If You Don't Know What To Gift The Guys In Your Life, Check Out These 32 Products

Promising review: "I used to brew my cold brew by the cup; since purchasing this, I have saved myself so much time and effort — not to mention money doing it at home as supposed to Starbucks. When I’m low on the cold brew, I just refill it in the afternoon, and it’s ready to use by the next morning. I think along with this, I paid an extra $20 for the coffee grounds, caramel sauce, and creamer, and I can make my exact Starbucks order in my house for a fraction of the cost. 10/10 recommend!" —Brianna Fields

Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in three colors and two sizes).



And to learn more, read our full review of the Takeya cold brew coffee maker.

