Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    27 Products To Help You Get Started With Your Spring Cleaning

    Things are starting to bloom, which means you are starting to clean.

    by
    Rachel Dunkel
    by Rachel Dunkel

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    ,
    Felisha Rossi
    by Felisha Rossi

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Popular products from this list

    • A no-scrub weekly shower spray that requires so little effort from you, it's astonishing. Just spray, leave it be, and enjoy the fruits of its labor.

      View in list

    • An eco-friendly hard water stain-remover if your glass shower doors are looking a little more opaque than not these days. When was the last time you washed them again?

      View in list

    • An all-natural toilet brush that's 100% biodegradable thanks to coconut fiber bristles and a beechwood handle. If you're trying to swap cleaning products for earth-friendly options without sacrificing effectiveness, look no further.

      View in list

    1. A no-scrub weekly shower spray that requires so little effort from you, it's astonishing. Just spray, leave it be, and enjoy the fruits of its labor.

    Before: a dirty shower floor; after: the clean shower floor
    Amazon

    Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that, no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda, would NOT come clean. After I showered last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $20.98.

    2. A wood polish with beeswax and orange oil to hide dings and scratches, add some healthy natural luster to your dull antiques, and give all the wood items you own the new life they deserve!

    Before and after showing the scratch marks along the base of a door completely removed with the wood polish
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I honestly can’t believe how well this stuff works. Like magic it restored pet claw AND pet water bowl-damaged wood all over my house. I am amazed at the results. Thank you!" —Nicole Thomas

    Get it from Amazon for $9.60.

    3. A pet odor-eliminating spray that's safe to use on carpets, wood floors, and furniture, as well as in kennels and around litter boxes. If pet smells have you side-eyeing Fido, let's fix that.

    Before and after of carpet stained and clean
    amazon.com

    Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets: Rocco, a labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.

    Promising review: "I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem, and although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones. After blotting up fresh pee pads, I saturate the area with Rocco & Roxie's odor remover and let it dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor. Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!" —mona mia

    Get it from Amazon for $19.31.

    Check out our in-depth Rocco & Roxie Professional Strength Stain & Odor Eliminator review.

    4. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets because — *BREAKING NEWS* — your dishwasher can be dirty! Ensure your dishes are getting the royal treatment with this easy solution.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My dishwasher was getting into horrible shape. The top tray would stick and bind no matter how careful I was. The bottom tray was making noises when I moved it. The whole inside of the dishwasher was growing a coating of white mineral deposits. The washing arms were making noises during wash cycles. The dishes were not getting clean. When my order of Affresh arrived, I ran a clean cycle. When I opened the dishwasher at the end, it was clean. Both trays moved easily. The washing arms were clean. The next load of dishes was spotless. Now, I run a cleaning cycle the first of every month. This is one product that I will not do without. My dishwasher is 5-years-old, but after using Affresh, I see that it looks virtually new." —Mithrandir

    Get a pack of six tablets from Amazon for $8.95.

    5. An eco-friendly hard water stain-remover if your glass shower doors are looking a little more opaque than not these days. When was the last time you washed them again?

    Reviewer before and after showing the cleaner removed hard water stains on a glass shower door
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love that this product is eco-friendly! I wasn't scared to use the product even though I was pregnant. The scent kind of reminds me of toothpaste and wasn't strong. I did a quick application using an old Scotch blue sponge on my bathroom shower to apply it. I left it on for about 10-15 minutes and then had my husband wash it off. He said he didn't do much scrubbing because everything just kind of came off on its own. For the corners of the shower, he used an old toothbrush to reach those difficult spots. He said those crusty areas just came off on their own with some rinsing. Amazing! I'm so glad I bought this stuff instead of some other brand I saw on Amazon, which was caustic! I'd much rather wait 10 minutes for an eco-friendly, nontoxic product to work. If you're on the fence about buying this, do it already! I wish I had discovered this sooner instead of dealing with a gross, embarrassing-looking shower for so long! I missed a few spots, and some areas need a second application, but I expected that. It took years for all that hard water to buildup; I wasn't expecting it to be gone overnight. I expect the shower to look good as new after we do a second application of this." —S. Ngov

    Get it from Amazon for $17.77.

    6. A magnetic get-stuff-done chart to help you plan your days and weeks, ensuring everything gets done. YES, that includes all of your spring cleaning tasks.

    Chore chart hanging on refrigerator
    Target

    Get it from Target for $16.99 (originally $27.99).

    7. An air purifier with a HEPA filter because who couldn't use a little peace of mind when it comes to air quality? From smoke to pet dander, this little guy will help get airborne impurities out of your apartment, lungs, and life.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is an excellent purifier for those who are affected by cat dander, mold, and other problems associated with breathing difficulties. I have several cats, so there is so much hair in the air in addition to their dander. This machine has solved my breathing problems during the night (I use it in my bedroom). In fact, I sleep better every night, which I'm sure is due to the cleaner air that I breathe. Another plus is that I'm using a great deal less tissues." —Linda Cruz

    Get it from Amazon for $89.99 (also available in black).

    8. A set of Swedish dishcloths so you can begin to phase out paper towels in favor of a more sustainable alternative. These are super absorbent, work on tons of surfaces, and are easily washable and reusable.

    Model holding Swedish dishcloth under running water in the sink
    Reviewer using Swedish dishcloth to wash a plate
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love these. For quite a while, I have been frustrated with kitchen/dish towels. I find most to be not nearly absorbent enough, too large and awkward and need frequent disinfecting to avoid smelling funky. These towel sponges are exactly what I needed in a dishcloth. They are absorbent, just the right size, antimicrobial, and easy to clean! Add in that they are sourced from a small family business, and I'm thrilled." —Nathaniel Rider

    Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $16.75 (available in eight colors and a variety pack).

    9. An all-natural toilet brush that's 100% biodegradable thanks to coconut fiber bristles and a beechwood handle. If you're trying to swap cleaning products for earth-friendly options without sacrificing effectiveness, look no further.

    Brush hanging on the side of a toliet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I actually love this thing more than one should love a toilet brush. I was skeptical at first. Very. But I also try to maintain a low-waste, sustainable home, so I was keen to try this brush. I hadn't used it right off the bat because I was searching for the right container. So, when I finally used it, I was surprisingly shocked at how well it worked. It reaches along the underside of the bowl well and is more abrasive than you think. It feels very comfortable in your hand, and I find the shape perfect, as all brushes should be this shape. If you've made it this far, just go for it. You're already doing a much better job even considering this brush as an option versus a plastic cheapie one. So go for it; you'll be pleased. It's not just more aesthetically pleasing, but it also works better than most out there. And trust me, I spent too long choosing a toilet brush for my new place. I mean, it's a small thing but actually kind of important. So, I've done some of the legwork for you. I was torn between this and the Simplehuman one, but I followed my beliefs in something more sustainable, and it panned out really well. I'll be ordering another one for my upstairs bathroom and recommending them to all the sustainable folks in my life!" —christina

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

    10. A Scrubbing Bubbles toilet stamp for anyone whose least favorite cleaning task is scrubbing the john. Now, if you can muster the strength to stamp a gel pack into your potty, you can check "clean toilet" off your to-do list for almost two weeks.

    Target

    Promising review: "This product keeps my toilet bowl cleaner and keeps it from getting the black trickle line and ring of grossness. The smell is nice, it lasts a reasonable amount of time for 1–2 people using the toilet daily, and it’s a small product that doesn’t take up much space. What’s not to love?" —KMChi

    Get it from Target for $5.99.

    11. A set of fridge organizing containers and drawers if you're looking to turn your humdrum fridge into an organized marvel. Ugh, it just feels so good to have a well-organized refrigerator, and it genuinely makes it so much easier to see what you actually have. 

    reviewer's fridge with food organized in each shelf
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Excellent organization system! I once opened the fridge often, always looking for something I hadn't seen the last time I checked. The thing is — I often found something new because it just wasn't organized in a functional way. Now, with this system, I find what I'm looking for the first time. And when a bin is empty, I know I need to buy more of that product and just ask my smart home to add that item to my shopping list. Very grateful for the sense of calm and control that this fridge organization system has given me, and for all of the food that is no longer going bad in the back of the fridge!" —Chelsea T.

    Get a set of six from Amazon for $35.86.

    12. A four-piece sock and underwear organizer to help you organize your drawers, if you know what I mean. These are perfect for separating bras, underwear, socks...all the things that are usually in one terrifying ball.

    reviewer photo showing underwear and sock organizer in their dresser drawer
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE, LOVE, LOVE these organizers!! At just $15 for four organizers I took my chances and ordered two sets of four. I wear a 32DD and the bras fit beautifully in the organizers. I ordered another set for tank tops and other extras I did not think of before. I will also order my boyfriend the brown ones for his drawers. Great product for a great price!" —Elizabeth L. Blackwell

    Get a four-pack from Amazon for $13.97 (available in seven colors).

    13. A handmade oven scrub because I hate to break it to ya, but you probably should have been cleaning your oven this whole time. Once you see how clean it *should* be, it'll be hard to unsee. Trust me.

    Everneat / Etsy

    Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I’ve tried a lot of cleaning stuff, but this actually worked! I tried on our air fryer/oven because that thing is a workhorse in our house. And with minimal effort, it can clean!" —Casey

    Get it from Everneat on Etsy for $19.99 (available in three scents).

    14. A pumice stone toilet bowl scrubber so you can gently scrape away hard water stains, calcium, and lime to make all of your fixtures like-new.

    A white pumice stone with a handle
    A before and after pic of a toilet bowl with gray rings and without them
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this. This thing literally scoured away hard-water stains that I have been trying to get rid of for years in less than 30 seconds. 10/10 recommend." —Tleary25

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (also available in packs of two and four).

    15. A reusable pet hair remover because although pets are the greatest, they come with some hairy, hard-to-clean consequences. After just a few rolls with the chomster — voilà — you've reclaimed your spot on the couch.

    Reviewer using ChomChom to remove pet hair from black fabric
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was cautiously optimistic, but this tool is as effective as everyone is saying. My couches, and especially my recliner, look brand-new. It takes little to no effort to use. Just use it in a 'scrubbing' type motion, and it catches and traps the fur (and other small debris, such as crumbs...) in the little compartment. Pop it open, empty it out. Done." —Ian K.

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in four colors).

    16. A set of airtight food storage containers to keep all of your dry goods fresh, organized, and ready for you to scoop whenever you need 'em. A clean pantry is a happy pantry. 

    Amazon reviewer photo of cabinet filled with airtight storage containers
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely love these items! They're great quality, stack easily, and when it says 14 pieces, you get 14 containers, not the stupid seven containers and seven lids, like most places. Definitely ordering more for spring cleaning!!!" —Ashley Bryan

    Get a set of 14 from Amazon for $35.99 (available in other multipacks).

    17. cleaning putty so you can *smoosh* your way to a clean keyboard, car, and other nooks and crannies in no time flat. Much easier than dragging a vacuum around or getting in there with a toothbrush. 

    Model using putty to clean keyboard
    GIF of TikTok video showing the cleaning gel sweeping up debris from car console
    Amazon, www.tiktok.com

    Check it out on TikTok here.

    Promising review: "This product does exactly what it says it does. I recently got a new car and was looking for something to easily clean up dust. I saw this product from TikTok. I was surprised at how easily it picks up dust and small debris, especially inside vents and cup holders. It’s also great for the tough screen in my car! The only complaint is the very artificial smell when you use it. It doesn’t last, just when it’s out of the container!" —Loren

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99.

    18. A reusable duster that attaches to dry Swiffers and washes up like new so it'll be ready to get back to work. Saving some cash and being more eco-friendly in one? What a win!

    Duster on Swiffer wand
    Etsy

    Promising review: "These work and fit great! Washed in the washing machine and air dried. Look good as new. Bravo!" —Julie

    Get it from TrendyThreads12 on Etsy for $4.99 (available in several colors).

    19. A set of drawer organizers to transform your junk drawer into the most beautiful drawer in the land. Your bathroom, kitchen, and credenza drawers were wondering if you were ever gonna clean them up.

    reviewer showing a makeup drawer with clear bins organizing it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this product. Tall enough to fit things and short enough not to block drawers when closing. Sturdy to put in all kinds of things. This round, I used for makeup, toiletries, etc. I am ordering more for junk drawer and crafts. Extremely versatile and practical and looks good, too. My husband loves the organization of our bathroom drawer, and I love the fact if I need something, I can take that piece out to where I need it and then bring it back nice and neat.." —Jen

    Get a set of nine organizers from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in two sizes). 

    20. A set of space-saver bags for compressing bedding, pillows, off-season clothes, or any other bulky linens into a much smaller, flatter, and more easily storable package. It's basically magic.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "First of all, when you see 'jumbo' in the title, you better believe these things are JUMBO! These bags of limitless storage can hold just about anything fabric that you need, squishing down into a manageable block. I've used these for blankets, clothes, and precious keepsakes, and I feel secure knowing they are all well-protected. The plastic is thick but not stiff, so you know it's good quality." —Kimball Household

    Get a pack of six jumbo bags from Amazon for $34.99 (available in four sizes and a variety pack).

    21. A mold and mildew removal gel so you can make your shower's grout appear brand new. *Wipes a single tear* — I'm so proud of you for actually deciding to take care of this. 

    mold in the corner of a shower floor and wall
    the same shower wall with the mold cleaned away
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have scrubbed this caulk hundreds of times trying to clean it, but it always stayed so gross. I decided to try this stuff, and I am so glad I did!!! 10/10. I highly recommend you get this if you have any gross caulk. Follow the directions, and it works like a charm. Some spots were a little wet, so I am going to redo a couple of spots, but I couldn't be happier!" —Reviewer

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99.