    27 Workout Products That Must Have Been Designed By Geniuses

    Pilates rings, cool folding mats, adjustable weights, and so much more.

    by
    Rachel Dunkel
    Rachel Dunkel

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    ,
    Genevieve Scarano
    Genevieve Scarano

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Core sliders that essentially turn your entire floor into a piece of exercise equipment if you have wood, laminate, tile, or other smooth surfaces to work with. I always think using these will be "easy" and sure enough I get destroyed every time.

    reviewer holds core sliders in hands
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The core sliders have been working out great! They are definitely taking my workouts to a new level and making me use my core like never before! You can definitely feel the burn while working out with them and target muscles that don’t normally get as much attention!" —Coleen

    Get them from Amazon for $10.95 (available in four colors).

    2. An anti-chafe balm because sweat and irritation happen. It's just a fact of life and can really get in the way of a good workout. The devil works hard, chafing works harder, and Body Glide works the hardest.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff really is awesome. It really works and I don't know where it has been all my life. I started looking for something for thigh chafing after running into a few issues (not fun). It is super easy to use, just slide it on like you'd use deodorant." —SweetPea

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (also available in a two-pack).

    3. A pack of dumbbell exercise cards to help you find a little more inspiration in your weighted exercises. Working out at home is nice, but it means you get less ideas from seeing what other people are up to at the gym. Consider these cards your at-home gym buddy.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The deck contains more exercises than one would ever need. Would work for beginners and experienced lifters. I like that you can assemble a small set of exercises and then just work your way through the cards and that the workouts selected can target certain muscle groups. I am happy with the product." —Michael D. Brown

    Get it from Amazon for $19.75 (available in tons of other workout formats as well).

    4. Resistance bands that are easy to wrap up and carry with you any and everywhere. A quick little HIIT workout in the park just got kicked up a notch.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love the fact that these are nonstick and don't bunch up or down in your workouts. A huge peeve of mine was when the rubber resistance band twirled up or down during an exercise. These stay on you, but don't stick to your body, giving a more comfortable workout and performance. They're also thick enough to keep steady on leg raises or kickbacks." —giuseppe valentino

    Get a three-pack from Amazon for $10.90+ (available in three color packs).

    5. A weighted fitness hoop to bring out your sense of childlike wonder as you strengthen your core. Round, and round, and round she goes!

    Amazon

    Check it out on TikTok here.

    Promising review: "Like everyone else I saw this on TikTok and decided to give it a shot. Super fun to use. I'll admit it's difficult to start but once you get the hang of it after a few minutes it's super easy and fun. It is a little loud but nothing unbearable. The pieces are easy to add to, and the weight is not too heavy or light." —Richard Enriquez

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in six colors). 

    6. A digital jump rope for transforming your favorite childhood hobby into a fun and effective sweat sesh.

    reviewer pic of hand holding white jump rope with a digital screen
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this thanks to a TikTok influencer, and honestly, I'm glad I did. I wanted a way to exercise that was both fun and did not include going into a gym, and a jump rope seemed the perfect solution. I love the counter — that was the draw — but it also counts your calories and the amount of time that you've spent jumping to track your progress. I will say jumping rope is not as easy as I remember as a child, but I'm excited to continue using this product and get better and better at it. Definitely worth the purchase." —Nicole O

    Get it from Amazon for $11.83+ (available in four colors). 

    7. An adjustable stepping machine to get your steps in in a super low impact way, and from the comfort of your very own home. It also comes with resistance bands, so you can get a whole body workout in no prob.

    Reviewer steps on mini black stepping machine with white, gray, and pink sneakers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We absolutely love this stair step. The straps add a lot of movability and freedom and we love how it counts steps, time, and calories. Not only that but it was so easy to assemble and understand, and we are able to move it to whatever spot in the house we want with ease. It was also the most affordable option by far. Highly recommend!" —john cope

    Get it from Amazon for $56.33+ (available in two colors). 

    8. Or a compact strider you can use sitting down if you want to take exercise slow and steady or are simply looking for a more passive way to get movement in throughout the day.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a great little home exercise product! My husband and I bought this as something to help keep us active. We keep it in the corner of our living room and can just hop on it while watching TV to avoid staying sedentary. It is extremely easy to use. Some nice features are that you can adjust the resistance and it tracks your steps/distance." —H.Davis

    Get it from Amazon for $129 (available in four colors).

    9. Adjustable Bala Bangles to add a bit of extra resistance to your workouts whenever you want to kick things up a notch. They're also just really cute and count as an accessory with your leggings fit tbh.

    Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed

    Just wrap them on your wrists or ankles for a little workout pick-me-up.

    BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly loves these bangles and said: "I've bought, used, and then promptly forgotten about wrist/ankle weights before but I ADORE these. They're really nice looking (as you can see) and I've never had trouble with them coming off my wrists or ankles during HIIT workouts." Read more of her Bala Bangles review (it's #7).

    Get them from Amazon for $55+ (available in two sizes and nine colors).

    10. A pair of top-rated bike shorts so you always have the perfect pair of stretchy pants to throw on for your workout. If you're waking up early to move, the last thing you want to do is think about what to wear.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These shorts are perfect. I trained for and completed an Ironman in these shorts. I have four pairs of them. They are great at wicking sweat, they stay in place, fit with a compression that keeps them fitted yet not uncomfortable, and the side pocket is absolutely perfect to keep your phone, ID, or snacks handy. Nothing has slid out of the side pockets." —Mark

    Get them from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–5XL, three lengths, and 33 colors).

    11. Adjustable dumbbells that can weigh between 2.5 and 15 pounds, ensure you can dial in the exact amount of resistance you want, and prevent your spare room from being only a storage facility for one million weights.

    reviewer holds a black adjustable dumbbell in their hand
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are exactly what I needed. I can use the lighter settings for workout classes and I am building my strength with the 10-lb settings. I am looking forward to the point when that is too easy and I move up to the heavier weights. The system is easy to use, simple to switch between weights, and was much less expensive than other brands. The handles are comfortable too." —LauraWin

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $131.27.

    12. A crisscross sports bra if you're tired of all the hum-drum offerings that have been languishing in your drawer for years. Treat yourself!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love the design of the backs of this sports bra. I did burpees, jump squats, and jumping jacks and everything stayed in place! I also appreciated not having to dislocate my shoulder trying to take the sports bra off. It came off easily without the normal struggle of high-support bras that are so tight, you sometimes have to ask for help. After my workout, I immediately bought two more in different colors." —Jessie

    Get it from Amazon for $20.99 (available in women's sizes S–XXL and in 10 colors).

    13. Or an adjustable sports bra for providing you with a wealth of support — especially during runs or HIIT workouts — in either a crossback or a regular style. It's up to you!

    Shefit

    Promising review: "Love this bra. It was everything I'd hoped it would be. I have struggled for a long time finding cheaper bras for support during high-impact sports and even doubling up didn't help. This is worth the price and love the fact that I don't have to adjust the Velcro every time I put it on." —Shefit Customer

    Get it from Shefit for $75 (available in women's sizes XS–6LUXE and in six colors).

    14. A versatile mat you can fold up depending on how much surface area and cushion is ideal for your activity. From a full-size mat for yoga to a thicker, smaller pad for pushups, it's got you covered.

    model standing, model kneeling while lifting weight, and model planking with same green mat that folds into fourths
    Stakt

    Stakt is a woman-founded small business specializing in workout mats!

    BuzzFeed editor Abby Kass loves this fitness essential and said: "I first came across this mat while scrolling TikTok and thought it was such a cool idea. Ever since I saw it, it has been on my wishlist. Rolling up a yoga mat can be so challenging sometimes, especially when you're in the middle of the workout and need some extra support on your wrist while in plank. This mat folds up in fourths, so you can give your knees or hands some extra padding. Plus, it's way easier to store flat. It's also two times thicker than the average yoga mat." 

    Get it from Stakt for $86 (available in four colors). 

    15. An ab roller wheel for anyone who's ready to break up with crunches. Personally, I can do about .5 rolls on one of these and it feels like a huge accomplishment. I dare you to beat me!

    model exercises on carpet with black ab roller wheel
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I have been looking for ways to work out at home. I saw this ab roller and decided to order it. OMG, it was very easy to assemble and within a few moments I was able to start rolling! I did as many reps as humanly possible the first time and I could feel the muscles going to work! The next day I went to use it and I could NOT because my ab muscles were so so sore (which was a good thing! It's working). My abs don't hurt just walking around, but when I go to do the ab roller, I can feel every single ab muscle I have!" —DH

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99

    16. A hydration belt so you don't have to carry anything while on your run. It comes with two water bottles and a zippered pocket for keys, gels, and other essentials so everything you need is perfectly safe and cozy.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I wore this belt on a 13-mile run today and it is just what I needed! I filled up both water bottles, and the belt did bounce around a little at first and nearly rode up my waist, but after I tightened it all the way and drank some of the liquid, it didn't move much at all. I stored a baggie of snacks, my phone (without the case), and tissues in the front pouch, and was able to access everything while running relatively hassle-free. Great purchase, well worth the money!" —lisa foster

    Get it from Amazon for $19.97 (available in three sizes and eight colors).

    17. Or a hydration pack with a 2-liter hydration bladder and secure large pocket that's perfect for hikes and long days spent adventuring.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I took this to Hawaii and I am in love. There are two straps for you to use so the backpack is secure to your body. I am obsessed with the different amount of compartments you have: four zippers and two mesh pouches on each side. I love the 2-liter bladder. Plus, *it's BPA-free*. I recommend this to anyone who loves the outdoors and lives an active lifestyle." —Elizabeth

    Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in 12 colors).

    18. A Kettle Gryp for transforming any hum-drum dumbbell into a kettlebell right before your very eyes. Getting a good workout in *and* saving money on equipment? Love it.

    reviewer working out with dumbbell placed in orange Kettle Gryp
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I've been looking for a product like this for a while. My career requires me to be a road warrior traveling every week Monday to Thursday and staying at hotels. Most hotels have at least dumbbells, but very few have kettlebells. This worked like a charm and I was able to bang out kettlebell swings no problem. I did find a competing product but never bit the bullet and bought it. It is made out of cast iron, weighed nearly 8 pounds, and cost around $150. I found this product on Amazon and not only is it dramatically cheaper, it is plastic and easily fits in my carry-on. Product feels solid while in use. The dumbbell does not slip or move at all within the handle. Between this product and the TRX Go, I have a portable gym that fits into my carry-on and allows me to have a great workout even if I’m stuck in hotel with a terrible gym." —Dennis

    "This is awesome! Solved my problem of wanting kettlebells in various different weights I already had in dumbbells! Have used it every day and it is just what I expected." —gnstotler

    Get it from Amazon for $34.95.

    19. A folding treadmill because the only enormous downside of owning a treadmill is the fact that is usually takes up an entire room. Simply stow this one covertly in your closet until you're ready to take it for a spin.

    the treadmill set up in a reviewer's home with a mat underneath
    reviewer's close-up look at the LCD screen
    the treadmill folded up against a wall
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I used this exact folding treadmill for the first two years of the pandemic, and only recently sold it because I moved and didn't feel I needed it as much anymore. (I like to run outside when I can!) If you're looking for a small yet reliable treadmill, though, I can't recommend the Xterra TR150 enough. The track is large enough to run on at 50 inches long and 16 inches wide. There's a little rack below the LCD screen that I always found useful for holding my phone or iPad to watch videos while I ran. Its speed goes up to 10 mph, and it's not overly loud while you run on it. Now, just because it's a smaller treadmill doesn't mean it's not heavy — it weighs just over 100 pounds, so you won't want to be moving it around every time you use it, even though there are wheels on the bottom to assist with transport. It's bulky enough that I suggest finding a dedicated place for it, but it certainly is movable if needed. As far as assembly, it was fairly straightforward and easy to do on my own.

    Btw, you'll want to consider picking up a treadmill mat to put underneath to not only protect your floor but also prevent dust from entering the belts and mechanical parts — this is the one I used with the Xterra TR150 (the medium size) and it held up well for me over the years." —Jenae Sitzes, BuzzFeed Staff

    Get it from Amazon for $393.78.

    20. High-rise patterned leggings that are as comfy and versatile as any legging, but are sure to be the ones you reach for first. I'm drawn to prints like a moth to a flame.

    model wears black-and-white print high-rise leggings
    Rochelle Porter Design / Etsy

    Promising review: "Love these leggings! They stay put and everyone loves the pattern!" —Etsy Customer

    Rochelle Porter Design is a small business based in Atlanta, Georgia, specializing in colorful activewear pieces. 

    Get them from Rochelle Porter Design on Etsy for $72 (available in women's sizes 2XL–6XL).

    21. A ventilated tank top to keep you nice and cool as you sweat it out in your indoor *or* outdoor workout. You'll likely be drippin' no matter what, so it's best to be prepared!

    Reviewer wears neon green ventilated tank top with matching black leggings
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought the small and it fits perfectly. It’s long enough to wear with leggings, not too tight, and not see-through. The color is bright and vibrant. The mesh back is a nice touch for airflow during my more intense workouts and cute with sports bras. I’ll be buying this in more colors." —Colt and Missy

    Get it from Amazon for $18.98 (available in sizes S–XXL and 16 colors).

    22. A Pilates ring that'll help activate and tone your arms, core, and legs with juuuust the right amount of resistance.

    Three models each squeeze a black Pilates ring while attending a class
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This thing is amazing. There is a myriad of workouts online to follow along using a 'Magic Circle' aka Pilates ring. It would easily tuck into a suitcase for workouts on the road as well! Great for tacking on to longer workouts or all on its own. You can use it for any part of your body. Why did it take me so long to discover this!?" —E. Trost

    Get it from Amazon for $21.95+ (available in six colors).

    23. Push-up bars for keeping your wrists comfortable and in the ideal position for the most classic exercise move of all.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The first time I used them, I felt burn (the good kind) in the back/neck area. I looked up a diagram of musculature online, and it corresponded precisely with the trapezius muscles. I know that a product can't cure lazy, but knowing that I'm doing push-ups the right way and being able to feel the results makes me want to do more push-ups." —mbca

    Get them from Amazon for $31.99.

    24. A portable rowing machine that is blessedly compact, making it easier to house. But that doesn't mean it's not equipped. It has a digital monitor as well as 12 resistance levels to choose from.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is very lightweight and portable. It fits nicely on a runner rug next to my bed and doesn't move around when I use it. The settings are easy to adjust, and it is quiet. I use it in the morning while I catch up on the news. I was reluctant to get a piece of exercise equipment but am very glad that I did!" —Caren S.

    Get it from Amazon for $99.99.

    25. Compression socks to help prevent your feet and legs from swelling and maybe even from developing shin splints as you pound the pavement.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "You guys, I love these! I'm a runner and for the past year, I have been suffering from shin splint pain not during my 5-mile runs, but right after, so I decided to buy a couple of these and give it a try! I started to wear a pair during my runs and a pair to sleep, man did this make a huge difference! The swelling has gone down and I feel amazing! I really do recommend these for runners!" —jose

    Get them from Amazon for $14.37+ (available in three sizes and 13 colors).

    26. A balance ball trainer you can use right side up or upside-down for squats, push-ups, planks, burpees, and whatever else that genius body weight exercise imagination of yours can dream up.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I've used this for all sorts of physical therapy exercises as well as for simple things like squats. It targets all of your stabilization muscles, so it's a great way to improve balance and strength at the same time. For anyone wanting to tone up their legs or improve their balance, I would heartily recommend this." —Mikasa L

    Get it from Amazon for $55.99+ (available in four colors).

    27. A Stealth core trainer that gamifies your workouts by linking to a mobile app that both tracks your progress and has challenges and games you can play by using the machine. Guys, this is not a drill, one is called "Galaxy Adventure."

    A photo from above of a person using the board while a video game plays from their phone
    A shot from the side showing a person planking while playing the game, with graphics that show their shoulders, butt, legs, abs and arms are all getting a workout
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Getting a Stealth board was the very best thing that has happened to me during quarantine. Mixing the fun of games on your phone with the natural endorphins you get from exercising is, to put it lightly, genius. I have two in my home and my husband and I compete daily to see who can last the longest. My favorite game is the paragliding challenge, he's into the planet-blasting space adventure. Nerd." —Mal Mower, BuzzFeed Staff

    Get it from Amazon for $149.

