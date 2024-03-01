Skip To Content
    If You Have Zero Interior Design Skills, Check Out These 27 Simple Pieces Of Decor

    Let these cute pieces do the heavy lifting.

    by
    Rachel Dunkel
    by Rachel Dunkel

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    ,
    Sally Dadisman
    by Sally Dadisman

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A velvet floor pillow to give your pad a little extra seating. And as a huge bonus, they'll still look adorable stacked when you're not using them.

    Stack of five plush velvet floor pillows in various shades
    Urban Outfitters

    Promising review: "I LOVE my floor pillow! I use mine every day and I have several because I love them so much. Highliy recommend!" —KoyaMC

    Get them from Urban Outfitters for $59 (available in five colors).

    2. A set of two storage baskets with faux leather handles for storing little extras in style. House shoes, dog toys, winter accessories, you name it.

    The baskets under a bench
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These are very easy to set up. The metal pops into place and there are little white Velcro straps that keep the metal support in place. They look really clean and the canvas seems to be good quality. The leather handles are fake and kind of a soft texture, but I prefer that they’re matte and soft and not shiny and fake looking. Definitely worth the price! Couldn’t find anything else in comparison for this price." —Anthony

    Get it from Amazon for $17.59+ (available in three sizes and seven colors). 

    3. A gallery wall frame set because one of the great joys in life is setting up a display of all of your favorite photos, prints, and artwork. It's just good to be surrounded by the things you love.

    The frames on a wall behind a sofa
    Amazon

    The set includes one 11x14", two 8x10", and four 5x7" frames.

    Promising review: "I’m very pleased with this purchase. These frames are great quality, sturdy, well-made, and they have glass rather than plastic like some others I’ve purchased. I will definitely be buying more." —rhyan davis

    Get it from Amazon for $44.99+ (available in four colors and two styles).

    4. A peel-and-stick herringbone wallpaper to upgrade your kitchen's backsplash, create an accent wall, or decorate some shelving in a snap compared with regular wallpaper.

    Reviewer photo of the wallpaper in a kitchen
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It was very easy to install, I did my entire backsplash in an hour and a half. It is sheer, luckily my backsplash was painted white, so no issues. I only needed one roll, cheapest makeover ever!" —Maaike

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in four colors and six sizes).

    5. bamboo slatted bath mat that'll create a spa-like feel in your bathroom just by placing it down. Wood has such a warming effect in any room, and this is the perfect way to incorporate it into your shower routine. 

    a reviewer photo of the slatted bamboo mat on the floor of their bathroom
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "The material is great. It's soft but flexible, so it feels comfortable to step on but also sturdy beneath your feet. I got a bigger size, and it actually pulls the room together, making my tiny bathroom look rather chic. Honestly, I think it's great and better for the environment because I don't have to launder it every week." —JamieJo

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in five sizes and styles).

    6. A wingback chair available in lots of different fabrics, colors, and textures because the greatest gift you can give yourself is a spot you can curl up in at the end of a long day.

    Reviewer photo of the chair in a living room
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It’s a beautiful color (brown) and love the bigger seat! So pleased with the functionality but also the look of it and the price was great!

    It’s also great for my height (5’4") as my feet actually touch the ground but it also good for my husband who is 5’10". It was easy to assemble and took me about 30 min (not 15 as mentioned in the description), ONLY because I read the directions wrong and didn’t put the legs on correctly! There’s two legs that match with a bigger white cap at the bottom that are for the back of the chair (the white caps adjust); and two legs with the smaller white caps are for the front of the chair! I put one of each so it was lopsided lol. 

    Also its great that you don’t need ANY additional tools as it comes with everything! Overall, I’m happy to have it as an accent chair in my family room!!!" —KatieCO

    Get it from Amazon for $169.99+ (available in 10 colors).

    7. A fresh eucalyptus bundle whose scent will be released when you shower for a delightfully calming effect. Not to mention it also looks A+. 

    a eucalyptus bundle hanging from a shower wall underneath the shower head
    Eucalyptus Blooms / Etsy

    Eucalyptus Blooms is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based Etsy shop creating relaxing bath time products.

    Promising review: "I was surprised at the actual size of the eucalyptus I received, in a good way! It’s great that it includes the hook and directions to get the most out of your product. I’m super happy so far and am really impressed with the quality. Can’t wait to order another one in the future!" —Hannah Lowe

    Get it from Eucalyptus Blooms on Etsy for $12.59+ (originally $17.99+, available in three sizes or multi-packs). 

    8. A set of three tapered candle holders so you can light tall, romantic pillar candles that cast a soft, glowy light. No need to wait for a special occasion to light those babies.

    Reviewer photo of candlesticks on a mantle
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Arrived on time and in perfect condition! These were exactly what I was looking for! The perfect candle holders for an elegant and dramatic effect! I really love them!" —Juan

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (also available in a set of six).

    9. A coveted ornate mirror that can serve as a vanity mirror or a floor mirror depending on what size you get. Whichever you splurge on, it's sure to be the mirror that launched a thousand selfies.

    The mirror on a dresser
    Anthropologie

    Promising review: "So gorgeous I got the smallest size and it’s still pretty big. I’ve been dreaming about this mirror forever finally said it’s time and omg. Gorgeous darling! Gorgeous!" —Ivy555

    Get it from Anthropologie for $548+ (available in two colors and four sizes). 

    10. The most adorable cherry pillow in the land to add a pop of color and a dose of texture to your favorite little reading nook.

    cherry-shaped tufted pillow
    Urban Outfitters

    Get it from Urban Outfitters for $49

    11. A good lookin' nightstand with a trendy cane drawer as well as an open shelf so your eye mask, melatonin, and books also have a place to rest their little heads.

    Reviewer photo of the nightstand in a room
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love it. It’s pretty tall and is super easy to put together. It’s also sturdy." —Gabrielle

    Get it from Amazon for $52.99+ (available in 11 colors and styles).

    12. A patterned area rug for anyone who loves decor that's mostly neutral with just an itty-bitty touch of color. Voila, your wish has been granted.

    The rug in a dining room
    Gina / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Goes beautiful with our dining furniture! We have gotten a lot of compliments on it. Rolled out nicely. Bought a rug pad to add a little more substance to it. Great price. Buy this rug!" —Gina

    Get it from Wayfair for $26.99+ (available in 22 sizes and two colors).

    13. A wireless library light to highlight your favorite works of art or sections of your bookshelf without having to call in help from an electrician. They even come with a remote that helps you fine-tune their brightness to just the right level.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    The portrait lights run on AAA batteries and come with a remote that sets both the brightness level and a timer.

    Promising review: "For the price you can’t beat it. Super easy to install and lightweight. The gold had a slight orange tint to it, so be mindful of that. I actually just taped over the light and spray painted ours with gold spray paint I had left over and then they were absolutely perfect." —Paris Seder

    Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in three colors).

    14. A set of six self-watering pots that can really help you out if your thumbs aren't naturally green. After all, the best decor around is plants, plants, and more plants.

    Reviewer photo of the pots with plants in them
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These pots are great for your young plants just starting out. The self-watering feature is a great touch. Look great and they don't feel cheaply made, so definitely recommend." —R. Phillips

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ for a set of five pots (available in six sizes and sets and three colors).

    15. Or a faux 5' Bird of Paradise plant if even the most helpful of pots can't save your watering skills. That doesn't mean that you're not entitled to a touch of green in your space!

    Reviewer photo of the plant
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Based on its reviews, I thought this would look good, but I had no idea it would be so much fun to arrange! It comes with helpful instructions (included with the packing slip taped to the outside of the box). The leaves come in several sizes, and are easy to move around to shape the entire plant just the way you want. I placed it in a tall planter with some live plants and I’m VERY happy with the natural appearance!" —V

    Get it from Amazon for $44.99.

    16. A Barefoot Dreams throw blanket so soft and squishy it's developed a cult following. Just be prepared that people might start dropping by when they "happen" to be in the neighborhood just to snuggle with it.

    A stack of three plush blankets
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I’m obsessed with this blanket! I brought it with me when I went to the hospital to have my little boy and it was so comforting. I love snuggling with it and him! I’m definitely buying more! I got the green, fantastic color. Holds up well in the wash too." —BlissMama

    Get it from Nordstrom for $158 (available in three colors).

    17. A ceramic white vase for displaying fresh flowers in the spring and summer and seasonal displays in the fall and winter. One can't underestimate how useful a good-looking vase is.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of a vase on a mantle
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This quality ceramic vase is sturdy and tall, and it has the right amount of brownish earth tones that give it a creamy white color that looks stunning with the white molding of my mantle, and the white marbling in my surround. I bought two and absolutely love them." —Roni Kay

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99 for an 11.5" tall vase.

    18. A bar cart you can use for drinks, knick-knacks, or anything in between. Its sleek look and rolling wheels make it equally chic and functional.

    Reviewer photo of the cart with books on it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I spent days hunting for the perfect bar cart for my space! This one fit the bill, but I'm always hesitant about furniture on Amazon. This couldn't have worked out better. Came in perfect condition, is easy to assemble, looks gorgeous, and has been working well for weeks now!" –Musing Over Mugs

    Get it from Amazon for $95.99+ (available in two colors).

    19. A pack of cabinet knobs to give your drawers and cabinets an instant (and inexpensive) facelift.

    Reviewer photos of the knobs on a dresser
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I used these pulls for our entryway table that I recently finished and I absolutely love them! The finished is brushed gold, exactly like I wanted. And the color matches the rest of the gold pulls in our house." —Chelsea Houston

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99 for six knobs (available in three colors).

    20. A storage locker from Mustard Made if you could use another closet lying around that doubles as a deliciously retro piece of decor. Clothes, tools, linens, books, and all that hobby stuff you have no place to store all would look killer in this trendy unit, which by the way comes in 12 stunning colors. (Good luck picking.)

    tall double storage locker in butter yellow
    Mustard Made

    Promising review: "I knew this was going to be a cute storage solution but what I was SUPER impressed about was the assembly process! This was so well designed, and was so easy to put together, and you can put this together yourself. Plus the instructions were really easy to follow!" —Wendy

    Get it from Mustard Made for $599 (available in 12 colors).

    21. A set of string lights that are a staggering 48 feet long to make your outdoor space even more usable. Now you can transform your patio space into a private outdoor bistro for you and your pals to enjoy.

    a reviewer photo of the lights hung over an outdoor dining table
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am a big fan of lighting and ambiance. These made my rooftop terrace all the more charming and comfortable. I bought two strings for a huge deck and they fit great! All the bulbs came intact and all work so far!" —Shanna Cancino

    Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in four styles).

    22. A sun-patterned shower curtain, because the one you've been using since you moved into your first apartment has seen better days.

    a white shower curtain with a dark grey solar quilt-like pattern
    Jungalow

    Jungalow is a Black woman-owned business started by designer Justina Blakeney. 

    Promising review: "The shower curtain did not disappoint it was the crowning jewel on my bathroom masterpiece. It pulled the whole color scheme together, the quality is nice, it’s soft, and it hangs elegantly. I was very pleased with this purchase." —Lisa K. 

    Get it from Jungalow for $49.

    23. A string of curtain-style twinkle lights to help turn your room into a relaxing getaway worthy of a million Instagram posts.

    a reviewer&#x27;s photo of the twinkle lights hanging behind their bed
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased one order of these lights to hang in my living room window for some gentle, ambient light. I had the sheer curtains already looking out onto our backyard. There are several different settings for the lights (still, blinking, fade...etc). These are just the right length for a window about two doorways wide. I was worried that the lights might heat up, causing a fire hazard being next to the sheer curtains, but the lights themselves do not get hot, or even warm. There are 10 strings hanging off of the main string that are quite long. The plug-in cord is long enough that it can reach the floor from up near the ceiling, and then some. I will most likely be buying another set in the near future." —Vanessa Millett

    Get it from Amazon for $17.74+ (available in two styles and in 10 colors).

    24. A lotus pendant lampshade for anyone who knows it's time to upgrade the shades that were in their house when they moved in for ones with a lot more personality. 

    reviewer image of the lotus pendant light hanging from the ceiling
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Perfect! I love this lampshade. I have three of them now and they look amazing. I use color-changing bulbs in them and I get so many compliments, especially when I turn the light bulbs to pastel shades. It looks so beautiful and elegant, that it looks exactly like the $200 version." —Julie Pinto

    Get it from Amazon for $18.49.

    25. A velvet ottoman so you always have a posh place to prop your feet at the end of a long day. Your tootsies deserve the best, and luckily your eye for design is top-notch.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Omg! I love this ottoman, beautiful, it's the perfect match to my sofa and chair. I've been looking for months to try to find something to match, took a chance on this one. PERFECT!!!! I couldn't be happier." —Susan

    Get it from Amazon for $126.37 (available in 12 colors and patterns).

    26. A pair of stunning upholstered dining chairs for anyone who wants to add a whisper of French style to their formal dining room, or any room, for that matter. Très chic.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Ordered six of these chairs for my dining room. I thought assembly would be difficult, but it was quite easy and goes quickly once you get the hang of it. I’m impressed with the sturdiness, comfort, and design." —DC

    Get it from Amazon for $235.99+ (available in 12 colors).

    27. A set of four velvet pillow covers if you want to give your couch four new cool accessories at once. Your sofa is a maximalist, it's decided.

    Reviewer photo of pillows on a sofa
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love these covers! They fit right over my old pillows, were easy to put on, and are snug. They look great on my sofa, and are very soft. They feel like new pillows! Very happy with this purchase.

    Two-week update: These have held up nicely, even with my kids and their sticky, cheesy snack fingers. Messes wipe off easily with a baby wipe or something gentle. Super happy with this purchase." —Rosie Aponte

    Get it from Amazon for $27.50+ (available in nine color combinations and seven sizes).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.