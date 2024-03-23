36 Products That’ll Help You Travel Like A Pro On Your Spring Vacation

1. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount to watch your downloaded movies or shows on the plane without having to struggle to prop your phone up. You can mount it onto the tray or even your carry-on so you can keep yourself entertained while you're at the gate two hours too early.
Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra-long-haul trip, and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes, and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards, and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well-built, and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time. Thus far it still feels solid, and I don't anticipate breaking it any time soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" —Earendil
Get it from Amazon for $9.97+ (available in five colors).
2. And an AirFly Pro wireless transmitter so on the flight, you don't have to pay for a pair of wired headphones if you only have AirPods or other wireless earbuds. Just connect your listening device to the transmitter and insert it into any audio jack!
It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual. It can also connect to two pairs of earbuds!
Promising review: "Ever since I purchased my wireless Bose earbuds, I always hated having to use another set when I was on an airplane with the seat-back entertainment system. I tried many different models to connect the system to my Bluetooth headsets until I came across this one, and it is amazing! It seamlessly connects to my headset, very clear and reliable audio, and it takes the stress away from having to carry several headsets! Thank you!!!" —Ryan Malloy
Get it from Amazon for $54.99 (available in two colors and two other styles).
3. A carry-on friendly travel Gillette razor because bringing a full razor means extra space being taken up. It comes with a teeny tiny handle and avocado-oil infused lubrication!
It comes with one handle and one blade refill!
Promising review: "I got this for a vacation and it was great! The little carrying container is awesome, and keeps you from having a weird, loose razor floating around in your suitcase. Plus the heads are the same as a regular-sized razor, so you can keep using it when that one is worn out!" —Tegan H
Get it from Amazon for $11.63.
4. A sturdy, lightweight pill organizer so you can bring your medication with you on the go — without the bulkiness of the bottles. It has with eight compartments so you can carry your daily and emergency pills in here. Runny nose? Upset stomach? Headache? Have no fear, your meds are here — now nothing can ruin your spring break!
Promising review: "My husband and I travel a lot and take a number of prescription drugs. It was always a hassle accessing our medication when needed, so I purchased this organizer to make things easier. I used a label maker and labeled each little compartment and it has performed wonderfully. I highly recommend this organizer to anyone who travels and needs medications throughout the day." —Jacqueline
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $7.97+ (available in two color combos).
5. A Trtl neck pillow to prevent your head from rolling down while you sleep on that uncomfy plane seat. It also acts as a scarf because as we all know, those planes get chilly. I mean, you should get some ZZZs in before you start partying.
Check it out on TikTok here.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor Ciera Velarde owns this comfy pillow and said: "I've used this for the past few years and swear by it! Before this, I always found traditional neck pillows uncomfortable and would end up ditching them halfway through the flight and getting frustrated. The Trtl pillow is adjustable — you wrap the pillow around your neck and secure it with Velcro, and if you find it's too loose, just make it a bit tighter! I've truly never slept better on a plane than with this pillow."
Promising review: "Used it for a 14-hour flight to Japan last week, and it helped tremendously. This was the first time I was able to sleep on the plane so this helped tremendously. Definitely a must-have for travel. It is very light so I was able to easily pack it in my under-the-seat wheeled trolley. I want to emphasize how much the light warmth of the fleece (and I don't like being hot) was just right to help me nod off to sleep. Since this is primarily for sitting upright in the seat or someone in the middle or the aisle seat, this was ideal for me. I just got back yesterday. Again I used it — this time for a 12-hour flight." —Ambience
Get it from Amazon for $64.99+ (available in four colors).
6. Or an inflatable wedge pillow so you can sleep comfortably without having to put your head or arms in an awkward position. Just slide your arms through the bottom and rest you head on top to get some ZZZs on the plane. Plus if you're catching a waaay too early morning flight, you can continue sleeping at the terminal!
Can't sleep while traveling? No worries, because this gem also doubles up as a back rest for optimal comfort.
Promising reviews: "Just received this and so far so good! Inflates within mere seconds and the same to deflate. Seems really supportive and comfortable. I was influenced by a TikTok review so I’m assuming it’ll be a gem on flights!" —Katelyn
"Used this on four international flights last month, and it made all the difference in the world. It's compact, quick and easy to inflate/deflate, very versatile in how you can position it, and it doesn't rely on the tray table. I can very comfortably lean forward in my seat and sleep almost like I can in a bed." —Still Chilly in Colorado
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
7. A wireless portable charger because having a dead phone is just such a pain in the *you know what* — especially when you're not in the comfort of your home. Instead of packing those massive power banks, just toss this tiny but mighty lipstick-size charger into your bag!
Promising review: "I initially bought this for my fiancé to carry with him on the golf course, as his battery is ALWAYS dying. This small portable charger allows up to THREE FULL charges with battery percent on 5%. I love that it doesn't have any wires and it plugs right into your phone, you can put your phone in your pocket or bag, and you are charging on the go. With this portable charger, you will never have a dead phone battery." —Kristina Michelle
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in six colors).
8. And a compact, all-in-one international travel adapter so you don't have to buy or bring separate adapters when you travel outside of the country. It comes with two USB outlets, one USB-C outlet, and one socket — what more do you need?!
The charger can be used in Mexico, Canada, the UK, the UAE, Japan, China, Australia, New Zealand, and other countries in Europe, Asia, and South America.
Promising review: "LOVE this adapter! I travel from time to time internationally and have always used just the 'standard' adapters found in airports. Could not pass up the opportunity to purchase this one after reading the reviews. Exceeded my expectations of what it was capable of. Used on a recent trip to Germany and it handled everything needed — laptop, cell phone (USB ports are so very welcome), alarm clock, dryer, etc. Did not miss a beat on the power provided. And, it is also attractive looking ;-) Thank you for making such a great, dependable product!" —Monkey
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
9. A 16-piece travel toiletries set because hotel toiletries just don't work as well as your fave products. Every bottle is TSA-friendly, so just fill each of these babies up with you hair or skincare products and you're ready to go!
You'll get four bottles, two jars, two spray bottles, two scoopers (to help transfer creams), one funnel (to help transfer liquids), one cleaning brush, a page of labels, and a bag that fits all the containers.
Promising review: "I’ve purchased a lot of different travel sets for my toiletries over the years. Inevitably, they are hard to fill and tend to leak. This set was magic! The wide mouth made it easy to fill from a larger bottle, and the little scoops made transferring creams to the jar containers very easy and with much less mess. The only con (hardly worth mentioning) is that once you squeeze the bottle, it takes a few minutes to expand with air again, so the sides are a bit sunken. I solved that by unscrewing the top just a bit for a quick release of the vacuum pressure. I had no leaks, and plenty of containers for every toiletry." —MDC
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four styles).