square box of tissues I unearthed from my old apartment’s closet while packing; it's presently neatly housed inside the tissue box cover, providing the 'smoke' for the tiny chimney. The only downside to committing to this box is that I'll have to buy square-shaped tissue boxes only now. But I can live with that. And with my not-snotty nose."
Promising review: "Did it change my life to have a tissue box cover that looks like a house? No. Does it make me smile whenever I see it? Yes. Buy it. Little things that make you smile are always worth it." —Melissa Gump
9. A fan-favorite Essence Lash Princess Mascara to enhance your beautiful lashes with its cone-shaped fiber brush. The best part, the formula is clump-free! Reviewers say it has the same (if not better) results as name-brand mascaras for less than $5 AND it has over 239,000 5-star ratings!
Promising review: "I have been wearing mascara for over 30 years and this by far is my new and absolute favorite. This mascara makes your lashes super long from the False Lash Effect. I got this on Prime Day for super cheap but it would be completely worth it to pay full price for this mascara." —Mz Carrie
10. A slim pill organizer so you can bring your medication with you on-the-go. Even if you forget to take your meds at home, you'll always have some on you. It comes with six compartments so you can carry pills for every emergency in here. Runny nose? Upset stomach? Headache? Have no fear, your meds are here!
It comes with a small pick to help you open each compartment.
Promising review: "It's the perfect size. I had a bunch of travel size bottles in my purse of various things because you never know when your it off the house and will need something. Everything fits in this perfect. Well worth it!" —Amber Selhorst
11. A set of vibrant fine point pens to doodle away in all the colors imaginable! Think about how cute your to-do list will look plastered in these gorgeous hues.
Promising review: "I bought these pens to fill out my 2023 planner with bills, birthdays, appointments, etc. I love how many colors there are as I code everything a different color in my planner to pick out things by sight. They write well, didn’t smudge and were easy to hold. Definitely worth it and the price was great!! Highly recommend!" —Amazon Customer
12. A fan-favorite Poo-Pourri spray for restroom-goers so their business can stay their business. Yes, OFC everyone has to ~go~ but that doesn't mean it has to smell!
Promising review: "I bought this before going on a cruise with a small inclosed bathroom with no venting system and having a roommate.... I did not want to deal with life alone. But this product entered my life and made life seem more full of flowers than po.... you know what I mean... It works before, during and after if you forget or an emergency happens. Worth it. Will buy again." —Me
13. A pack of Mighty Patches so you can tackle that pesky pimple (white)head-on. The hydrocolloid absorbs the gunk inside, which speeds up the healing process. Plus it hides pimples and prevents from you from picking at them! It works so well you'll forget that there was even a pimple there.
Hero Cosmetics is an Asian woman-founded brand and home of the popular Mighty Patch and more. Ju Rhyu launched the brand in 2017, and it's since evolved with products such as cleansers, toners, Mighty Patch nose strips, and more!
Promising review: "I've tried different kinds of pimple patches, but this is the best overall. This is a bit pricy compared to other products, but it's worth it. I use this before bed when the pimple shows white pus. The next morning, it is absorbed in the patch and leaves the face clean. This is very effective when you use it at the right time." —Steve K
