38 Products You Need For When You’re Feeling A Little Lazy But Need To Chef Up A Meal

1. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper so you can feel like the next Gordon Ramsay. This multifunctioning gadget chops, spiralizes, and slices veggies instantly so you don't have to, AND it comes with a built-in storage container that'll leave your kitchen ~mess free~.
Fullstar is a small biz that specializes in super useful kitchen gadgets!
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper, which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
2. A pair of herb scissors with FIVE blades. It'll *snip* off so much prep time and cut through herbs or leafy greens in just a matter of seconds!
Promising review: "I like to grow herbs and use them in salads, soups, and many other recipes. I received these as a birthday gift and can't believe how fast and easy it is to cut up cilantro, basil, parsley, lovage, etc. My husband tried them today too for the first time while making guacamole, and found that slicing the cilantro went very quickly. The storage case-cleaner is very efficiently designed too. I ordered four of these sets to give as gifts." —Lucille P. Nawara
3. A cutting board prep station so you can chop and store ingredients all in one place. (Perfect for meal prepping!) Who's up next on the chopping block? Def not you after using this 2-in-1!
Promising review: "I purchased this product because I do a lot of food prep and have challenges placing prepared cuttings into containers. This unique cutting board allows me to cut various foods and slide them through an opening directly into a sealable plastic container. The time savings and organization allows for faster prep time. The bamboo board works well for this purpose." —N Hara
4. A dishwasher-safe apple slicer because slicing it wedge by wedge is just way too much work sometimes. Place an apple into the slicer and *pressto*: eight evenly cut slices!
Promising review: "Seriously, why has this never been invented before? It's the best thing in the history of apples! It cuts the apples in perfect sizes for kids (and even me), and the bottom base to push the blade all the way down is a game-changer. I always hated cutting apples because the last push was annoying and made slices fly everywhere. This is easy and keeps them all mostly attached. Love, love, love it!" —jbug
5. A divided nonstick skillet so you can minimize cooking time and cleaning time — which I know can be your kryptonite if you're feeling lazy.
Promising review: "This skillet works pretty well and the clean-up is very easy. I've made eggs, steaks, pork chops, beans, chili, pancakes, tortillas, quesadillas, bacon, and potatoes for starters. It's awesome to cook a full meal and only have one pan to wash. I would recommend a small spatula for the smaller compartments though, since it can be a tight fit, but overall this was a great purchase." —Photography is life
6. A garlic peeler that'll keep the clove intact while removing the peels and keeping them inside. Just toss your garlic in, press down, and roll to get perfectly peeled garlic in seconds. The best part: Your hands stay odor-free!
This includes a ventilated case for storage and the peeler is dishwasher safe!
Promising review: "OK, this is DEFINITELY not a gimmick! Follow the instructions and this will save you time in the kitchen! Roll it with minimal pressure and it works like a champ. It also rinses very easily and dries quick. The case has holes on either end to ensure it dries completely in between uses when you toss it in a drawer. I will never hand/knife smash garlic and fight with those pesky skins sticking to everything ever again." —ThatKasper
7. And a garlic rocker so you can continue to keep your fingers free from the garlicky scent. Just rock it back and forth a few times and you're done!
8. An inconspicuous jar opener because opening jars with your bare hands is a struggle that no one should have to go through — especially just to get one pickle spear.
To install, remove the backing of the adhesive and stick it on, then screw in the three included screws to secure it!
Promising review: "I bought this last year and have used it many times on many different lids, even use it to open gallon milk jugs when those pesky plastic attachments just won't seem to give. I haven't found anything I try that it won't open for me. No more banging on the counter, just hold it under my cabinet and slid it in the V-shaped opening, give it a little twist to open, hardly any effort at all. It was easy to attach under the cabinet, I put mine so the wide opening faces forward. I personally think every house should have one of these." —Addie
9. And an electric can opener that'll def come in handy when those pesky lids just won't come off. Forget about accidentally cutting your fingers on those sharp edges; these will open any can with just the touch of a finger.
Promising review: "This is a great can opener. Took a minute to figure out how to fit the can and realize it opens the cans from the side and not the top. I soon realized what a benefit this is! No sharp edges and you can snugly fit the top back on the can for refrigerator storage if you don't use the entire can of food. Very sturdy and easy to use. There is an option to lock the handle down if you don't want to hold it while it's opening the can, but it's not difficult either way." —Michelle L
10. A microwave omelet maker for those mornings when you egg-ccidentally snoozed your alarm one too many times. Just beat some eggs with milk and add the mixture in with your desired ingredients for a perfectly cooked omelet in just five minutes!
This is made of 100% platinum silicone that's resistant to high temperatures and is dishwasher-safe.
Promising review: "This product is brilliant because it works on the steam concept of cooking. I suggest cooking frozen vegetables with some butter first then adding two to three eggs on top. Instant frittata. Adjust your cooking times because it takes some time to perfect it." —Enjoy Good Design
11. A hanging garbage bag holder so you don't have to go back and forth to the trash can while making your famous vegetable stir-fry. Plus, you won't run the risk of dropping scraps on the floor along the way to throw them out. Reviewers also use this for composting!
Promising review: "I love this product because I'm always chopping vegetables and cutting up meat. I would be making several trips to the trash. Now I'm able to make meal prep quicker, easier, and cleaner! A good way to use up some of those plastic bags from the grocery store, too!" —Ellen Holcomb
12. A tofu press to drain tofu from all its moisture in just 15 minutes, leaving it ready to absorb other flavors when cooking! There are two pressure levels, so whether you have firm or soft tofu, it'll always stay intact.
BTW, TofuBud is a small biz based in San Francisco.
Promising review: "I used to use a kitchen towel to squeeze water out of tofu. The process was time consuming, messy, and took a kitchen towel straight from clean drawer to the laundry. The TofuBud works amazingly well. Push the plunger to the second compression, and 30 minutes later, the perfect amount of water has been removed to make tofu patties. Add an egg and some light soy sauce and brown in a nonstick skillet. Great!" —MT Nester
13. A flexible spoon that's multifunctional — it measures, it stirs, it flips, it can do anything! OK, not literally anything, but you get the point. Plus, it just gives you less to wash when you do the dishes!
It's heat resistant up to 600 degrees and designed with an ergonomic handle, stiff nylon core, and flexible angled head for easy stirring. You can also get a blender spatula, jar scraper, and assorted sizes of spoons from the same link.
Promising review: "This is a perfect mix between a spoon and a spatula. Perfect for pans that can’t tolerate metal utensils. You can scoop, move things around in the pan, and the end doesn’t bend everywhere. It’s also dishwasher safe, so cleanup is a snap. I would consider buying more because my other cookware just doesn’t compare! This will be my go-to from now on." —Katherine Barnes
14. A set of gravity-activated grinders so your poor forearms can take a break from the endless twisting and turning. Once you tip these bad boys over, they automatically ground salt or pepper for you.
Promising review: "These are really beautiful and add the exact touch of copper I was looking for in my space. When using, the end lights up blue which is very cool gives them a modern feel. They feel heavy and solid, including the clear receptacle that holds the salt/pepper." —Pink Dragon
