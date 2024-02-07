Skip To Content
    27 Small, Low-Effort Touches That’ll Make Your Home Feel Brand New This Year

    And you thought you weren't built to DIY...

    by
    Rachel Dunkel
    by Rachel Dunkel

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    ,
    Jonathan Mazzei
    by Jonathan Mazzei

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Remedy the sins of the past with a bottle of wallpaper-stripping spray that'll serve as your elbow grease when you're spending the day stripping a whole room of an aesthetic choice you're ready to move on from.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have been putting off removing this horrid wallpaper for years, mainly because of the removal horror stories. As it turns out it was rather easy. 1) I used the Chomp scorer. Use it gently, moving it in concentric circles, horizontal and vertical. 2) Use the Chomp liquid liberally, let it soak, use more, let it soak until you see paper bubble up. If paper is not coming off easily, use more and let soak. Key is letting it soak. 3) Use scraper to start removal. On a large part of mine the paper and glue came off in sheets with no scraping. Other times the top layer came off and the backing and glue needed some scraping. If it's not coming off easily use more liquid and let it soak." —Kindle Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $13.97.

    2. Cover old, bland, or imperfect surfaces with fake wood contact paper for an instant dose of organic warmth in any room.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Needed to cover up damage on an imitation wood cabinet door. Replacement for the door was $40, but figured I would try this out first. The color is almost an identical match and the contact paper went on smooth and easily. You honestly can't tell it's not part of the original door. I even tried pulling it off to see if it would reset without issue and it did just as expected. So if you make a mistake or apply crooked, there is a good chance you can pull it back and reset without any issue." —Ashton Humphrey

    Get it from Amazon for $9.67.

    3. Or opt for vinyl marble gloss contact paper instead if you tend to prefer clean lines, crisp details, and an all-around more luxurious aesthetic.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This wrap completely transformed my desk! I had to order two to cover everything, but nonetheless, my desk looks amazing and everyone who walks into my room notices. It's not a super-thin vinyl, so if there are tiny imperfections/scratches where you want to place it, it will be covered! I've never used a vinyl wrap before so I was a little nervous, but surprisingly, it was super easy to apply and I finished up in less than 10 minutes." —Shan

    Get a roll from Amazon for $6.49+ (also available in multipacks).

    4. Instantly give all of the wood in your house — from doors to floors to tables to cabinets — a quick facelift by treating it to some wood polish and conditioner made with beeswax and orange oil. Your wood items are thirsty. Give them a little drink!

    reviewer photo showing a dramatic before and after of their front doors
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I never write reviews. This stuff is amazing. I tried to see if it could get rid of some water marks on a table we frequently use. It turned into a wood-polishing party at 11 p.m. on a Saturday; three tables, a wooden trunk from the 1800s, and a carved hutch from the 1600s and I’m absolutely blown away. It is honestly a miracle product. And it doesn’t have a nasty smell. I get migraines from certain scents and this stuff is a light citrus scent and nothing that’s too heavy. Seriously, I would give it 10 stars!" —K.O.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.65.

    5. Instead of buying new pillow covers, make the best use of the ones you already have. This helpful guide shows you how to arrange bed pillows in different configurations for maximum aesthetic impact.

    A guide from Matouk on how to layout all your pillows on your bed.
    Matouk

    Get the full tutorial from Matouk.

    6. Apply some prismatic window film to your windows. First and foremost, it casts subtle rainbows across your room as sunlight streams in, but it also provides a slight privacy layer between you and the world (making it a perfect pick for bathrooms). Win, win.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I live in an apartment community and I wanted to find a solution to cover up my windows without using my blinds/curtains. Let me just say...wow! This beyond exceeded my expectations. Not only does it give me the privacy I need, but the way the lights reflect in the daytime AND nighttime is just breathtaking! In the morning when the sun shines through, tiny little rainbows get casted all over the bedroom! At night it looks so cozy, warm, and has a beautiful, realistic stained glass look to it." —Katie Coyle

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 11 sizes).

    7. Change the aesthetic temperature of a room with some cool blue paint that looks both calming and invigorating. Or if blue isn't the winner for you, take a look at some other curated color options here!

    Clare

    Clare is a Black woman-owned small business that focuses on making paint shopping easy and inspiring, offering designer-curated colors, peel-and-stick color swatches, and high quality paint and supplies so your experience is hassle- and mess-free. If the whole concept of repainting stresses you out, Clare is here to help!

    Get it from Clare for $74 per gallon (and $2 per swatch; QuadPay available).

    8. For you pattern lovers: throw some Dalmatian dot removable wallpaper on an accent wall if all that blank space is starting to get to ya. Maximalism for the win.

    The wallpaper in a home office
    SweetPeaWallDesign / Etsy

    This wallpaper is available in a peel-and-stick or a traditional style.

    Sweet Pea Wall Design is a business based in Charlottesville, Virginia that specializes in vivid and easy-to-apply removable wallpaper.

    Promising review: "Absolutely love the wallpaper. It adds a different dynamic to my new bedroom and it was so easy to apply!" —Anna

    Get it from Sweet Pea Wall Design on Etsy for $5+ (available in a peel-and-stick or a traditional style, four sizes, and one sample size).

    9. But before you get too excited and start putting up your new wallpaper without a plan, learn how to properly measure and apply it so you can avoid uneven application, air bubbles, and — let's be honest — tears.

    youtube.com

    Learn more wallpaper tips on this video on the Nifty YouTube channel.

    Get a set of two utility knives from Amazon for $11.96+ (available with a rubber or metal handle).

    10. Or if putting up a whole room or accent wall of wallpaper isn't in the cards for you, check out some removable wall decals, which create a lovely focus area. Also perfect for renters who aren't able to get their DIY itch out by painting.

    Two different sized and different colored decals on a wall
    Kenna Sato Designs / Etsy

    Kenna Sato Designs is a woman-owned business based in St. George, Utah, that specializes in unique wall decor, clip art, and personalized gifts.

    Promising review: "This vinyl was so easy to install! The quality is amazing. I didn’t know what to put in my nursery and was debating on so many things, but chose this since it was simple and beautiful! I love how modern it looks and have gotten so many compliments! This is a must-buy!" —Yumi

    Get it from Kenna Sato Designs on Etsy for $84.99 (originally $99.99, available in a variety of color combos).

    11. Give your new build some vintage charm by installing some under-$20 medallions that turn recessed lighting and hanging fixtures into a deliciously classic look.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely GORGEOUS!!! I love how these transformed my outdated lights! I wish installation instructions were included but I was able to drill some holes and attach them with screws." —Barbara Spear

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99.

    12. Fill some space, add a new texture, and keep your tootsies warm all at the same time by adding an interesting area rug to your living room and bedroom.

    Boutique Rugs

    Promising review: "I love this rug! It has such a fun design and it is very cozy as well!" —Kelsi T.

    Get it from Boutique Rugs for $39+ (available in three shapes and five sizes).

    13. Not quite sure what size and shape of rug will look best? Check out this handy infographic that helps you crack the case! A rug is an investment, after all. Best to think about the placement and furniture configuration before you smash "add to cart."

    an infographic showing different furniture and rug configurations
    Bobby Berk

    Most people overlook this small detail, but it can make a huge difference in making your space look more put-together.

     From Bobby Berk

    14. Combine book storage with wall art by adding some hidden shelves that turn your beloved TBR stacks into the centerpiece of the room.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    It works by holding the cover of the bottom book!

    Promising review: "These are my favorite decorating items ever. I purchased them four years ago in medical school and they have held up over many moves." —Susan Giampalmo

    Get it from Amazon for $11.50+ (available in two sizes and sets of three).

    15. Toss a stunning tapestry onto your wall for an instant view with a side of color. Ahhhh... choosing a peaceful view of the mountains as your headboard was a good choice.

    The vividly colored tapestry, featuring trees, mountains, birds, and more, hanging above a bed
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Beautiful. Just as described. The fabric is really light and thin, which made hanging super easy. That said, the image quality is SO good for the priceIt seriously looks like textured, thick fabric. Also love the color combo. Very relaxing for my meditation corner." —Sylvia Markowitz

    Get it from Amazon for $12.91+ (available in four sizes).

    16. Give your dressers, couches, coffee tables, or any other furniture with legs an upgrade with some replacement legs. These tapered ones come in three stunning finishes ranging from classic to bold. There's something for everyone!

    brass tapered legs on side table
    Alfa Modern Furnishing

    Alfa Modern Furnishing is a small business based in Los Angeles that wants to help you modernize your home with sleek accents to add to your furniture.

    Promising review: "These were an excellent addition to my vintage refinished dresser!!! I just love these legs!!!" —theressa baker

    Get a set of four from Alfa Modern Furnishing on Etsy for $47.95+ (available in three finishes).

    17. Swap out some of your exposed lamp bulbs for Edison bulbs that emit a warm, soft light and have a curated vintage feel.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I'm in love. These Edison bulbs are a phenomenal addition to just about any room in the home. I bought these bulbs for my bedside table lamps. They're a perfect addition to my steampunk industrial themed bedroom. Definitely recommend these Edison bulbs. Side note: my bedside table lamps are touch lamps with three dimming levels. The bulbs work on all three dimming levels." —Zachary

    Get a pack of four from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in four styles and colors, as well as multipacks).

    18. Or go more futuristic with some trendy color-changing, dimmable bulbs that you can control via an app. That means access to vibey lighting in the palm of your hands.

    amazon.com

    Plus, these bulbs come with a lot of super cool features! You can set specific times for the bulbs to turn on and off, use their "sunrise" and "sunset" modes to ease you in and out of the day, sync with your music so the lights change based on the rhythms and dynamics of your favorite songs, AND you can use your camera and photos to select the specific color you want your bulb to match.

    Promising review: "I love this light bulb! The app you download for it is very user-friendly, and I adapted to it very quickly. You can adjust brightness and the color all from your phone. One of my favorite features is 'scene.' It has a variety of options like 'romantic,' 'reading,' and the coolest in my opinion: 'sunrise/sunset.' Over the span of 15 minutes, it mimics the colors of a sunrise/sunset. It goes from red, to orange, to purple, etc. It’s a very cool light bulb and I recommend it to all of my friends." —Kristina Adamik

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99.

    19. It's normal for leather and faux leather furniture to collect stains from oil, dirt, and regular use. Salvage your most prized pieces with some Leather Honey that'll spiff them right back up with just a scrubbing brush.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This cleaner really does only require a small amount to clean the leather. The small bottle at first had me thinking I was going to end up having to buy three bottles before it was all said and done, but that wasn’t the case surprisingly. Follow the directions exactly and it works beautifully. I do suggest conditioning after the cleaning as leather does need moisture to retain its beauty. The leather cleaner is an excellent product and don’t be afraid of the small bottle, a little goes a long way. 10 out of 10 will buy again and recommend." —Dorothy I.

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in three sizes).

    20. If you have a fabric sofa that's seen better days, try using a velvet slipcover with nonslip straps on each cushion. It will basically deliver you an entirely new couch in a flash.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    BTW, we have a full list of the best slipcovers available on Amazon.

    Promising review: "I have never been so excited about a slipcover. Total transformation of our couch and loveseat. I was worried about it not working on our leather couch, but it stays on really well due to the straps and the separate cushion covers. LOVE." —Brian/Liz

    Get it from Amazon for $32.49+ (available in five styles/sizes, including chair and loveseat sizes, and 13 colors).

    21. Alternatively, you can tuck a blanket around your sofa cushions to create a whole new look in an infinitely customizable way. The perfect solution for couches that are a unique size or folks who love bolder patterns.

    blue blanket tucked into a sofa
    jungalow.com

    Work smarter, not harder! See it here via Jungalow.

    22. Become a plant parent and invite a leafy friend to the party. Plants are unmatched when it comes to making a house feel like a home, and this golden pothos should be fairly forgiving when it comes to care. It's the perfect plant for beginners and enthusiasts alike!

    Model holding the Golden Pothos plant
    Planting With P

    Try growing it in a pot on a bookshelf or ledge, or in a hanging pot so you can fully appreciate its trailing vines, which can grow to about six or 10 feet over time!

    Planting With P is a Black woman-owned and Brooklyn-based small biz! They also offer a subscription box if you wanna continue filling your place with gorgeous green things.

    Get it from Planting With P for $20.

    23. Or string up some faux ivy for a splash of green without the whole "watering and needing light" thing. If you're not keen on plant maintenance but still want the look, this is your guy.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These vines are perfect for adding a pop of greenery to any room. They drape nicely over curtain rods and are easy to hang. I like that they come bound with a little bread tie so they are not tangled. They arrive in a ziplock plastic bag, which you could also use for storage. They do smell bad right out of the bag — a typical plasticky fake garland smell — but honestly, the smell faded within hours, and it’s totally worth it because they are high quality. The plastic part is thin and not bulky like some fake vines and garlands I’ve purchased, and the leaves feel silky — that’s why these drape easily and delicately, and they don’t look cheap. All in all, this was a great purchase, and I’m planning to buy more!" —T. Nicole Cirone

    Get a 24-pack from Amazon for $11.99.

    24. ~Switch~ out your switch plate covers for a quick and easy upgrade to the boring plastic standard. Even renters can do this one — just save the old covers in a baggie and swap them back when you move out.

    the five different switch plate covers
    Farmhouse Iron Co. / Etsy

    Farmhouse Iron Co. is a small business based at an actual farm on the central coast of California. If you're looking for shabby-chic or rustic home decor, this is the shop for you!

    Promising review: "These plates are very beautiful. They match perfectly with the decor of my house. Very happy with this purchase." —Ingrid Hogan

    Get it from Farmhouse Iron Co. on Etsy for $13+ (available in five styles).

    25. Create some instant charm on your home's exterior with these quaint carriage-style magnets. It's amazing what a difference a small detail like this can make.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    They won't rust out at all because they're made of a super-durable UV- and weather-resistant plastic.

    Promising review: "If you're looking for instant curb appeal with little effort, you need to get these. These haven't moved in large rain storms or excessive wind and hopefully won't rust out like the more expensive drilled sets my neighbors have since there are no exposed screws or hardware." —SG

    Get them from Amazon for $12.98+ (available in four styles).

    26. Install a Tushy bidet attachment to give your booty a spa-like experience whenever you go #2. This one even features warm water — do you hear that, butt? You're in for a treat.

    Tushy

    BuzzFeed editor Melanie Aman swears by it. In her own words:

    "This is the bidet I use (I have the Classic version but will definitely get the Spa version next if mine ever goes kaput) and I 100% recommend to my friends, family, and to you, dear reader. Installation was pretty simple; from start to poop it took about 15 minutes. The sensation is...interesting...to say the least but you definitely get used to it. In fact, I recently moved apartments and it's taken me a while to hook up the bidet (I'm a procrastinator, OK?!). Oh, how I've missed my bidet during this time (and I'm sure my butt feels the same way). But seriously, I cannot stress how life-changing getting a bidet is."

    Get it from Tushy for $129 (originally $159, available in a variety of colors).

    27. And finally, personalize your wall with an adorable fairy light photo display. More secondary lighting is always a must, but picking out which memories to display is what decorating is all about.

    string lights with polaroid pics clipped onto them
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These are fun lights that spruced up a dull area. Once I got them untangled initially, they were super easy to put up. They are a tad bit heavy and need something strong to clip to. The clips have good springs and will stay wherever they are put. It literally took just a few minutes, including adding the photos, to put up and enjoy." —Sheila Crawford

    Get them from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in three sizes and in warm white or yellow).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.