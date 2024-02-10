33 Products That Will Make Any Chronically Busy Person Go “Yes Please”

1. A silicone baking mat so you can easily roast some veggies or bake some frozen pizza in the oven instead of whipping up an extremely complicated meal from TikTok. Plus it's super easy to clean so it won't take too much time out of your hectic day.
Promising review: "I use these mats several times a day. They make cleanup super easy, which is really important in my hectic life. They wipe off easily with just water." —Tasia Lung
Get a set of two from Amazon for $16.17.
2. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner to save your arms from an unwarranted workout session. It requires no elbow grease — just spray your shower once a week, wait 8–12 hours, and then rinse with warm water. Say bye-bye to scum- (plus grime-, oil-, and mold-) filled showers, and hello to your shiny new tiles.
Promising review: "I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full-time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." —L. J. Petillo
Get it from Amazon for $20.98 (available in two scents).
3. An adorably encouraging daily planner so you can jot down affirmations and your to-do list rather than keeping it all stored in that noggin of yours. You can even track your water intake and fitness plan throughout your extremely busy day.
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.
Promising review: "These daily planning sheets keep this mama on TRACK! I started out printing daily planning and schedule sheets from a free download on my computer. Then I realized why not just buy some already printed so I save my ink at home. I found these and love how the day, schedule, tasks, and health habits are organized. I've already reordered once and will continue to use these." —Shannon Hoglund
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in eight other styles).
4. Plus a set of vibrant fine-point pens to color-code your schedule in all the colors imaginable! Think about how cute your to-do list will look plastered in these gorgeous hues.
Psst...they are designed to *not* bleed through pages!
Promising review: "I bought these pens during quarantine, not expecting much, considering they are quite inexpensive. I've used well-known brand marker/pens in the past, and didn't want to pay much for markers I'd use for coloring. I was concerned about the tips bending or bleeding, but I was completely wrong and am very satisfied with this product! They do not bleed, and the tips are strong and thin. I use these pens for coloring, hand lettering, and note taking, and they're exactly what I was looking for! The only regret I have is that I did not order the larger pack with more colors!!" —Michael Fanizzi
Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $8.99 (also available in black).
5. A rapid veggie and fish steamer so you can make a quick and easy meal — because even though you're super busy, you gotta eat! Just put in your greens and fish of choice, fill the bottom with water, and pop it into the microwave.
6. A Saucemoto dip clip because the struggle to eat nuggets with sauce in the car is too real — especially when you only have a 30 minute lunch break. Just attach it to the air vent and start dippin'!
Promising review: "How did I go so long without one of these??? The Saucemoto was my first 'TikTok Made Me Buy It' purchase and I have no regrets. It clips easily to my car's vent and the sauce cups clip in easily so I can dip and drive. No more trying not to dump the sauce by accident while steering with the same hand that's holding the dip cup. It even comes with a dip cup for those places that do the pouches for their sauces rather than the cups. (I'm looking at you, Arby's.) Ya know, you end up squeezing the sauce onto the wrapper that's balanced on your lap and you end up getting some sauce on your steering wheel. OR you try the whole 'wrapper and sauce on the passenger seat and try to dip while watching the road,' which usually doesn't turn out so great." —Pleasure Pamela
Get set of two from Amazon for $12.99 (available in four colors).
7. A bottle of Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint that'll give you the matte look you so desire and it's lip-shaped applicator makes it super easy to apply. Plus it lasts ALL day so you won't waste any seconds for a retouch!
Promising review: "I got this to replace my old matte balm that I got LITERALLY years ago (I know I know, should have replaced sooner) and I'm already in love with it. It's light to wear, and my lips actually breathe. It doesn't get clumpy during long wear either and actually lasted through dinner last night. It's dead-on the same shade as my UD nude lippy, and although coverage isn't as thick and it's not as creamy, it's still perfect for a light makeup day. Highly recommend this one!" —C. Bentley
Get it from Amazon for $9.90 (available in 40 shades).
8. A dual hair dryer and brush to dry and style hair at the same time so you won't have to take so many steps in your styling routine. This one's for you "fashionably late" people!
Unlike other hair dryers, this one can be held closer to the roots and scalp for a higher volume and lift and helps you curl hair at the end while it dries. It comes with three heat settings and is designed to work on all hair textures — reviewers with 2a–4c hair mentioned it working for them.
Promising review: "Oh. My. Gosh. Let me start off by saying I HATE doing my hair. It's long, straight, and really fine so I just let it air dry and call it a day but that leaves it flat, frizzy and a little wavy in the back. Well I got this puppy in the mail today so immediately jumped in the shower so I could use my new drying brush and this thing is literally magic! It dried it so silky smooth and gave me so much volume. I used it on the low setting first then high and was blown away. I will forever be drying my hair this way. I feel like a hair model LOL. So basically ... just buy the thing. You won't regret it!" —Chloe512
Get it from Amazon for $33.05+ (available in nine styles).
9. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds so you can bump to "Greedy" — and guess what, they're completely waterproof. They pair easily and when you put them in your ears, you'll get up to 10 hours of playtime (45 hours with the wireless charging case)! Just pop them in the next time you run errands to keep yourself entertained.
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold
Get it from Amazon $24.99+ (available in five colors).
10. A handy weekly cleaning printable that'll help you manage your chores throughout the week so your home doesn't turn into a mess.
You'll get instant downloads of this as an editable Canva template, PDF, JPG, and SVG.
Creative Type Store is a woman-owned, Canada-based Etsy shop that specializes in designer printables to make life easier.
Promising review: "Great for what I needed! I had started my own schedule, but felt like I was forgetting things, too much in a day, etc. This is super helpful!" —Erin Brie
Get it from Creative Type Store on Etsy for $3.48.
11. A set of 10 quick-dry nail polishes if you always need to have your nails done but have no time to sit down at the salon to get a manicure. You can paint them yourself from the comfort of your home *and* they dry in literally ONE minute. These babies last for several days but are also super easy to take off after you soak them in warm water.
Promising review: "The set comes in various colors and they are all beautiful. The polish has a big brush that covers the nail easily. The polish is opaque but I did two coats. It didn't stain my nails or has a strong smell. The polish dried up quickly. I cook and clean, so it started to wear off on the fourth day. But I can repaint because of the easy application and fast drying." —perksofbeautyblog
Get 10 bottles from Amazon for $13.75 (available in five color combinations).