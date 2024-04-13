Your Home Is Wondering Why You Don't Own These 59 Genius Products Yet

1. An EasyWring microfiber spin mop so you don't have to get on your hands and knees when you clean your floors — sorry, Cinderella, this was after your time. The wringer will remove the perfect amount of excess water, and the mop is designed with a microfiber fabric that is so effective all you need is WATER to clean.
Promising review: "I had had it with my broken basic mop and bucket. I tried to just get a dollar store Swiffer to get us by, but that wasn't cutting it at all. With three boys and a dog that makes his rounds on all the furniture and every exposed corner, I had to do something. After seeing a TikTok where a woman demonstrated this mop to clean her walls, and hearing my boss raving about it, I decided to click the Amazon button. Let me tell you, I HATE cleaning, I HATE mopping, but I LOVE for things to be clean. I was able to mop the entire house TWICE (Because it was that dirty. Please don't judge.) within an hour. A few days later I mopped the entire house again within 10 minutes because they weren't quite as dirty. On another positive note, my boys love the spinner and think it’s a toy! So, every time I get the bucket out my 10-year-old and 4-year-old ask to mop the house because they think it’s fun. MAJOR BONUS!" —Molly
Get it from Amazon for $34.42.
2. An enzyme-based stain spray for those stains you forgot were there, or remembered but just couldn't be bothered to scrub out. That's totally okay, because you can just spray this on an old or new stain and toss it into any load of laundry.
Promising review: "Puracy is the best stain remover I've ever used! Grass stains? GONE. Blood? GONE. Baby poo on white clothes? Doesn't stand a chance! Seriously, Puracy got out stains from 6-year-old stored baby clothing!!! It's that good! Grease? Gone. Seriously this stuff is AMAZING! Buy it now!" —GrantedByTiffany
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
3. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner because even though you can't see your week-old pasta, doesn't mean that it's not still down there. Just toss this in the sink and let the water run — it'll help the disposal clean itself so you don't have to reach down there and do it, *ick*. Once you see the bath bomb-like blue fizz, the job is done and your sink is free from the backed-up gunk.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
4. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner to save your arms from an unwarranted workout session. It requires no elbow grease — just spray your shower once a week, wait 8–12 hours, and then rinse with warm water. Say bye-bye to scum- (plus grime-, oil-, and mold-) filled showers, and hello to your shiny new tiles.
Promising review: "This stuff is a lifesaver. Life is tremendously busy with kids and cleaning the shower is at the bottom of the list. I bought this due to pure frustration and disgust of my shower and it has turned it around in a weekend. You literally spray it and forget it and just with that little effort, I have a clean shower!! Also great for glass doors. It cleaned everything! Love it!" —Amanda Nichols
Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in two scents and three sizes).
5. A bottle of Folex Carpet Spot Remover so you can remove everything from fabric surfaces, whether that be your tiny oopsies or your big *OOPS*. Now you'll be able to munch on your burrito without the fear of leaving a stain.
To use, apply to the stain, gently agitate with your fingers, and blot with an absorbent cloth. This is non-toxic and should be non-irritating on the skin!
Promising review: "I had terrible rust and oil stains all over the seats of my car when I bought it. I tried other cleaners to get it out, but they actually made the stains darker. I took it to the dealership to see if they could get it out and they flat out told me no, so I gave up and lived with it for almost five years. I tried this after it was recommended by a friend. I sprayed it on and literally watched the stain run right off my seat. It was amazing! I thought I was going to have to pay hundreds of dollars to replace the seats in my car because nothing else would work. This stuff really is awesome!" —Brittany
Get it from Amazon for $6.65 (also available in multipacks).
6. A reusable hair remover roller that pet owners swear by. It's just like a lint roller but without the paper so it never runs out. It's designed to pick up pet hair efficiently and once it's locked in, it doesn't go anywhere until you throw it away.
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two colors).
7. A pack of stain-removing cleaning cups to finally rid your coffee machine of old grinds and residue. Just pop it in like you would with a K-Cup and let it run. It'll help extend your Keurig's lifespan and make your java taste super-duper fresh!
Promising review: "Okay, so these cleaner pods are awesome! I didn't know how gross our Keurig was until today. The big mason jar on the left is when I actually ran the cleaner through plus one rinse cycle. The middle one is another rinse cycle and the last one, on the right, is the last one I did. So yes, I would suggest running two or three rinse cycles instead of the recommended one. But it's still an awesome product for the price! I have a Keurig 2.0 and I had no issues." —Mads0421
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.95 (also available in a pack of 12 or 18).
8. A Baseboard Buddy so you don't have to get down on your hands and knees to get rid of that mold and dust on your floors and baseboards. Plus it has as 4-foot extendable pole so you can easily clean your ceiling fans and grates without the hard work.
The kit comes with one Baseboard Buddy and three reusable pads, which can be used wet or dry.
Promising review: "Buy it NOW. Honestly, I had huge reservations for this thing. Yet another miracle cleaning tool that will break or bend or something. I was so wrong. It was easy to put together and I sprayed it with Mean Green and went to the baseboards. No more kneeling and no broken back. This thing is amazing. It is durable and the pad is super absorbent. I am so happy. I can't wait to do the rest of the house!" —artgirl
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
9. A set of reusable microfiber mop pads to pick up more dust, dirt, and gunk than disposable pads. You can just toss it into the washing machine after you're done cleaning your floors.
They can be used wet or dry and on basically every type of flooring and even drywall if you're so inclined. Since they can be thrown in the wash, one microfiber pad can replace up 100 single-use pads.
Promising review: "Just used these for the first time with my Swiffer WetJet and I gotta say I am impressed! Went on easily and cleaned the floors easily! I always hated the one-time use pads and never felt like they got my floor clean. This review is NOT sponsored, I bought these with my own money because I’m sick of single-use products. Seriously, buy these now!!!" —AKGross
Get a set of two from Amazon for $13.49.
10. A carpet cleaner that looks like Mike Wazowski but is no monster — it'll be your bestie. This compact cleaner uses warm water and a specialized liquid cleaner to remove all ~oopsies~ from mud, food, pets, you name it. Reviewers love this product so much that they say they can't live without it.
Promising review: "Buy this NOW! My husband and I absolutely love this little thing. We have used it to clean our cars, mattresses, upholstered chairs, area rugs, and our couch. It works great and is so convenient for almost everything. Easy to clean, easy to move. I did use this on our carpet to compare to my larger carpet cleaner and it did NOT clean as well as my larger cleaner did. It is excellent for spot cleaning, though." —Marianne R. Fezza
Get it from Amazon for $122.69 (available in two configurations).