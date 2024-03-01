Conquer Your Fears Of Productivity With These 29 Remarkable Products

1. A veggie chopper to make quick work of slicing and dicing all kinds of ingredients. Get ready for the fastest, easiest, most delicious chopped salad of all time to become your go-to lunch.
2. A pack of Affresh dishwasher cleaning tablets because if the device you use to clean isn't clean itself, truly what's the point?
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher, due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener no longer was doing its job, so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in Good Housekeeping magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine, per instructions, and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully on a monthly basis, as recommended. I am amazed!" —Sheila
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $8.49.
3. An Oxo pour-over coffee maker that, by some miracle, crafts a perfect pour-over for you. All you need to do is add hot water, let the specialized dripper do its thing, and enjoy.
4. A self-cleaning litter box so you can let a little robot handle the worst household chore for you. Sometimes living in the future rules.
Promising review: "I love it!! I don’t have to clean daily, it’s quiet, and my kitty learned to use it from day one. I love how much easier it has made my life. I do have to check it weekly to make sure poop hasn’t stuck to the metal comb and spread the crystals around if she’s only peeing in one spot. Small parts of the crystals do come on the carpet but I just vacuum it up when I vacuum my room. It keeps the smell minimal." —Maritza I. Mar
Get it from Amazon for $164.95.
5. A set of flexible curling wands for delivering picture-perfect, heatless curls overnight. Reviewers, like the one below, report they're comfortable to sleep in, too. Waking up with your hair already done? Amazing.
Just so ya know, they vary in size, so you can pick which is best for your hair length!
Promising review: "I have thick 4c hair and love this set. I usually have the smaller rods at the ends of my hair and the bigger rods at the top. My hair came out so curly. It really reminded me of the movie star curls because it has been such a long time since I have seen my hair curl without having to use heat to do it. " —Marisa Fields-Williams
Get a pack of 42 from Amazon for $9.95.
6. A sloth to-do-list pad so you can get everything you need to get done, well, done...it just might take a little time.
Get it from Amazon for $5.95.
7. A cult-favorite cleaning paste that's nearly all-purpose. After you use it on your cookware, faucets, appliances, and heck, even walls, you're basically gonna have a whole new home.
8. A rolling desk bike so you can move and groove as you dial in your spreadsheets, make deals, and sit in on Zoom meetings that could have just been an email.
9. A cleaning putty so you can *smoosh* your way to a clean car in no time flat. It's much easier than dragging a vacuum out to the driveway.
10. A garbage disposal cleaner because if you smell a foul odor coming from your kitchen, there's a good chance it's coming from your disposal. Simply drop one of these cleaners in, turn on the disposal, and voilà! No more stank and no more searching for the mystery smell.
Here's what you do: Run some hot water, pop one of the packets in your disposer, let it foam, then wait for the foam to fully disappear. Garbage disposer = clean and ickiness free.
Promising review: "WHERE HAS THIS BEEN ALL MY LIFE???! Holy cow, I didn't realize how easy and quick it was to clean a garbage disposal until I bought this product! Typically, I'd just use vinegar and baking soda down the drain and call it good. I didn't know that there was an actual disposal cleaning product available until I stumbled across it through a BuzzFeed article. I had to try it. The instructions are very simple. It literally takes five minutes and some hot water, and VOILA! You have a clean, no-longer-stinky garbage disposal. Whenever I got a whiff of an odor, all I did was drop one of these packs in the disposal, and the smell was GONE! Plus, the blue foam bubbling in the sink was amusing to watch. Worth every penny!!" —VadersGirl
Get two packs of four from Amazon for $11.39.
11. A bagless, touchless stationary vacuum that is wayyyy more effective than a dustbin at helping you clean up messes. Combining sweeping and vacuuming into one powerful cleaning mashup was an amazing idea.
12. A Bestool detangler brush that works particularly well for 3a to 4c hair and makes detangling way less of A Whole Thing — whether your hair is wet or dry.
13. A Levoir Winged Eyeliner Stamp because even if you think you don't need this it can probably help you with your daily cat eye, saving some major time along the way. Pride won't make your wings any sharper, but this stamp sure will!
Promising review: "Let me start by saying this isn't my first cat-eye rodeo. I've tried the taping method, normal liquid liner, plastic winged stamping devices, stencils, all of it! Well, this gem arrived, and I immediately had to try it out, all while laughing at how terrible this would probably turn out...but to my surprise, I put the left cat-eye on first, and it was perfect. I thought this was a fluke and did the right eye...again, it came out clean and perfect! I HAVE NEVER IN MY LIFE BEEN ABLE TO DO A CAT-EYE IN UNDER 10 MINUTES, LET ALONE THE TWO MINUTES THIS TOOK TO DO! There were no sloppy streaks I had to touch up or anything you would expect — just a clean, crisp line. I can now do a cat-eye EVERY day and look/feel like a badass. Everyone can think I spend hours doing my makeup in the morning." —LadyMeow
Get it from Amazon for $14.98+ (available in three sizes).
14. A sheet of hydration stickers to help you stay on top of just how much water you're drinking throughout the day and meet your goals. Sometimes the best coach is a little illustrated water glass.
Promising review: "These are seriously the cutest hydrate tracker stickers ever! The quality is amazing and the size is very generous. This is my second order from this shop and I have plans of buying everything!" —Rudi Hilson
Get a pack of eight from A Happy Blue Tree on Etsy for $3.95.
15. A bottle of Downy wrinkle release spray for saying bye-bye to the iron and simply spritzing your way to crease-free clothes in the morning.
Promising review: "This stuff is the bomb dot com. You just spray it on your clothes, smooth out the clothes with your hands quickly, wait a few minutes and the clothes are wrinkle-free! I hate ironing, so this is magic. Obviously, it won't work on hard creases but wrinkles from the dryer, for example, it will get rid of." —J. Larsen
Get two bottles from Amazon for $15.14.
16. A clever humidifier tank cleaner to prevent future you from having to get in there elbow-deep to scrub at grime and buildup.
17. A copy of The Little Book of Life Hacks that's an illustrated guidebook filled with tricks of the trade when it comes to getting through the day. No need to take on the world alone!
It's by Yumi Sakugawa, who you might know from this really cute comic about having a platonic crush on someone.
Promising review: "I use these charming tips all the time. This delightfully illustrated book of household and personal living advice never gets old! This would be a perfect gift for a young person starting their first home." —Jampa
Get it from Amazon for $13.26.
18. A Serta desk chair with memory foam padding and coils, making it essentially a second mattress for work time. Bed-bed, meet chair-bed.
Promising review: "This Serta office chair will make your back cry literal tears of joy. Working from home is much less painful when you're perched on memory foam. It has small arms so the chair pairs perfectly with shorter desks. I put it together in less than 15 minutes — no tools required. The chair's twill fabric added some much needed texture to my room!" —Christine Forbes, BuzzFeed staff
Get it from Amazon for $224.99 (available in 11 colors and fabrics).