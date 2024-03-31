If You Have Zero Interior Design Skills, Check Out These 27 Simple Pieces Of Decor

1. A velvet floor pillow to give your pad a little extra seating. And as a huge bonus, they'll still look adorable stacked when you're not using them.
2. A set of two storage baskets with faux leather handles for storing little extras in style. House shoes, dog toys, outdoor accessories, you name it.
3. A gallery wall frame set because one of the great joys in life is setting up a display of all of your favorite photos, prints, and artwork. It's just good to be surrounded by the things you love.
4. A peel-and-stick herringbone wallpaper to upgrade your kitchen's backsplash, create an accent wall, or decorate some shelving in a snap compared with regular wallpaper.
5. A bamboo slatted bath mat that'll create a spa-like feel in your bathroom just by placing it down. Wood has such a warming effect in any room, and this is the perfect way to incorporate it into your shower routine.
Promising review: "The material is great. It's soft but flexible, so it feels comfortable to step on but also sturdy beneath your feet. I got a bigger size, and it actually pulls the room together, making my tiny bathroom look rather chic. Honestly, I think it's great and better for the environment because I don't have to launder it every week." —JamieJo
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in five sizes and three styles).
6. A wingback chair available in lots of different fabrics, colors, and textures because the greatest gift you can give yourself is a spot you can curl up in at the end of a long day.
7. A fresh eucalyptus bundle whose scent will be released when you shower for a delightfully calming effect. Not to mention it also looks A+.
Eucalyptus Blooms is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based Etsy shop creating relaxing bath time products.
Promising review: "I was surprised at the actual size of the eucalyptus I received, in a good way! It’s great that it includes the hook and directions to get the most out of your product. I’m super happy so far and am really impressed with the quality. Can’t wait to order another one in the future!" —Hannah Lowe
Get it from Eucalyptus Blooms on Etsy for $13.49+ (originally $17.99+, available in three sizes or multi-packs).
8. A set of three tapered candle holders so you can light tall, romantic pillar candles that cast a soft, glowy light. No need to wait for a special occasion to light those babies.
9. A coveted ornate mirror that can serve as a vanity mirror or a floor mirror depending on what size you get. Whichever you splurge on, it's sure to be the mirror that launched a thousand selfies.
10. The most adorable cherry pillow in the land to add a pop of color and a dose of texture to your favorite little reading nook.
11. A good lookin' nightstand with a trendy cane drawer as well as an open shelf so your eye mask, melatonin, and books also have a place to rest their little heads.
12. A patterned area rug for anyone who loves decor that's mostly neutral with just an itty-bitty touch of color. Voila, your wish has been granted.
13. A wireless library light to highlight your favorite works of art or sections of your bookshelf without having to call in help from an electrician. They even come with a remote that helps you fine-tune their brightness to just the right level.
14. A set of six self-watering pots that can really help you out if your thumbs aren't naturally green. After all, the best decor around is plants, plants, and more plants.
15. Or a faux 5' Bird of Paradise plant if even the most helpful of pots can't save your watering skills. That doesn't mean that you're not entitled to a touch of green in your space!
16. A Barefoot Dreams throw blanket so soft and squishy it's developed a cult following. Just be prepared that people might start dropping by when they "happen" to be in the neighborhood just to snuggle with it.
17. A ceramic white vase for displaying fresh flowers in the spring and summer and seasonal displays in the fall and winter. One can't underestimate how useful a good-looking vase is.
18. A bar cart you can use for drinks, knick-knacks, or anything in between. Its sleek look and rolling wheels make it equally chic and functional.
19. A pack of cabinet knobs to give your drawers and cabinets an instant (and inexpensive) facelift.
20. A storage locker from Mustard Made if you could use another closet lying around that doubles as a deliciously retro piece of decor. Clothes, tools, linens, books, and all that hobby stuff you have no place to store all would look killer in this trendy unit, which by the way comes in 12 stunning colors. (Good luck picking.)
21. A set of string lights that are a staggering 48 feet long to make your outdoor space even more usable. Now you can transform your patio space into a private outdoor bistro for you and your pals to enjoy.
22. A sun-patterned shower curtain, because the one you've been using since you moved into your first apartment has seen better days.
23. A string of curtain-style twinkle lights to help turn your room into a relaxing getaway worthy of a million Instagram posts.
24. A lotus pendant lampshade for anyone who knows it's time to upgrade the shades that were in their house when they moved in for ones with a lot more personality.
Promising review: "Perfect! I love this lampshade. I have three of them now and they look amazing. I use color-changing bulbs in them and I get so many compliments, especially when I turn the light bulbs to pastel shades. It looks so beautiful and elegant, that it looks exactly like the $200 version." —Julie Pinto
Get it from Amazon for $18.49.
25. A velvet ottoman so you always have a posh place to prop your feet at the end of a long day. Your tootsies deserve the best, and luckily your eye for design is top-notch.
26. A pair of stunning upholstered dining chairs for anyone who wants to add a whisper of French style to their formal dining room, or any room, for that matter. Très chic.
27. A set of four velvet pillow covers if you want to give your couch four new cool accessories at once. Your sofa is a maximalist, it's decided.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.