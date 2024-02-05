1. A 100 Movies To Watch scratch-off bucket list so instead of debating for hours on what to watch for movie night, he can just scratch one off and go with it.
Promising review: "I thought this was a great novelty gift. I purchased for my hard-to-buy-for husband who is quite the movie buff. He has already seen about half, but seemed to find a good deal of satisfaction in being able to immediately scratch some off. He is now up for the challenge to see those that still remain. The list of movies is obviously quite subjective. I think it covers a lot of the common 'must see' ones, but there also seem to be some more obscure ones on it. I will note that some blocks cover more than one movie (like Star Wars — several movies go into one scratch-off block). I think this is OK, but it does mean that there are over 100 movies referenced by the poster. The poster material is very heavy-duty card stock. It is so thick, in fact, that regular Scotch tape did not work for us in holding it up. It definitely does not feel cheap!" —JAMick34
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $30.49. (And check out more fun scratch-off lists, including a 100 Dates Bucket List.)
2. A Takeya cold brew maker that's perfect if he's an "iced coffee only" drinker who finds himself in a time crunch every morning. With this, all he needs to do is put grounds into the filter, add some water, and leave it in the fridge overnight. It'll be ready to drink the next day!
Promising review: "I used to brew my cold brew by the cup; since purchasing this, I have saved myself so much time and effort — not to mention money doing it at home as supposed to Starbucks. When I’m low on the cold brew, I just refill it in the afternoon, and it’s ready to use by the next morning. I think along with this, I paid an extra $20 for the coffee grounds, caramel sauce, and creamer, and I can make my exact Starbucks order in my house for a fraction of the cost. 10/10 recommend!" —Brianna Fields
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in three colors and two sizes).
And to learn more, read our full review of the Takeya cold brew coffee maker.
3. A bath pillow and full body mat so he doesn't have to awkwardly rest his head on the ledge anymore. Not only will it cushion his neck, but it'll also gives him FULL BODY comfort — giving him the bath experience he never knew he needed but so rightfully deserves.
For the ultimate relaxing experience, also check out this bath tray!
Promising review: "We just installed a new tub in our master bathroom. The tub has a steeper slope than our previous. So we were looking for a pillow that provided head rest and back support. The Bath Haven pillow indeed provides both and is very comfortable. The linen material is soft and feels great. Definitely worth the price vs. cheaper plastic pillows." —Alan Z.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $37.99.
4. A 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle that has the most unique shapes combined with the most adorable designs. This baby isn't like any other — once he completes it, he can open the envelope to reveal extra pieces to add onto the completed puzzle for a ~twist~ ending!
Promising review: "I bought their first puzzle for something to do over Thanksgiving a few years ago and EVERYONE loved them. Teens, parents, g'parents. It was the start of our downtime. The puzzle quality is amazing and the illusions at the end (the extra puzzle you get to put together) is SUPER FUN. The kids also liked the 'I spy' game included to find different elements of the puzzle. Now we're back for two more for summer break. My kids and I already spent about a week putting one together and it's just the right amount of challenging and gratifying. Each series has a slightly different illusion, but it's the same concept ***SPOILER*** When you finish the puzzle, you'll open up a new pack and be instructed on how to move around sections of the puzzle and get extra pieces to put together in the resulting hole. The challenge of putting together that additional puzzle without a picture is fun also." —BeantownGirl
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $22.97.
5. A mug warmer so he doesn't have to constantly get up and put his mug in the microwave over and over again — especially if he's a sipper. After four hours (with hopes he finishes his drink by then), it'll automatically shut off so he doesn't have to worry about it.
Promising review: "I researched so many coffee warmers and am so glad I decided on this one. It definitely keeps my coffee hot, no matter how long it takes me to drink it. I also like that it has three settings. As you drink down your coffee, you can lower the heat because it keeps the coffee very hot. I like it so much I ordered a second one for another part of the house." —hottytoddy
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in eight colors).
6. A salt shooter that's kind of like real life laser tag and it's sure to bring him endless joy. It's harmless for people but if you're a fly, beware, salt grains coming your way!
Promising review: "This salt gun is SO MUCH FUN! I hate flies so this is the perfect solution. It's like a Nerf gun but shoots salt instead. It's not too heavy to hold. However the pump is tough to pull back, which is perfect for an adult but difficult for kids. If you shoot yourself in the hands or arm, it stings a tiny bit but that's it. I Highly recommend it! Happy hunting!" —Q. Nguyen
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $49.95.
7. A set of hotel-quality cooling gel pillows because the best sleep is in a hotel bed. He won't need to flip this fluffy pillow around since BOTH sides stay cool!
Promising review: "After looking for pillows everywhere in stores and not being satisfied, I decided to trust a TikTok that I saw featuring these pillows and checked out the reviews here and saw the hype. Decided to trust this hype and order two of my own, and they are SERIOUSLY THE BEST PILLOWS EVER! Trust the reviews. Took two minutes to fluff up to use, and both my fiancé and I are having the best sleeps now." —Ellen
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $60.99+ (available in queen and king sizes).
8. An Owala FreeSip tumbler so he'll never have to painfully chug down lukewarm bevs because it'll keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours with its triple-layer insulation! Plus it's all the hype right now, and with good reason. The thing that sets this beauty apart is the spout where he can either drink H2O through a straw or tilt it back to swig.
Oh, and I almost forgot to mention that it was featured in Time's Best Inventions of 2023!!! They also have a Marvel collection you can check out here.
Promising review: "Love, love, love!! Easy to carry, insulation is great and the colorway is perfect! Will be back to order more colors, if not all! :)" —Bailey
Owala Shipping Info: Product is estimated to arrive within 1–5 days of purchase. Expedited shipping available at an additional cost (see Owala's full shipping information here).
Amazon Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get a 24 oz. bottle from Owala for $27.99 (available in 14 colors and three other sizes) or Amazon for $27.99+ (available in 26 colors and three other sizes).
9. A handheld frother to give him a deluxe cafe experience from the comfort of his own home. With just a push of a button, he'll be able to whisk up foamy goodness in seconds and save countless trips to Blue Bottle. He'll be thanking you a *latte*!
This runs on two AA batteries, not included.
Promising review: "This has revolutionized my coffee routine and allows me to make lattes, like they do at Starbucks, at home. I have used it exclusively with plant-based milks (coconut, almond, etc.) and it perfectly froths nondairy milks. I actually found that plain almond milk froths better than any other plant-based milk, for all you vegans out there. I can't tell you how much money I have saved not having to go to the coffee shop every time I want to have a delicious latte. It makes a beautiful, delicate foam that holds up for the whole cup of coffee. I love that there's still foam even in the last sip. Also, you can use this for the fancy cold foam to have with iced coffee drinks. I love this device so much! I have recommended it to literally everyone I know and plan on purchasing another frother in the near future just so I can keep one at the office to make sure I never have to make coffee without it. I couldn't go back to just coffee and cream after having tried the perfect lattes made by this." —Lindsey Catherine
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 24 colors).
10. It's a Date! scratch off cards so your hubbo can take date night up to the next level. The cards show the time, length, and cost depending on what he prefers and it'll surprise him with a fun idea! Shh...it's almost like giving yourself a gift, too.
Promising review: "I got this as a stocking stuffer for my boyfriend. He loved it!! We are both the furthest thing from artsy; our first card included painting. We had so much fun, and would never think to do something like this on our own. My boyfriend liked it so much he insisted I leave a review immediately." —Kayla
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $16.95.
11. A genuinely lovely towel warmer to give him an at-home, 5-star spa experience. Who's winning V-Day this year? You.
Promising review: "This is a great addition to a hot tub! It easily fits two full-size beach towels and a robe and warmed them so evenly!" —Briana
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $136.77+ (available in eight colors).
12. An Amazon Echo so he can blast music throughout the house without having move an inch. It's true what they say, robots can do almost ANYTHING. All he needs to say is "Alexa, play 'The Lazy Song' by Bruno Mars" and just sit back and relax. If he identifies as a lazy boy, this is *PERFECT*.
Not only can Alexa play his favorite songs, but she can turn on lights, set timers, alarms, and reminders, tell him the weather, turn on appliances, and more. The possibilities are truly endless. If he's always wanted to have a smart home, this is his chance to start moving towards a house of the future.
Promising review: "I love the Echo, it is super convenient. If you like to listen to music this is a great way to control your music streaming. I subscribed to the Music Unlimited with Amazon and it’s super cool that I can listen to any song I want just by asking. Other good features are the lights control and the guard mode, both are very helpful. I bought some Wi-Fi connected bulbs and it’s quite nice to be able to turn light off and on without moving lol. I do like to prank my cat with the cat translator skill. 😂 Totally priceless. Overall it’s a fun device to have." —Rom Silvas
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (available in three colors).