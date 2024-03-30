BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    27 Splurge-Worthy Camping Products You'll Probably Bring On Every Trip

    You'll thank yourself for splurging when you wake up well-rested on your next camping trip.

    Rachel Dunkel
    by Rachel Dunkel

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An REI Wonderland 4 tent because the best part of camping is that it's basically an excuse to have an outdoor sleepover with your besties, and this beaut is as spacious as can be!

    the green camping tent
    REI

    The tent is suited for three-season use and has a 69.4-square-foot interior. You can get the footprint for this tent here

    Promising review: "Best tent ever!!!! Tall enough that I can stand inside, but not too tall that I can’t set it up. It’s easy to set up and take off without help (just me), and yet it’s big enough that it feels like a palace inside. Plenty of pockets inside and little hooks for lights and whatever. You can close up all the windows and rainfly or leave it completely open with just the screen and enjoy the view from your sleeping bag. Even the lines and shapes that it forms when you are inside are beautiful! It’s on the heavy side, but because I only car camp, I don’t care. I’m in love with this tent, and it works so well, and it’s so amazing that it makes me want to go camping even more!" —Lucia

    Get it from REI for $549.

    2. Or a Hornet Elite OSMO Ultralight backpacking tent available in a one- or two-person model. I have this tent, and when I first set it up, I swear I heard angels sing. It has all the features I need, nothing I don't, and is going to be my go-to for years to come.

    Rachel Dunkel / BuzzFeed

    When looking for your first ultralight backpacking tent, it's hard to know what features you'll be OK with giving up. With the Nemo Hornet Elite, I still have all the comforts of most car camping tents — an upper pocket, some freestanding poles, a rainfly, and a vestibule — just made of lightweight materials. It is semi-freestanding, meaning you need to stake some parts of it out to get it fully set up, but it's easy to do and a small trade-off for how well it packs down and how easy it is to carry. It's a happy medium between weightier freestanding tents and tents set up only with trekking poles.

    I opted for the one-person size, which is *very* much the size of one camper, but to my delight, at 5'6", there's room at my feet to store my backpack if I want to. That, or the vestibule under the rainfly, also fits it perfectly. I've had zero problems with condensation or rain getting in (though I've gotten lucky and have only endured some sprinkles on trips in this tent).

    It doesn't come with a footprint, but honestly, I just cut a blue tarp to size to use, and it worked perfectly (though you can get the official footprint here). And while this is for sure a backpacking tent, I love it so much that as long as I'm camping alone, it will be the tent I bring on car camping trips, too. Next up, Joshua Tree!

    Get it from Nemo for $549.95+ (available in one- or two-person versions).

    3. A Kelty three-season mummy sleeping bag that is a superb choice for anyone in search of a versatile, warm, reliable, and lightweight bag. I use mine for backpacking and car camping trips alike and love it all around.

    model in the sleeping bags
    Amazon

    The down is 550-fill and is rated to 20 degrees, making it a three-season bag.

    An earlier model of this bag was my first actual backpacking sleeping bag, and I've been thrilled with it. I'm still using it three years later! It fits perfectly into the bottom section of my pack and isn't *too* difficult to get back in its stuff sack. I'd call it an entry-level bag for backpacking since there are lighter-weight (and, ahem, much more expensive) options, but for a casual camper or backpacker, it does the trick.

    Promising review: "When planning a backpacking trip, I needed something more compact. My previous mummy bag was synthetic, 30-degree rated, and took up too much room in my pack. Did some research, and this was smaller, lighter, rated 10 degrees warmer, and fit my budget. I've come to find that down packs incredibly easy, so packing it away is so much easier than synthetics. The bag itself is very comfortable. I appreciate the two-way zipper with the option of opening from the bottom. This bag kept me warm (granted, it was only low 40s on my first use). The built-in hood was also very warm and comfy, actually made my inflatable pillow more bearable, too. Recommended product." —Armen

    Get it from Amazon for $98.46+ (available in five sizes and styles).

    4. A CamelBak Horizon mug — my current favorite beyond a shadow of a doubt — with a super reliable lid whose double-wall vacuum-insulated construction has a single-minded focus on keeping your hot beverages hot. Backcountry coffee just got even better.

    Four CamelBak travel mugs in white, black, green and blue on a wooden stool outdoors, with a bike in the background
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This mug is the perfect travel mug for me. It has a rubberized bottom so it won’t slip on a table, and if your car can accommodate cups with handles, then this will work well. Use it daily for work and back." —oceanic_

    Get it from Amazon for $24.13+ (available in 11 colors).

    5. A Goal Zero Flip Power Bank so you can charge your devices, no problem. From phones to navigation devices to headlamps, it'll be a relief to know you won't have any essential electronics poop out without a backup battery. I've had a Goal Zero for a few years and find the reliability worth the price.

    Amazon, Rachel Dunkel / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "I bought this power bank for overnight and multi-day backpacking trips. Works just as I had hoped — charges my iPhone quickly and doesn't add a ton of weight to my pack. Great product!" —MarketAce

    Get it from Amazon for $29.95+ (available in two sizes and three colors).

    6. A pull-string fire starter because you're probably a little rusty on your Boy Scouts skills and no one in your camp crew is going to give you a badge anyway. Put the sticks down — this'll do all the hard work for you!

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Genius! Lit immediately and our wood was soaking wet! It’s a must-have for all camping/fire-pit events! No more newspapers, boxes, or lighter fluid!" —Mcee

    Get a four-pack from Amazon for $24.99.

    7. A Sawyer Squeeze water filtration system that blows any other system out of the — say it with me — water. Even on car camping trips, it's good to have backup water purification on hand, just in case. It's adaptable and easy to use in almost any situation. While it comes with a bag that you can fill and squeeze, I prefer to fill a bottle with natural water, screw the filter on top, and drink straight from the bottle.

    Rachel Dunkel / BuzzFeed

    The set comes with one squeeze screw-on water filter, two 32-ounce collapsible pouches, one replaceable pop-up drinking spout, and one syringe filter cleaner. It weighs three ounces. It removes bacteria such as salmonella, cholera, and E. coli and protozoa such as giardia and cryptosporidium.

    I adore this water filter for its ease of use, adaptability, small size, and zero wait time. Just fill the bag, screw on the filter, and roll the bag to squeeze the filtered water into your bottle *or* screw it onto a water bottle and drink straight from the filter. You don't need to wait for it to be done like with water treatment pills or gravity systems, and there's no funky taste — just fresh, clean, crisp water. Game-changing. Either way, it's a quick, lightweight system that I completely recommend.

    Note: if you’re immunocompromised, be sure to read all the package instructions to make sure it’s safe for you.

    Promising review: "This thing is awesome; we used it on our 3,500-mile trip, stopping at various hiking spots and trails and camping, and having clean drinking water you can trust when on a long trip is vital. This gave me peace of mind that no matter where we filled up, creek or random water spigot, we had clean drinking water. The cleansing tablets are a must for outdoor on-the-go water sources, but with this system, you don't have to carry a lot of heavy water in your pack to slow you down. A friend of mine used this hiking on the entire Arizona Trail, and some of the water he used in it I wouldn’t have let a dog drink, but he did, and this thing worked like a charm and cleaned the water for him to safely drink throughout the desert on his hike. From that point on, I was sold." —Combustion Works

    Get it from Amazon for $45.99.

    8. A Coleman cot and air mattress if sleeping on the hard ground is a hard no for you. Sleeping under the stars is rad, but sleeping in a BED under the stars? Unbeatable.

    models on an inflatable Coleman mattress on a stand
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is the most AMAZING camping bed I've ever used, and I've camped my entire life. Not only is it up off of the ground, so my 36-year-old disabled ass doesn't have to cry every time I get in and out of my sleeping bag, my suitcase FITS UNDERNEATH THE BED. Then, there's the cot itself. Mmm...comfy. There's an included air mattress! But won't that just fall off of the cot? That's where the genius of Coleman comes in, kids. They added a pocket made out of super soft microfiber material that feels like your favorite grandmammy's sheets and zippers open to slide the PREMIUM COLEMAN AIR MATTRESS WITH DOUBLE AIRLOCK MAGICALNESS inside, and then you ZIPPER IT SHUT AGAIN. But wait. There's more. HOW CAN THERE POSSIBLY BE MORE?! YOU'VE ALREADY GIVEN US SO MUCH, COLEMAN! Mother-loving side tables, Batman. They snap on right where you want them. With holes for all of your beverage-holding needs. And just enough room for a Kindle, a phone, and an adult beverage." —dammit Liesl

    Get it from Amazon for $150.99+ (available in twin and queen sizes).

    9. An Aeropress coffee and espresso maker that brews top-notch coffee anywhere boiling water is available. It's also small, durable, and easy to clean, so bringing it to the ends of the Earth with you is a no-brainer, especially when a hot bevy in the morning is considered essential.

    grey cylindrical aeropress sitting over a coffee mug
    amazon.com

    The set comes with the chamber, plunger, seal, filter cap, funnel, filter holder, scoop, and stirrer. Here's a super informative video on how to use the Aeropress (while camping, even!) made by the coffee smarties at Stumptown. 

    Promising review: "This might make some of the best, fastest coffee I have ever had. I visited my cousin in Alaska and she used one EVERY day for her coffee. I forgot completely about it until it was time to take this camping trip, and I randomly found it on Amazon while searching for camping kettles — I am so glad I did. It is super compact, durable, and easy to use. You can have a real quick cup in 30 seconds, or you can wait a couple of minutes and let the flavors meld, the choice is yours." —Gordon Leonard

    Get it from Amazon for $39.95+ (available in three styles and sizes).

    10. Or a Stanley pour-over set that is so extra in its outdoorsiness it must be applauded. If you're in the center of the Venn diagram of people who love gear *and* the perfect artisanal pour-over, I can't think of a better splurge.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    The set includes the pour-over, a reusable metal filter, and a matching mug.

    Promising review: "I make coffee in this at home or camping. Easy to wash. Keeps the liquid hot for a long time. I’d recommend 100%. I’d give as a gift for a camping friend who loves that hot cup in the morning but doesn’t want to make a full pot. 10/10." —sandarwarrior

    Get it from Amazon for $45 (available in six colors).

    11. A Sea to Summit Ultra-Sil roll-top dry sack because keeping your camp clothes and electronics dry is absolutely essential for any fun, safe camping trip. My love for these lightweight waterproof bags can't be stifled.

    Rachel Dunkel / BuzzFeed

    On my camping trips, I always bring two of these bags that each work double time. One serves as my clothes bag, which doubles as a pillow at night when covered by my Buff. The other is my food bag since it's easy to hang as a bear bag as well. Sometimes I bring another for my electronics, but sometimes they just go in with my clothes. But enough of my packing specifics — the point is, they're incredibly reliable, actually waterproof, and being able to pack them down nice and small as you take things out of them is *chef's kiss*.

    Promising review: "I used the 20 L as a bear bag, and it worked great! Strong enough to hold several pounds of food and kept everything dry. My friend had the heavier version of this bag, but IMO this lighter version was sufficient (unless you’re boating)." —Becca C

    Get it from Amazon for $11.96+ (available in seven sizes and four colors).

    12. A classic Coleman camp stove perfect for whipping up a full meal in the great outdoors. With two burners and heat control, you're gonna be the head chef of the wilderness, and everyone will be so glad to have a hot meal in their bellies before snuggling up for the night.

    reviewer&#x27;s camp stove at a campsite with a pot on one burner and a pan frying eggs on another
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Lightweight and easy to set up and use. Sturdy, even temperature, roomy surface. Love everything about it. Easy to clean, too." —LJM

    Get it from Amazon for $139.95+ (available in two colors).

    13. A puffy Rumpl indoor/outdoor blanket to keep you warm and cozy all through the night — whether you grab it for some time around the bonfire or add it to your sleep setup. Its smooth surface is water- and dirt-resistant, so there are no worries about exposing it to the elements.

    Amazon

    The Rumpl blanket is also machine washable and dryer-safe!

    Promising review: "We took this king-size blanket with us on our camping trip to New Zealand. At first, I thought it might have been too overkill since it took up a lot of space in my luggage, and a duvet was included in our camper van rental. But we ended up using this every night, enjoying the warmth and breathable comfort even on fairly warm evenings. It was definitely large enough for two; even with tossing and turning, we both had enough Rumpl to sleep well throughout the night. Great purchase, totally worth it." —becca606

    Get it from Amazon for $125 (available in 32 colors and designs).

    Check out my full Rumpl blanket review for more deets on why I'm all-in on these insulated beauts.

    14. A pair of Smartwool Mountaineer Maximum Cushion crew socks so you have the perfect pair for day hikes out of camp *or* some snuggly sleep socks. I love my Smartwool socks and highly recommend getting a few pairs of outdoorsy socks for any major trips you have coming up.

    reviewer in tan and grey marled smartwool socks
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My feet get really cold in the winter and these socks, worn with my great Keen boots, keep them pretty warm. If you need extra winter warmth, these are for you. Not cheap, but well worth it to keep your feet comfy." —D. R. M.

    Get them from Amazon in women's sizes for $26 (available in sizes S–L and two colors) and in men's sizes for $26+ (available in sizes S–XXL and two colors). 

    15. A Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer down hoodie because a high-quality jacket that accompanies you on any and all adventures is one of the best gear investments you can make. Even in the spring and summer, it can get chilly, especially at high altitudes, and having a packable insulated layer is a smart move. This jacket is basically my most prized possession.

    REI, Rachel Dunkel / BuzzFeed

    I lusted after the Ghost Whisperer for years before finally getting my hands on one, and boy oh boy, did it exceed my expectations. It's SO warm but SO breathable. That's the beauty of down, baby. It weighs less than 8 ounces, which is perfect for backpackers who pay close attention to weight (guilty).

    Promising review: "This jacket is so light and warm! I can move freely and not feel constrained in my jacket. It's my go-to for just about everything." —KWag

    Get it from REI for $360 (available in women's sizes XS–XL and three colors, and in men's sizes S–XXL and three colors).

    16. A pair of Smartwool Merino base layer bottoms to keep you warm as can be while you slumber. I love mine to sleep in during spring and fall outdoor trips. Merino really is That Girl.

    REI

    Promising review: "An absolutely great product. Day hikes, working outside, winter backpacking. Wore the 250 top and bottom base layer on a one-week backpacking trip during the second week of February —13 inches of snow and a quarter inch of ice during our first night. The Smartwool followed through by keeping me warm when we were static during lunch or at camp, but also kept me dry while on the move. Lightweight, hyper packable. Worth every penny." —Anonymous

    Get them from REI for $115 (available in men's sizes S–XXL and two colors and in women's sizes XS–XL and four colors).

    17. An adorable mushroom-printed double nest hammock for relaxing amongst the trees. I literally can't imagine anything I'd like to do more than chill in a hammock on a camping trip.

    a model laying in the mushroom printed hammock in the trees
    Parks Project

    Check out the ENO Atlas straps for simple setup!

    Promising review: "Lots of fun was had the first time I put it to use! Had many people ask me 'where did you get that? It's so big!' Used it outside our backyard and will most definitely be taking it camping with me." —Mikkel T.

    Get it from Parks Project for $63.99 (originally $85).

    18. A Helinox ultra-light chair because sometimes those campsite benches just don't cut it. It weighs just over a pound, packs down super small, and is perfect for any outdoorsy person who hates to forgo comfort.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    I have this chair, and it's great! It really is light, 1.2 pounds, and easy to put together. It's a perfect outdoor luxury item, especially for anyone taking a long day hike where they want to picnic or for a car camper who doesn't feel the need for a big, traditional camp chair.

    Promising review: "Was very hesitant about spending over $100 on a camping chair, but I have to admit this chair is worth the money and the added weight, which is minimal. There were picnic tables at most of the campgrounds on the trail, however, being able to lean back and stretch my feet out after the long days of hiking was an added luxury. The chair strapped easily to the outside straps of my pack, never got in the way, and I often forgot it was back there. All in all, satisfied with the purchase and will be bringing it on all my backpacking adventures now." —Abby

    Get it from Amazon for $149.95+ (available in three colors).

    19. A compressible camping pillow so you have the perfect place to lay your head as you dream of building the perfect campfire and toasting the most delicious marshmallow to ever exist.

    mushroom print compressible pillow in two sizes
    Amazon

    The pillow is machine-washable. 

    Promising review: "The pillow packs down to a very small size, small enough to pack away for a weekend backpacking trip and is more comfortable than any of the inflatable pillows that save space. Well worth the space used!" —Billy Wyrick

    Get it from Amazon for $29.90+ (available in three sizes and six colors). 

    20. A thick foam sleeping pad if you're headed out on a car camping trip and want to take advantage of being able to pack large, comfy items in your trunk. Sleeping like a rock instead of sleeping on a rock is a camping best case scenario.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    The pad comes with compression straps and buckles for easy rolling and storage.

    Promising review: "I purchased the pad to use for camping. It is well made and very comfortable. Better than my own bed!" —JMKAY

    Get it from Amazon for $65.99+ (available in three sizes and two colors).

    21. Or a Big Agnes Rapide sleeping pad for a more packable option that's also ready to fit in with your backpacking setup. I have a slightly different but similar Big Agnes pad that's so comfy it's also what I use on car camping trips!

    model setting up the orange red inflatable sleeping pad in their tent
    Amazon

    This sleeping pad has an R-value of 4.2, meaning it's rated to keep you warm for three-season camping and backpacking. 

    Promising review: "It is the most comfortable sleeping pad I have ever tried. It is easy to sleep on my side with this thing. I don't feel it getting cold at night, it properly reflects the heat off my body. It has both a two-way valve and a one-way valve. The one-way valve makes it so you can blow up the thing all the way without needing an air pump. My only complaint is that it is not a camouflage color such as beige. It packs down way smaller than I expected it to. I have room to put it on the inside of my backpack. It's fairly easy to fit it in its sack when rolled up. The sack isn't too tight." —John Morris Beck

    Get it for $134.98+ from Amazon (available in 14 sizes) or $149.95+ from Backcountry (available in four sizes). 

    22. A Biolite 325 headlamp so you don't have to hold your light source in order to bring it with ya. This one is super slim and unobtrusive and even tilts downward so you can have a better view of right where you're walking.

    model using the headlamp to read a book in a tent
    REI

    This headlamp is USB rechargeable and only weighs 1.8 ounces, making it super comfortable to wear and easy to pack. I have an older generation of Biolite headlamps, but mine is still serving me incredibly well after having it for about three years. All of their products are so well-designed and high-quality. Highly recommend!

    Promising review: "A lot brighter than I expected. Works great! Perfect for outdoors at night." —RonB

    Get it from REI for $49.95 (available in three colors).

    23. A Yeti Tundra 35 cooler because they really do make some seriously splurge-worthy coolers. This one has an impressive 4.8-star overall rating for its durability and, of course, ability to keep things cold for a wildly long time.

    reviewer&#x27;s teal small yeti cooler in the back of their car with their dog
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the best cooler I have ever owned! It's quite expensive but well worth the price. I have used it for beach days and camping multiple times and I love it!" —Gruber

    Get it from Amazon for $275 (available in 10 colors). 

    24. A multipurpose Buff you can wear tons of different ways to protect your neck and head from the sun or the cold thanks to a super breathable fabric. Popularized by Survivor, beloved by the outdoorsy.

    model wearing buff on their neck and head
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This was very useful for backpacking. Makes a good balaclava, a neck warmer, and I am bald, so it has enough material I can put it on just my scalp, twist it twice, and double down for total coverage as a beanie with no gap at the twist. Also, it can be wetted and draped over the neck for cooling. HIGHLY recommend. This is true excellence." —Drumdogma

    Get it from Amazon for $22 (available in 16 colors). 

    25. An Osprey Daylite pack so you can carry all of your day hike or overnight camping essentials comfortably and conveniently. Its 13-liter size should be just right for plenty of water, snacks, chargers, a headlamp, and emergency first aid.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I like this daypack. It's lightweight and large enough to hold water bottles in the two side pockets (tall 18-ounce) or inside. An extra pocket inside is great for separating things; especially pieces of clothing as the day warms." —MJN

    Get it from Amazon for $57.95+ (available in 13 colors).

    26. A Kelty Lowdown Couch that seats three. Just one foldable camping chair is a luxury, but three smooshed into one is such a fun idea! It's perfect for gathering around the campfire with pals and pups alike.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I give this chair a 6 out of 5 stars. Absolutely sturdy and comfortable. Impressive craftsmanship for the price. We’ll be buying another." —Kim

    Get it from Amazon for $179.95 (available in two colors).

    27. A pack of Sea to Summit Wilderness Wipes so you can freshen up a little bit between showers, much to the satisfaction of your campmates' noses. These specific wipes never dry out my skin, and the resealable packaging really does stay closed in my experience, keeping the remaining wipes moist and ready to use whenever you need 'em.

    Packaging of Sea to Summit wilderness wipes with aloe vera and vitamin E, emphasizing biodegradability and skin-friendly ingredients
    REI

    I looooove these wipes, and you'll usually find at least a few in my backpacking and camping setup!

    Promising review: "Love these body wipes, super durable, makes me smell great after days outside sweating! No harsh chemicals! I’ve used them for years!" —Anonymous

    Get a 12-pack from REI for $9.95

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.