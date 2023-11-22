37 Ridiculously Effective Products To Improve Your Home

1. A bottle of wood polish to get your wooden furniture and floors looking back to mint condition. It'll have everything looking *SO* brand-new that your guests will be wondering if you just remodeled your home.
Promising review: "This stuff is absolutely AMAZING. My wife and I were getting tired of looking at our worn-out cabinets and wood paneling and were very close to paying a professional thousands of dollars to refinish it all, but then we came across this product. Our paneling and cabinets were looking rough. We have two dogs who jumped up and scratched places, we also had an area that was damaged by water spots where our dog bowls were, and several other areas that were just worn from heavy traffic. This stuff was like a magic eraser for water spots, scratches, scuffs, and any other blemish. We simply wiped the product on with a paper towel and let it sit for 20 minutes before wiping it off with a clean towel. Everything looks brand-new. I'm buying a couple more so we can finish our cabinets and wood paneling. We're so glad we found this product." —Kris
2. A heavy-duty grout cleaner so you can finally clean those dark, dirt-filled crevices. Just let it sit on the floor for 10 minutes and scrub all the muck away.
Promising review: "I never leave reviews on Amazon but this grout cleaner definitely deserved a review. I tried three other cleaners before buying Grout-eez and they did nothing but waste my time and money. Grout-eez got my grout perfectly clean in no time, plus it was easy to use and no odor. I'll never use another grout cleaner." —Tyler
3. A fume-free oven cleaner because you don't want your cupcakes tasting like month-old pizza gunk. Okay, here's what you have to do, ready? Spray, let it sit for 30 seconds, and wipe it. That's. It.
Promising review: "I saw this on a TikTok. I have used Easy-Off in the past but hated the smell. This is so much better and let me tell you I am super sensitive to smells. Works great in the oven, and also as I saw on the video works great in shower stalls and tubs!" —Amy L Viau
4. A set of terrazzo wall decals that'll make redecorating your room easy peasy lemon squeezy rather than repainting your entire wall. The vibrant terrazzo is just so fresh and funky — it'll instantly up the vibes in your house!
Promising review: "I love these. I had this bare wall in my apartment that I felt needed something else and these were perfect. They don’t feel super sticky (we will see how they hold up) but I like that right now bc they don’t take the paint off, since I’m renting! I love them. For this tiny wall, one sheet was enough!" —Makayla Hawkes
5. An highly-rated pet urine stain-removing spray because your poor carpet doesn't deserve to stink or stain. Instead of yelling, "bad dog!" you'll be shouting, "amazing stain remover!" Spray and soak any mess your lil' stinker decides to make, and just like that, gone.
Rocco & Roxie Supply Company is a family-owned small business established in 2013 that specializes in pet odor eliminators, pet toys, pet snacks, and pet accessories.
Promising review: "I don’t know how I ever survived without this. There’s tons of 'pet stain/odor remover' products out there, but this by far is the absolute best. I cringed paying the $20 for it when others are between $5–$10, but I have NO ISSUES paying now. I foster dogs, some puppies, some older, some not housebroken and every room in my house is carpeted except the kitchen, which means I have lots of accidents. I spray enough to saturate if it’s a lot of urine, let it soak for 10 minutes then wipe it up with a hand towel. Then I put a larger towel on top of it if it’s in a high-traffic area until it’s completely dry. It’s taken out every stain, and more importantly the odor is gone! I will never stop buying this product. I recommend it to everyone who has dogs!" —Shelley
6. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff to remove grease and grime from quite literally any surface from stoves to bathtubs to even jewelry! It works so well it'll be attached to your hip. For this price? You'll definitely get a bang for your buck.
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
7. *Plus* The Pink Stuff's Miracle Multipurpose Cleaner Spray, which deserves all the hype that it gets. The spray gives more coverage, making it easy to tackle any large surface stain — with just a few spritzes, *poof,* it's good as new. So many reviewers rave about how much better this is compared to bleach and other cleaners!
Promising review: "Glad I found this product on TikTok. Does 95%–100% of the job in seconds! Definitely worth the money." —Mother of 4
8. A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner that looks like Mike Wazowski but is no monster — it'll be your bestie. This compact cleaner uses warm water and a specialized liquid cleaner to remove all ~oopsies~ from mud, food, pets, you name it. Reviewers love this product so much that they said they can't live without it.
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula, which is also available on Amazon for $12.99!
Promising review: "My couch was a disaster! I have three children, a baby, three dogs, and two cats and my couch was in rough shape. From spills to dirty shoes, our couch had seen the worst. Every time it was dirty I spot cleaned it with something from Walmart but the stains never seemed to come out. I’ve had the couch for almost two years and am still paying it off so I needed something to clean it that would work. I finally gave in and ordered this and it worked so well. Not only was it getting the stains out it was also getting all the built-up dirt underneath the cushions up. I used The Bissell OxiClean formula with it and it did a really good job. These stains are not new I also want to add. It was easy to use and light weight." —Mrs B
9. A power scrubber brush to attach to a drill. A DRILL. Just pop it on the head of your drill that's been sitting in your garage and let the machine do all the work for you.
It comes with three different sizes and shapes of brushes. The bristles won't scratch and are good to use on tubs, sinks, baseboards, fiberglass shower enclosures, shower door tracks, and porcelain. The drill isn't included, but you can find a bunch of great ones on Amazon!
Useful Products is a US-based small business established in 2007 by car wash owner, electrician, and former bodybuilder Anthony LaPolla that specializes in drill-cleaning brushes and attachments.
Promising review: "So I kept seeing this item on TikTok and thought, 'heck, why not?' I love this item for deep cleaning, whether it's car mats, shoes, or the shower." —A. Givens
10. An EasyWring microfiber spin mop so you don't have to get on your hands and knees when you clean your floors — sorry, Cinderella, this was after your time. The wringer will remove the perfect amount of excess water, and the mop is designed with a microfiber fabric that is so effective all you need is WATER to clean.
Promising review: "I had had it with my broken basic mop and bucket. I tried to just get a dollar store Swiffer to get us by, but that wasn't cutting it at all. With three boys and a dog that makes his rounds on all the furniture and every exposed corner, I had to do something. After seeing a TikTok where a woman demonstrated this mop to clean her walls, and hearing my boss raving about it, I decided to click the Amazon button. Let me tell you, I HATE cleaning, I HATE mopping, but I LOVE for things to be clean. I was able to mop the entire house TWICE (Because it was that dirty. Please don't judge.) within an hour. A few days later I mopped the entire house again within 10 minutes because they weren't quite as dirty. On another positive note, my boys love the spinner and think it’s a toy! So, every time I get the bucket out my 10-year-old and 4-year-old ask to mop the house because they think it’s fun. MAJOR BONUS!" —Molly
11. A self-adhesive paper towel roll holder that'll save counter space and your eyes from looking at clutter. You can stick it on the walls, under the shelves, or anywhere your heart desires.
12. A plant-based stainless steel cleaner kit so when you leave fingerprints behind from your 2 a.m. snacking, there's ~no evidence~. It works great on any stainless-steel appliance and will make them ✨sparkle✨. Plus, it'll leave a protective barrier so you can continue on with your late-night food scavenger hunt.
Promising review: "This is a miracle worker on stainless. I have tried everything to get my stainless to shine like it should, even the home remedies, which do NOT work — sorry but they don't. This stuff is the best I have tried. I follow a girl on TikTok that recommended it and she has been right 100% on her Amazon recommendations. She nailed it again. You will love this stuff." —Amazonwoman
13. An insulated weatherproof and soundproof strip to stick to the rims of your door to keep the heat and AC in (I just saved your electricity bill). It's a 2-in-1 because it also drowns out outside noise. You'll get much better sleep with less ruckus and the perfect temperature.
Promising review: "JUST WHAT I NEEDED! This weather strip worked great for me. It came in two attached strips with an adhesive backing. The strips can be separated as needed. It was easy to peel the backing and install the strips. I installed both strips on the door casing where the door meets it when closed. It immediately stopped the draft that was coming in around the door." —RH in TN
