27 Small, Low-Effort Touches That’ll Make Your Home Feel Brand New This Year

1. Remedy the sins of the past with a bottle of wallpaper-stripping spray that'll serve as your elbow grease when you're spending the day stripping a whole room of an aesthetic choice you're ready to move on from.
2. Cover old, bland, or imperfect surfaces with fake wood contact paper for an instant dose of organic warmth in any room.
3. Or opt for vinyl marble gloss contact paper instead if you tend to prefer clean lines, crisp details, and an all-around more luxurious aesthetic.
4. Instantly give all of the wood in your house — from doors to floors to tables to cabinets — a quick facelift by treating it to some wood polish and conditioner made with beeswax and orange oil. Your wood items are thirsty. Give them a little drink!
5. Instead of buying new pillow covers, make the best use of the ones you already have. This helpful guide shows you how to arrange bed pillows in different configurations for maximum aesthetic impact.
6. Apply some prismatic window film to your windows. First and foremost, it casts subtle rainbows across your room as sunlight streams in, but it also provides a slight privacy layer between you and the world (making it a perfect pick for bathrooms). Win, win.
7. Change the aesthetic temperature of a room with some cool blue paint that looks both calming and invigorating. Or if blue isn't the winner for you, take a look at some other curated color options here!
8. For you pattern lovers: throw some Dalmatian dot removable wallpaper on an accent wall if all that blank space is starting to get to ya. Maximalism for the win.
9. But before you get too excited and start putting up your new wallpaper without a plan, learn how to properly measure and apply it so you can avoid uneven application, air bubbles, and — let's be honest — tears.
10. Or if putting up a whole room or accent wall of wallpaper isn't in the cards for you, check out some removable wall decals, which create a lovely focus area. Also perfect for renters who aren't able to get their DIY itch out by painting.
11. Give your new build some vintage charm by installing some under-$20 medallions that turn recessed lighting and hanging fixtures into a deliciously classic look.
12. Fill some space, add a new texture, and keep your tootsies warm all at the same time by adding an interesting area rug to your living room and bedroom.
13. Not quite sure what size and shape of rug will look best? Check out this handy infographic that helps you crack the case! A rug is an investment, after all. Best to think about the placement and furniture configuration before you smash "add to cart."
14. Combine book storage with wall art by adding some hidden shelves that turn your beloved TBR stacks into the centerpiece of the room.
15. Toss a stunning tapestry onto your wall for an instant view with a side of color. Ahhhh... choosing a peaceful view of the mountains as your headboard was a good choice.
16. Give your dressers, couches, coffee tables, or any other furniture with legs an upgrade with some replacement legs. These tapered ones come in three stunning finishes ranging from classic to bold. There's something for everyone!
17. Swap out some of your exposed lamp bulbs for Edison bulbs that emit a warm, soft light and have a curated vintage feel.
18. Or go more futuristic with some trendy color-changing, dimmable bulbs that you can control via an app. That means access to vibey lighting in the palm of your hands.
19. It's normal for leather and faux leather furniture to collect stains from oil, dirt, and regular use. Salvage your most prized pieces with some Leather Honey that'll spiff them right back up with just a scrubbing brush.
20. If you have a fabric sofa that's seen better days, try using a velvet slipcover with nonslip straps on each cushion. It will basically deliver you an entirely new couch in a flash.
21. Alternatively, you can tuck a blanket around your sofa cushions to create a whole new look in an infinitely customizable way. The perfect solution for couches that are a unique size or folks who love bolder patterns.
22. Become a plant parent and invite a leafy friend to the party. Plants are unmatched when it comes to making a house feel like a home, and this golden pothos should be fairly forgiving when it comes to care. It's the perfect plant for beginners and enthusiasts alike!
23. Or string up some faux ivy for a splash of green without the whole "watering and needing light" thing. If you're not keen on plant maintenance but still want the look, this is your guy.
24. ~Switch~ out your switch plate covers for a quick and easy upgrade to the boring plastic standard. Even renters can do this one — just save the old covers in a baggie and swap them back when you move out.
25. Create some instant charm on your home's exterior with these quaint carriage-style magnets. It's amazing what a difference a small detail like this can make.
26. Install a Tushy bidet attachment to give your booty a spa-like experience whenever you go #2. This one even features warm water — do you hear that, butt? You're in for a treat.
27. And finally, personalize your wall with an adorable fairy light photo display. More secondary lighting is always a must, but picking out which memories to display is what decorating is all about.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.