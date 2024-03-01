Skip To Content
    Conquer Your Fears Of Productivity With These 29 Remarkable Products

    Bike desk to the rescue.

    by
    Rachel Dunkel
    by Rachel Dunkel

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    ,
    Rebecca O'Connell
    by Rebecca O'Connell

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A veggie chopper to make quick work of slicing and dicing all kinds of ingredients. Get ready for the fastest, easiest, most delicious chopped salad of all time to become your go-to lunch.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper, which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food, and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $29.98.

    2. A pack of Affresh dishwasher cleaning tablets because if the device you use to clean isn't clean itself, truly what's the point? 

    model adds tablet to washer
    Amazon

    Read our review of Affresh cleaning tablets!

    Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher, due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener no longer was doing its job, so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in Good Housekeeping magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine, per instructions, and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully on a monthly basis, as recommended. I am amazed!" —Sheila

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $8.49.

    3. An Oxo pour-over coffee maker that, by some miracle, crafts a perfect pour-over for you. All you need to do is add hot water, let the specialized dripper do its thing, and enjoy.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the best little coffee maker! I was tired of my mediocre Keurig coffee and was determined to make the best cup of coffee I could enjoy in the morning. This product is so easy to use. If you follow the measurements, you get the perfect cup of coffee every time. I can’t live without this thing!!" —KStar

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99.

    4. self-cleaning litter box so you can let a little robot handle the worst household chore for you. Sometimes living in the future rules. 

    cat in covered litter box
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love it!! I don’t have to clean daily, it’s quiet, and my kitty learned to use it from day one. I love how much easier it has made my life. I do have to check it weekly to make sure poop hasn’t stuck to the metal comb and spread the crystals around if she’s only peeing in one spot. Small parts of the crystals do come on the carpet but I just vacuum it up when I vacuum my room. It keeps the smell minimal." —Maritza I. Mar

    Get it from Amazon for $164.95.

    5. A set of flexible curling wands for delivering picture-perfect, heatless curls overnight. Reviewers, like the one below, report they're comfortable to sleep in, too. Waking up with your hair already done? Amazing.

    reviewer with whole head of hair wrapped around the curling rods
    same reviewer with short 4C curled hair after using the curling rods
    www.amazon.com

    Just so ya know, they vary in size, so you can pick which is best for your hair length!

    Promising review: "I have thick 4c hair and love this set. I usually have the smaller rods at the ends of my hair and the bigger rods at the top. My hair came out so curly. It really reminded me of the movie star curls because it has been such a long time since I have seen my hair curl without having to use heat to do it. " —Marisa Fields-Williams

    Get a pack of 42 from Amazon for $9.95.

    Learn more in our Tifara Flexible Foam Curling Rod deep dive here.

    6. A sloth to-do-list pad so you can get everything you need to get done, well, done...it just might take a little time. 

    sloth notepad that has different sections like to-do soon, people to contact in due time, to-do (after a nap), etc
    Amazon

    Get it from Amazon for $5.95.

    7. A cult-favorite cleaning paste that's nearly all-purpose. After you use it on your cookware, faucets, appliances, and heck, even walls, you're basically gonna have a whole new home.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This all-purpose and vegan paste is great for removing rust, hard water stains, grease, and other messes! Just apply it to a surface with a damp cloth, gently rub it in, rinse it off with water, and polish the area with a dry cloth.

    Promising review: "Amazing product. No chemicals, no toxic odor. The shower wall hard water stains are completely wiped out. I used other products on my 10-year-old oven door, and it never came as clean. First try, I wiped on, wiped off. (Recommended at least five minutes.) Second try, I applied the Pink Stuff and left it overnight. Baked-on grit was softened enough that I could use a spoon to scrap. End result...BIG DIFFERENCE. By far the best versatile, non-toxic, and gentle abrasive product." —ap808

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (also available in multi-packs).

    8. A rolling desk bike so you can move and groove as you dial in your spreadsheets, make deals, and sit in on Zoom meetings that could have just been an email.

    white stationary desk bike with laptop on top in front of plant stand
    amazon.com

    This rolling desk bike has eight resistance levels, so you can easily customize your workout while you sit and complete work-related things.

    Promising review: "I bought this desk because I have been working from home, and it's freezing outside, so I haven't been able to walk as much. This is perfect for me! You can adjust the resistance level from extremely easy to where you don't even notice you're pedaling to way more resistance, which feels like a workout. If you have it at -1, it almost feels like you're coasting. I keep it between 2–4 (goes up to 8+) while working for some resistance but to where I can still concentrate without thinking about pedaling. I have also used this while journaling, online reading, and watching TV." —The Brady Bunch

    Get it from Amazon for $499.99 (available in two colors). 

    9. A cleaning putty so you can *smoosh* your way to a clean car in no time flat. It's much easier than dragging a vacuum out to the driveway.

    top left to bottom right: dirty car break handle versus same area all clean from dirt and crumbs with an orange putty cleaner
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This product does exactly what it says it does. I saw this product from TikTok. I was surprised at how easily it picks up dust and small debris, especially from inside of vents and cup holders." —Loren

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99.

    10. garbage disposal cleaner because if you smell a foul odor coming from your kitchen, there's a good chance it's coming from your disposal. Simply drop one of these cleaners in, turn on the disposal, and voilà! No more stank and no more searching for the mystery smell.

    gif of blue foam overflowing from garbage disposal
    Amazon

    Here's what you do: Run some hot water, pop one of the packets in your disposer, let it foam, then wait for the foam to fully disappear. Garbage disposer = clean and ickiness free.

    Promising review: "WHERE HAS THIS BEEN ALL MY LIFE???! Holy cow, I didn't realize how easy and quick it was to clean a garbage disposal until I bought this product! Typically, I'd just use vinegar and baking soda down the drain and call it good. I didn't know that there was an actual disposal cleaning product available until I stumbled across it through a BuzzFeed article. I had to try it. The instructions are very simple. It literally takes five minutes and some hot water, and VOILA! You have a clean, no-longer-stinky garbage disposal. Whenever I got a whiff of an odor, all I did was drop one of these packs in the disposal, and the smell was GONE! Plus, the blue foam bubbling in the sink was amusing to watch. Worth every penny!!" —VadersGirl

    Get two packs of four from Amazon for $11.39.

    11. A bagless, touchless stationary vacuum that is wayyyy more effective than a dustbin at helping you clean up messes. Combining sweeping and vacuuming into one powerful cleaning mashup was an amazing idea.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    After debris is collected into the vacuum's canister, an indicator light will let you know when the canister is full and ready to be emptied. Pull the canister out and dump debris into the trash without spilling crumbs and dirt everywhere.

    Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor...I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum, which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweep things into, and it sucks them right up. Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $149+ (available in four colors and two styles).

    12. A Bestool detangler brush that works particularly well for 3a to 4c hair and makes detangling way less of A Whole Thing — whether your hair is wet or dry.

    Reviewer&#x27;s picture with frizzy curls and then defined curls
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a holy grail. I have 4c low-porosity hair that is easily tangled and matted at any time. I’m also tender-headed, so I dread wash days. I used this to detangle wet hair before my wash and during my conditioning process. I’m amazed! This cut my detangling sessions down from an hour and a half to 20 minutes. I was also able to blow dry my hair to stretch it for styling because it was already so well-detangled! Worth every penny." —Trina Marie

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in five colors).

    13. Levoir Winged Eyeliner Stamp because even if you think you don't need this it can probably help you with your daily cat eye, saving some major time along the way. Pride won't make your wings any sharper, but this stamp sure will!

    reviewer showing both the stamp and pen ends eyeliner
    reviewer showing their perfectly winged eyeliner
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Let me start by saying this isn't my first cat-eye rodeo. I've tried the taping method, normal liquid liner, plastic winged stamping devices, stencils, all of it! Well, this gem arrived, and I immediately had to try it out, all while laughing at how terrible this would probably turn out...but to my surprise, I put the left cat-eye on first, and it was perfect. I thought this was a fluke and did the right eye...again, it came out clean and perfect! I HAVE NEVER IN MY LIFE BEEN ABLE TO DO A CAT-EYE IN UNDER 10 MINUTES, LET ALONE THE TWO MINUTES THIS TOOK TO DO! There were no sloppy streaks I had to touch up or anything you would expect — just a clean, crisp line. I can now do a cat-eye EVERY day and look/feel like a badass. Everyone can think I spend hours doing my makeup in the morning." —LadyMeow

    Get it from Amazon for $14.98+ (available in three sizes).

    14. A sheet of hydration stickers to help you stay on top of just how much water you're drinking throughout the day and meet your goals. Sometimes the best coach is a little illustrated water glass. 

    the sticker on a planner with check marks
    A Happy Blue Tree / Etsy

    Promising review: "These are seriously the cutest hydrate tracker stickers ever! The quality is amazing and the size is very generous. This is my second order from this shop and I have plans of buying everything!" —Rudi Hilson

    Get a pack of eight from A Happy Blue Tree on Etsy for $3.95.

    15. A bottle of Downy wrinkle release spray for saying bye-bye to the iron and simply spritzing your way to crease-free clothes in the morning.  

    before: wrinkled tee
    after: tee with fewer wrinkles
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is the bomb dot com. You just spray it on your clothes, smooth out the clothes with your hands quickly, wait a few minutes and the clothes are wrinkle-free! I hate ironing, so this is magic. Obviously, it won't work on hard creases but wrinkles from the dryer, for example, it will get rid of." —J. Larsen

    Get two bottles from Amazon for $15.14

    16. A clever humidifier tank cleaner to prevent future you from having to get in there elbow-deep to scrub at grime and buildup. 

    the blue plastic fish filled white white balls that sanitize the water
    plastic fish floating in the humidifier
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Just drop this in your humidifier and it keeps the water pretty darn mildew and mold-free. Super easy to use, has no smell, and is safe. I have already repurchased and given a few to other people as well." —Kristine

    Get it from Amazon for $5.98.

    17. A copy of The Little Book of Life Hacks that's an illustrated guidebook filled with tricks of the trade when it comes to getting through the day. No need to take on the world alone!

    the cover of the books that says how to make your life happier healthier and more beautiful
    Amazon

    It's by Yumi Sakugawa, who you might know from this really cute comic about having a platonic crush on someone.

    Promising review: "I use these charming tips all the time. This delightfully illustrated book of household and personal living advice never gets old! This would be a perfect gift for a young person starting their first home." —Jampa

    Get it from Amazon for $13.26.

    18. A Serta desk chair with memory foam padding and coils, making it essentially a second mattress for work time. Bed-bed, meet chair-bed. 

    BuzzFeed writer's chair in a brown-beige fabric with nailhead detailing around the bottom of the seat and metal rolling legs
    BuzzFeed / Christine Forbes

    Promising review: "This Serta office chair will make your back cry literal tears of joy. Working from home is much less painful when you're perched on memory foam. It has small arms so the chair pairs perfectly with shorter desks. I put it together in less than 15 minutes — no tools required. The chair's twill fabric added some much needed texture to my room!" —Christine Forbes, BuzzFeed staff

    Get it from Amazon for $224.99 (available in 11 colors and fabrics).