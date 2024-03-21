27 Products To Help You Get Started With Your Spring Cleaning

Popular products from this list
1. A no-scrub weekly shower spray that requires so little effort from you, it's astonishing. Just spray, leave it be, and enjoy the fruits of its labor.
2. A wood polish with beeswax and orange oil to hide dings and scratches, add some healthy natural luster to your dull antiques, and give all the wood items you own the new life they deserve!
3. A pet odor-eliminating spray that's safe to use on carpets, wood floors, and furniture, as well as in kennels and around litter boxes. If pet smells have you side-eyeing Fido, let's fix that.
4. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets because — *BREAKING NEWS* — your dishwasher can be dirty! Ensure your dishes are getting the royal treatment with this easy solution.
5. An eco-friendly hard water stain-remover if your glass shower doors are looking a little more opaque than not these days. When was the last time you washed them again?
6. A magnetic get-stuff-done chart to help you plan your days and weeks, ensuring everything gets done. YES, that includes all of your spring cleaning tasks.
7. An air purifier with a HEPA filter because who couldn't use a little peace of mind when it comes to air quality? From smoke to pet dander, this little guy will help get airborne impurities out of your apartment, lungs, and life.
8. A set of Swedish dishcloths so you can begin to phase out paper towels in favor of a more sustainable alternative. These are super absorbent, work on tons of surfaces, and are easily washable and reusable.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these. For quite a while, I have been frustrated with kitchen/dish towels. I find most to be not nearly absorbent enough, too large and awkward and need frequent disinfecting to avoid smelling funky. These towel sponges are exactly what I needed in a dishcloth. They are absorbent, just the right size, antimicrobial, and easy to clean! Add in that they are sourced from a small family business, and I'm thrilled." —Nathaniel Rider
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $16.75 (available in eight colors and a variety pack).
9. An all-natural toilet brush that's 100% biodegradable thanks to coconut fiber bristles and a beechwood handle. If you're trying to swap cleaning products for earth-friendly options without sacrificing effectiveness, look no further.
10. A Scrubbing Bubbles toilet stamp for anyone whose least favorite cleaning task is scrubbing the john. Now, if you can muster the strength to stamp a gel pack into your potty, you can check "clean toilet" off your to-do list for almost two weeks.
11. A set of fridge organizing containers and drawers if you're looking to turn your humdrum fridge into an organized marvel. Ugh, it just feels so good to have a well-organized refrigerator, and it genuinely makes it so much easier to see what you actually have.
Promising review: "Excellent organization system! I once opened the fridge often, always looking for something I hadn't seen the last time I checked. The thing is — I often found something new because it just wasn't organized in a functional way. Now, with this system, I find what I'm looking for the first time. And when a bin is empty, I know I need to buy more of that product and just ask my smart home to add that item to my shopping list. Very grateful for the sense of calm and control that this fridge organization system has given me, and for all of the food that is no longer going bad in the back of the fridge!" —Chelsea T.
Get a set of six from Amazon for $35.86.
12. A four-piece sock and underwear organizer to help you organize your drawers, if you know what I mean. These are perfect for separating bras, underwear, socks...all the things that are usually in one terrifying ball.
Promising review: "I LOVE, LOVE, LOVE these organizers!! At just $15 for four organizers I took my chances and ordered two sets of four. I wear a 32DD and the bras fit beautifully in the organizers. I ordered another set for tank tops and other extras I did not think of before. I will also order my boyfriend the brown ones for his drawers. Great product for a great price!" —Elizabeth L. Blackwell
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $13.97 (available in seven colors).
13. A handmade oven scrub because I hate to break it to ya, but you probably should have been cleaning your oven this whole time. Once you see how clean it *should* be, it'll be hard to unsee. Trust me.
14. A pumice stone toilet bowl scrubber so you can gently scrape away hard water stains, calcium, and lime to make all of your fixtures like-new.
15. A reusable pet hair remover because although pets are the greatest, they come with some hairy, hard-to-clean consequences. After just a few rolls with the chomster — voilà — you've reclaimed your spot on the couch.
Promising review: "I was cautiously optimistic, but this tool is as effective as everyone is saying. My couches, and especially my recliner, look brand-new. It takes little to no effort to use. Just use it in a 'scrubbing' type motion, and it catches and traps the fur (and other small debris, such as crumbs...) in the little compartment. Pop it open, empty it out. Done." —Ian K.
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in four colors).
16. A set of airtight food storage containers to keep all of your dry goods fresh, organized, and ready for you to scoop whenever you need 'em. A clean pantry is a happy pantry.
Promising review: "Absolutely love these items! They're great quality, stack easily, and when it says 14 pieces, you get 14 containers, not the stupid seven containers and seven lids, like most places. Definitely ordering more for spring cleaning!!!" —Ashley Bryan
Get a set of 14 from Amazon for $35.99 (available in other multipacks).
17. A cleaning putty so you can *smoosh* your way to a clean keyboard, car, and other nooks and crannies in no time flat. Much easier than dragging a vacuum around or getting in there with a toothbrush.
Check it out on TikTok here.
Promising review: "This product does exactly what it says it does. I recently got a new car and was looking for something to easily clean up dust. I saw this product from TikTok. I was surprised at how easily it picks up dust and small debris, especially inside vents and cup holders. It’s also great for the tough screen in my car! The only complaint is the very artificial smell when you use it. It doesn’t last, just when it’s out of the container!" —Loren
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
18. A reusable duster that attaches to dry Swiffers and washes up like new so it'll be ready to get back to work. Saving some cash and being more eco-friendly in one? What a win!
19. A set of drawer organizers to transform your junk drawer into the most beautiful drawer in the land. Your bathroom, kitchen, and credenza drawers were wondering if you were ever gonna clean them up.
20. A set of space-saver bags for compressing bedding, pillows, off-season clothes, or any other bulky linens into a much smaller, flatter, and more easily storable package. It's basically magic.
21. A mold and mildew removal gel so you can make your shower's grout appear brand new. *Wipes a single tear* — I'm so proud of you for actually deciding to take care of this.
Promising review: "I have scrubbed this caulk hundreds of times trying to clean it, but it always stayed so gross. I decided to try this stuff, and I am so glad I did!!! 10/10. I highly recommend you get this if you have any gross caulk. Follow the directions, and it works like a charm. Some spots were a little wet, so I am going to redo a couple of spots, but I couldn't be happier!" —Reviewer
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.