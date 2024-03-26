22 Travel Products If You’re Determined To Only Pack A Carry-On

1. A waterproof Kindle for all you bookworms who love to read any chance you get. Instead of carrying a few of your favorite novels with you (ugh, heavvvvvy) just take this handy device that can hold all the books you can dream of!
Here's what Haley Zovickian has to say about it: "I recently bought a Kindle and it has, no exaggeration, revolutionized my life. I love mine for so many reasons — it's truly helped me incorporate my love of reading into my often hectic life, and all my titles literally live inside of this half-pound wonder gadget, so I can switch between books super easily. For traveling, this is a literal dream. I don't have to pick between titles and then regret the entire trip that I didn't bring the one I left at home — and, as any book lover knows, traveling with books is heavy as hell, and the Kindle literally completely eliminates that weight. Traveling will never be the same for me."
Promising review: "I LOVE reading and being able to access a book anywhere with this thing. It is easy to navigate, very easy to read and adjust the brightness or how warm the light is. It doesn't auto adjust, but I don't need that feature. I've read in bright sunlight to dark rooms, and it's always been so clear. You can adjust the font and use the library to search whatever books you want. Makes packing books for traveling very easy. Battery life lasts me two weeks if I'm reading every day for a few hours. You have to have internet and it only shows books. This is not a tablet to surf the internet or use other apps on." —R@L0
Get it from Amazon for $139.99+ (available in 8GB and 16GB sizes, three colors, and with or without ads).
2. A set of travel compression cubes so you can make better use of your carry-on suitcase and fit more outfits because you can never have too many. All you have to do is pack your clothes, zip it up, compress the bag, and it's ready to go!
Promising review: "Must-have traveling accessory. Best way to pack a suitcase! I’ll never go back to stuffing everything in on its own. These compartments held way more than I imagined and kept me organized. I will definitely add more to my collection. Makes a great gift for frequent travelers too!" —Lisa
Get them from Amazon for $18.95+ (available in 11 styles and in packs of two, three, or six).
3. A shoe bag because there's nothing worse than opening your bag to see dirt all over your brand-new vacation dress. It'll keep at least three pairs of shoes compact (some reviewers say it can fit five!) instead of rolling around in your carry-on taking up unnecessary space.
Promising review: "You can totally fit three pairs of shoes in this! (Size 6.5 female shoe, fit heels, wedges, and sandals.) I bought two and will absolutely be buying more for my husband. 10/10 would recommend! I travel frequently, and I always overpack; this helped cut down space and stress immensely!" —Taylor
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in nine colors and patterns).
4. A 50-count set of laundry soap sheets if you need take your clothes for a wash but don't want to buy a gigantic jug of detergent that's probably going to end up in the trash or left behind. Plus you'll be able to rewear your outfits several times so you won't have to pack as many!
These work best with hand washing!
Promising review: "This came SO in handy during my vacation to Europe! I was making lots of different stops to places with different types of weather. With these laundry soap sheets I was able to wash my clothes in the sink — letting me pack just the right amount of clothes for all the different places I went." —Katie Fujarski
Get a pack of 50 from Amazon for $10.95.
5. A jewelry organizer to bring all your bling with you because it's not a vacation without it! You'll be able to bring all your fave bracelets, earrings, necklaces, and rings because there's a designated spot for all of them. Plus this takes up a heck of a lot less space compared to jewelry boxes.
6. A sturdy, lightweight eight-compartment pill organizer so you can bring your medication with you on the go — without the bulkiness of the bottles. It comes with eight compartments so you can carry your daily and emergency pills in here. Runny nose? Upset stomach? Headache? Have no fear, your meds are here!
Promising review: "My husband and I travel a lot and take a number of prescription drugs. It was always a hassle accessing our medication when needed, so I purchased this organizer to make things easier. I used a label maker and labeled each little compartment and it has performed wonderfully. I highly recommend this organizer to anyone who travels and needs medications throughout the day." —Jacqueline
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $7.97+ (available in two color combos).
7. And a compact, all-in-one international travel adapter so you don't have to buy or bring separate adapters when you travel outside of the country. It comes with two USB outlets, one USB-C outlet, and one socket — what more do you need?!
The charger can be used in Mexico, Canada, the UK, the UAE, Japan, China, Australia, New Zealand, and other countries in Europe, Asia, and South America.
Promising review: "LOVE this adapter! I travel from time to time internationally and have always used just the 'standard' adapters found in airports. Could not pass up the opportunity to purchase this one after reading the reviews. Exceeded my expectations of what it was capable of. Used on a recent trip to Germany and it handled everything needed — laptop, cell phone (USB ports are so very welcome), alarm clock, dryer, etc. Did not miss a beat on the power provided. And, it is also attractive looking ;-) Thank you for making such a great, dependable product!" —Monkey
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
8. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount to watch your downloaded movies or shows on your phone rather than you lugging that big ol' laptop around in your bag. You can mount it onto the tray or even your carry-on so you can keep yourself entertained while you're at the gate two hours too early.
Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra long haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well-built and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time. Thus far it still feels solid and I don't anticipate breaking it any time soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" —Earendil
Get it from Amazon for $9.97 (available in three colors).
9. Silicone travel bottles because hotel toiletries just don't work as well as your fave products. Every bottle is TSA-friendly, so just fill each of these babies up with you hair or skincare products and you're ready to go!
*Plus,* decanting your creams and liquids into these babies will free up space in your carry-on and spare you weight.
PS: It also comes with pre-printed labels and a handy, clear zipper pouch!
Promising review: "Just took a trip to the Dominican Republic and used carry-on luggage only throughout the entire trip, never once was questioned about the size. The bag they are in seems thin but it worked great to put bottles back in as well as some smaller items fit in the bag too, like lip gloss, mascara, and such. The holes are big enough to get your product in to the bottles without any complications. My fiancé and myself had plenty of shampoo, conditioner, sunblock and lotion for seven days. Highly recommend these bottles, they are perfect for carry-ons!!" —Stephanie Miller
Get a set of four 3-ounce bottles from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in a variety of sizes and colors).
10. A packing checklist so you'll be able to travel worry-free because you know you packed all the essentials. Just refer to this list to make sure you're not packing anything you don't *need* because that'll only end up taking up extra space in your bag.
Promising review: "We travel frequently and have two children. As any parent knows, packing for yourself and your children can be overwhelming (especially for a trip longer than a few days). I have found this list to be a lifesaver and I also give it as a gift for other traveling families. It is easy to plan, organize, and list out items that are easily forgotten. You can also list the quantity of each item needed. It has a variety of clothing options and space to add more. Overall, wonderful purchase and has likely saved me many forgotten items!" —I-really-bought-this
Get it from Amazon for $7+ (available in two colors and a roadtrip option).
11. A blissfully comfy, ergonomic Trtl neck pillow to prevent your head from rolling down while you sleep on that uncomfy plane seat. It also acts as a scarf because as we all know, those planes get chilly. Plus it'll take up way less space in your bag compared to those bulky U-shaped pillows.
It also easily attaches to backpacks and luggage handles, weighs less than half a pound, and is machine washable!
Promising review: "The Trtl Travel Pillow has been a game-changer for my journeys. Its super soft neck support and added shoulder support create a comfort haven. The cozy cushioning makes it feel like a cloud for my neck. I love how lightweight and easy to carry it is, making it a perfect travel companion. The fact that it's machine washable is a huge plus but after a wash it was not exactly like the new one. Overall, it's become an essential item for my travels, providing unparalleled comfort and convenience. Highly recommended!" —Kasra
Get it from Amazon for $64.99+ (available in five colors).