27 Splurge-Worthy Camping Products You'll Probably Bring On Every Trip

1. An REI Wonderland 4 tent because the best part of camping is that it's basically an excuse to have an outdoor sleepover with your besties, and this beaut is as spacious as can be!
2. Or a Hornet Elite OSMO Ultralight backpacking tent available in a one- or two-person model. I have this tent, and when I first set it up, I swear I heard angels sing. It has all the features I need, nothing I don't, and is going to be my go-to for years to come.
3. A Kelty three-season mummy sleeping bag that is a superb choice for anyone in search of a versatile, warm, reliable, and lightweight bag. I use mine for backpacking and car camping trips alike and love it all around.
4. A CamelBak Horizon mug — my current favorite beyond a shadow of a doubt — with a super reliable lid whose double-wall vacuum-insulated construction has a single-minded focus on keeping your hot beverages hot. Backcountry coffee just got even better.
5. A Goal Zero Flip Power Bank so you can charge your devices, no problem. From phones to navigation devices to headlamps, it'll be a relief to know you won't have any essential electronics poop out without a backup battery. I've had a Goal Zero for a few years and find the reliability worth the price.
6. A pull-string fire starter because you're probably a little rusty on your Boy Scouts skills and no one in your camp crew is going to give you a badge anyway. Put the sticks down — this'll do all the hard work for you!
7. A Sawyer Squeeze water filtration system that blows any other system out of the — say it with me — water. Even on car camping trips, it's good to have backup water purification on hand, just in case. It's adaptable and easy to use in almost any situation. While it comes with a bag that you can fill and squeeze, I prefer to fill a bottle with natural water, screw the filter on top, and drink straight from the bottle.
8. A Coleman cot and air mattress if sleeping on the hard ground is a hard no for you. Sleeping under the stars is rad, but sleeping in a BED under the stars? Unbeatable.
9. An Aeropress coffee and espresso maker that brews top-notch coffee anywhere boiling water is available. It's also small, durable, and easy to clean, so bringing it to the ends of the Earth with you is a no-brainer, especially when a hot bevy in the morning is considered essential.
10. Or a Stanley pour-over set that is so extra in its outdoorsiness it must be applauded. If you're in the center of the Venn diagram of people who love gear *and* the perfect artisanal pour-over, I can't think of a better splurge.
11. A Sea to Summit Ultra-Sil roll-top dry sack because keeping your camp clothes and electronics dry is absolutely essential for any fun, safe camping trip. My love for these lightweight waterproof bags can't be stifled.
12. A classic Coleman camp stove perfect for whipping up a full meal in the great outdoors. With two burners and heat control, you're gonna be the head chef of the wilderness, and everyone will be so glad to have a hot meal in their bellies before snuggling up for the night.
13. A puffy Rumpl indoor/outdoor blanket to keep you warm and cozy all through the night — whether you grab it for some time around the bonfire or add it to your sleep setup. Its smooth surface is water- and dirt-resistant, so there are no worries about exposing it to the elements.
14. A pair of Smartwool Mountaineer Maximum Cushion crew socks so you have the perfect pair for day hikes out of camp *or* some snuggly sleep socks. I love my Smartwool socks and highly recommend getting a few pairs of outdoorsy socks for any major trips you have coming up.
15. A Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer down hoodie because a high-quality jacket that accompanies you on any and all adventures is one of the best gear investments you can make. Even in the spring and summer, it can get chilly, especially at high altitudes, and having a packable insulated layer is a smart move. This jacket is basically my most prized possession.
16. A pair of Smartwool Merino base layer bottoms to keep you warm as can be while you slumber. I love mine to sleep in during spring and fall outdoor trips. Merino really is That Girl.
17. An adorable mushroom-printed double nest hammock for relaxing amongst the trees. I literally can't imagine anything I'd like to do more than chill in a hammock on a camping trip.
18. A Helinox ultra-light chair because sometimes those campsite benches just don't cut it. It weighs just over a pound, packs down super small, and is perfect for any outdoorsy person who hates to forgo comfort.
19. A compressible camping pillow so you have the perfect place to lay your head as you dream of building the perfect campfire and toasting the most delicious marshmallow to ever exist.
20. A thick foam sleeping pad if you're headed out on a car camping trip and want to take advantage of being able to pack large, comfy items in your trunk. Sleeping like a rock instead of sleeping on a rock is a camping best case scenario.
21. Or a Big Agnes Rapide sleeping pad for a more packable option that's also ready to fit in with your backpacking setup. I have a slightly different but similar Big Agnes pad that's so comfy it's also what I use on car camping trips!
22. A Biolite 325 headlamp so you don't have to hold your light source in order to bring it with ya. This one is super slim and unobtrusive and even tilts downward so you can have a better view of right where you're walking.
23. A Yeti Tundra 35 cooler because they really do make some seriously splurge-worthy coolers. This one has an impressive 4.8-star overall rating for its durability and, of course, ability to keep things cold for a wildly long time.
24. A multipurpose Buff you can wear tons of different ways to protect your neck and head from the sun or the cold thanks to a super breathable fabric. Popularized by Survivor, beloved by the outdoorsy.
25. An Osprey Daylite pack so you can carry all of your day hike or overnight camping essentials comfortably and conveniently. Its 13-liter size should be just right for plenty of water, snacks, chargers, a headlamp, and emergency first aid.
26. A Kelty Lowdown Couch that seats three. Just one foldable camping chair is a luxury, but three smooshed into one is such a fun idea! It's perfect for gathering around the campfire with pals and pups alike.
27. A pack of Sea to Summit Wilderness Wipes so you can freshen up a little bit between showers, much to the satisfaction of your campmates' noses. These specific wipes never dry out my skin, and the resealable packaging really does stay closed in my experience, keeping the remaining wipes moist and ready to use whenever you need 'em.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.