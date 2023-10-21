27 Workout Products That Must Have Been Designed By Geniuses

1. Core sliders that essentially turn your entire floor into a piece of exercise equipment if you have wood, laminate, tile, or other smooth surfaces to work with. I always think using these will be "easy" and sure enough I get destroyed every time.
2. An anti-chafe balm because sweat and irritation happen. It's just a fact of life and can really get in the way of a good workout. The devil works hard, chafing works harder, and Body Glide works the hardest.
3. A pack of dumbbell exercise cards to help you find a little more inspiration in your weighted exercises. Working out at home is nice, but it means you get less ideas from seeing what other people are up to at the gym. Consider these cards your at-home gym buddy.
4. Resistance bands that are easy to wrap up and carry with you any and everywhere. A quick little HIIT workout in the park just got kicked up a notch.
5. A weighted fitness hoop to bring out your sense of childlike wonder as you strengthen your core. Round, and round, and round she goes!
6. A digital jump rope for transforming your favorite childhood hobby into a fun and effective sweat sesh.
7. An adjustable stepping machine to get your steps in in a super low impact way, and from the comfort of your very own home. It also comes with resistance bands, so you can get a whole body workout in no prob.
8. Or a compact strider you can use sitting down if you want to take exercise slow and steady or are simply looking for a more passive way to get movement in throughout the day.
9. Adjustable Bala Bangles to add a bit of extra resistance to your workouts whenever you want to kick things up a notch. They're also just really cute and count as an accessory with your leggings fit tbh.
10. A pair of top-rated bike shorts so you always have the perfect pair of stretchy pants to throw on for your workout. If you're waking up early to move, the last thing you want to do is think about what to wear.
11. Adjustable dumbbells that can weigh between 2.5 and 15 pounds, ensure you can dial in the exact amount of resistance you want, and prevent your spare room from being only a storage facility for one million weights.
12. A crisscross sports bra if you're tired of all the hum-drum offerings that have been languishing in your drawer for years. Treat yourself!
13. Or an adjustable sports bra for providing you with a wealth of support — especially during runs or HIIT workouts — in either a crossback or a regular style. It's up to you!
14. A versatile mat you can fold up depending on how much surface area and cushion is ideal for your activity. From a full-size mat for yoga to a thicker, smaller pad for pushups, it's got you covered.
15. An ab roller wheel for anyone who's ready to break up with crunches. Personally, I can do about .5 rolls on one of these and it feels like a huge accomplishment. I dare you to beat me!
16. A hydration belt so you don't have to carry anything while on your run. It comes with two water bottles and a zippered pocket for keys, gels, and other essentials so everything you need is perfectly safe and cozy.
17. Or a hydration pack with a 2-liter hydration bladder and secure large pocket that's perfect for hikes and long days spent adventuring.
18. A Kettle Gryp for transforming any hum-drum dumbbell into a kettlebell right before your very eyes. Getting a good workout in *and* saving money on equipment? Love it.
19. A folding treadmill because the only enormous downside of owning a treadmill is the fact that is usually takes up an entire room. Simply stow this one covertly in your closet until you're ready to take it for a spin.
Promising review: "I used this exact folding treadmill for the first two years of the pandemic, and only recently sold it because I moved and didn't feel I needed it as much anymore. (I like to run outside when I can!) If you're looking for a small yet reliable treadmill, though, I can't recommend the Xterra TR150 enough. The track is large enough to run on at 50 inches long and 16 inches wide. There's a little rack below the LCD screen that I always found useful for holding my phone or iPad to watch videos while I ran. Its speed goes up to 10 mph, and it's not overly loud while you run on it. Now, just because it's a smaller treadmill doesn't mean it's not heavy — it weighs just over 100 pounds, so you won't want to be moving it around every time you use it, even though there are wheels on the bottom to assist with transport. It's bulky enough that I suggest finding a dedicated place for it, but it certainly is movable if needed. As far as assembly, it was fairly straightforward and easy to do on my own.
Btw, you'll want to consider picking up a treadmill mat to put underneath to not only protect your floor but also prevent dust from entering the belts and mechanical parts — this is the one I used with the Xterra TR150 (the medium size) and it held up well for me over the years." —Jenae Sitzes, BuzzFeed Staff
Get it from Amazon for $393.78.
20. High-rise patterned leggings that are as comfy and versatile as any legging, but are sure to be the ones you reach for first. I'm drawn to prints like a moth to a flame.
21. A ventilated tank top to keep you nice and cool as you sweat it out in your indoor *or* outdoor workout. You'll likely be drippin' no matter what, so it's best to be prepared!
22. A Pilates ring that'll help activate and tone your arms, core, and legs with juuuust the right amount of resistance.
23. Push-up bars for keeping your wrists comfortable and in the ideal position for the most classic exercise move of all.
24. A portable rowing machine that is blessedly compact, making it easier to house. But that doesn't mean it's not equipped. It has a digital monitor as well as 12 resistance levels to choose from.
25. Compression socks to help prevent your feet and legs from swelling and maybe even from developing shin splints as you pound the pavement.
26. A balance ball trainer you can use right side up or upside-down for squats, push-ups, planks, burpees, and whatever else that genius body weight exercise imagination of yours can dream up.
27. A Stealth core trainer that gamifies your workouts by linking to a mobile app that both tracks your progress and has challenges and games you can play by using the machine. Guys, this is not a drill, one is called "Galaxy Adventure."
Promising review: "Getting a Stealth board was the very best thing that has happened to me during quarantine. Mixing the fun of games on your phone with the natural endorphins you get from exercising is, to put it lightly, genius. I have two in my home and my husband and I compete daily to see who can last the longest. My favorite game is the paragliding challenge, he's into the planet-blasting space adventure. Nerd." —Mal Mower, BuzzFeed Staff
Get it from Amazon for $149.
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.