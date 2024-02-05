Promising review: "I thought this was a great novelty gift. I purchased for my hard-to-buy-for husband who is quite the movie buff. He has already seen about half, but seemed to find a good deal of satisfaction in being able to immediately scratch some off. He is now up for the challenge to see those that still remain. The list of movies is obviously quite subjective. I think it covers a lot of the common 'must see' ones, but there also seem to be some more obscure ones on it. I will note that some blocks cover more than one movie (like Star Wars — several movies go into one scratch-off block). I think this is OK, but it does mean that there are over 100 movies referenced by the poster. The poster material is very heavy-duty card stock. It is so thick, in fact, that regular Scotch tape did not work for us in holding it up. It definitely does not feel cheap!" —JAMick34

