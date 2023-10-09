BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    26 Luxury Beauty Products On Amazon That’ll Be Hard To Live Without After You’ve Tried ’Em

    When it comes to beauty products, just treat yourself.

    Rachel Dube
    by Rachel Dube

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. Hero Cosmetics Hydrocolloid Mighty Patches reviewers say gets rid of zits at maximum speed. Put this transparent sticker on before bed (or during the day TBH) and let it work its magic sucking the gunk out of your skin.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Hear me out: I have tried SO many pimple patches, and these are the ones I find myself going back to time and time again because they truly work. Just throw it on, and let it's work its magic while you sleep. Without fail, every time I use this, it visibly shrinks any zit I have overnight.

    Promising review: "I never write Amazon reviews. I order way too much from Amazon so I never take the time to write anything. These however are awesome! They work exactly as they say they do and can make a HUGE difference in the size/inflammation overnight. I’m so glad I bought these and they will definitely be something I keep stocked. Wish I would’ve had these a long time ago... they make such a difference in how quickly the acne goes down." —AG

    Price: $10.77 for 36 patches

    2. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask here to work wonders while you sleep, thanks to its lineup of moisturizing ingredients that boost hydration and get rid of dryness while you catch some ZZZs.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am SO HAPPY I tried this. I have been so frustrated the past year or so with relentlessly dry lips. Nothing else works for me, I have tried tons of lip balms, lip masks, lip scrubs, and no matter what my lips are always so dry. I decided to try this despite it being kind of expensive for me, and 100% is worth it. Noticed a huge difference within two days, my lips are well moisturized and smooth for the first time in ages. I just use this as my go to lip moisturizer now, day or night. The vanilla smells like a cupcake it’s amazing, not too sweet as to be sickening. I absolutely recommend this and it’s one of my staples going forward." —Kate

    Price: $24 (available in four flavors)

    3. Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment may plump, brighten, clarify, and exfoliate, leaving your skin looking as glowy as can be. Prepare to achieve your dewiest, "just walked out of a facial" glow.

    BuzzFeed / Christine Forbes, Amazon

    Promising Review: "This product is so amazing. I have been using it for a month now and I see such a HUGE difference in the fine lines around my eyes." —Kindle Customer

    Price: $36.55+ (available in three sizes)

    4. CeraVe Retinol Serum can help get rid of acne scars while evening out your tone, smoothing your skin, and minimizing pores at the same time.

    a before and after of a reviewer using the serum
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is LIFESAVING! I’ve dealt with acne scars my whole life and recently, I broke out really bad due to trying different products. I’ve only been using it for two weeks and I’ve seen a huge difference. I will continue to buy and I highly recommend!!" —Baylee Jackson

    Price:  $16.37

    5. First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub I have personally found clears away the pesky bumps caused by Keratosis Pilaris. Made with both chemical and physical exfoliators, it packs a punch with every use and leaves skin super duper smooth.

    a before and after of a reviewers arms
    amazon.com

    Truthfully, I've struggled with KP for such a long time, and this product literally the only thing that has ever worked for me. I use it once weekly and have already seen such a big difference in the bumps on my arms. I apply just a pea-sized amount in the shower, rinse it off, and follow it with a lather of a thick moisturizer when I come out. 

    Promising review: "I had really bad KP and bumps all over my arms and body. I use this once or twice a week in the shower and after 2–3 uses I have seen a HUGE difference. My arms are almost clear!!" —Dina A.

    Price: $12+ (available in five sizes) 

    6. Lancôme Advanced Génifique Face Serum said to firm, hydrate, and even out skin tone, which, IMO, is the holy grail trifecta when it comes to what you want in a skincare product.

    a before and after of skin with the serum
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Love the way it makes my face feel. Only been using it for a few weeks and it’s made a huge difference." —casey

    Price: $60+ (available in five sizes) 

    7. Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant exfoliates and smoothes to help remove dead skin, dirt, and anything else from the surface of your skin. With just a little bit of water, the powder consistency turns into a foam that lathers up beautifully to help cleanse skin.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Whenever my skin needs a little bit of TLC, I use this exfoliant. It's ultra gentle on my sensitive skin and leaves it feeling smooth like butter when I wash it off. The formula comes out like a powder and only requires a little bit of water to turn it into a slightly foamy, pasty consistency. It's one of my absolute favorites and something I find myself going back to over and over again.

    Promising review: "I love this exfoliant. It’s a powder that dissolves into a pasty liquid when mixed with a small amount of water. I use it 5x per week and have noticed a huge difference in the appearance and texture of my skin in just a few short weeks. Highly recommend." —Abby Stepchinski

    Price: $18+ (available in two sizes)

    8. SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Bum Bum Cream can leave skin feeling ultra soft and hydrated with every use. Not to mention, it smells incredible, thanks to a scent with notes of vanilla, pistachio, and salted caramel.

    the cream
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I took a chance and splurged a bit on this and I am HOOKED. LOVE it. It smells amazing, and a little goes a long way. I use it only on my neck, arms, and chest and have already noticed a difference in the elasticity of my skin. It also really gives my skin a nice glow when I am tan. Totally recommend it, and I will replenish when mine is gone. The jar is huge and will probably last several months. When you spend $10+ on body lotion per month, the $45 for this cream is well worth it." —Ellie6613

    Price: $22+ (available in two sizes) 

    9. Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads work magic on acne-prone skin. Reviewers swear that it made a MAJOR difference in getting rid of any breakouts, texture, or little bumps.

    a person using the pads on their face
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I’m in my late thirties and started having hormonal breakouts quite often in my twenties. I’ve used prescription meds and ointments and still struggled with breakouts. I got these on a prime-day deal. I started using them while I had an active breakout that would not heal and these immediately healed it! I’m shocked! I use one in the morning before makeup and at night after I’ve washed my face. Huge game changer in my skincare routine now! LOVE!!" —Emily 

    Price: $54

    10. UNITE 7Seconds Detangler helps remove even the most stubborn of knots with just a couple of sprays. After applying this to their strands, reviewers claim it immediately removed stubborn knots with just a quick run-through of a brush.

    the product being used by the reviewer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have very fine strands of hair but a lot of it. My hair tangles so easily, especially after it gets wet. I have tried many detanglers/leave-in-conditioners but all of them made my hair oily or didn’t detangle my hair. This detangler is AMAZING! It really did work in seconds. I could easily brush through my hair after spraying this on. And it smells absolutely incredible. I will definitely be buying this again!" —Alyssa

    Price: $38

    11. Olaplex No 6 Bond Smoother is said to repair, straighten, eliminate frizz, and hydrate all different hair types for up to 72 hours. It’s great for those of us (aka me!) who have color- or chemically treated hair. Plus it helps speed up blow-drying time in the morning.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this product. I’ve been using it for three months so far. I’ve posted before and after pictures. It makes my curls look full, bouncy, shiny, and makes my hair soft. The only thing I wish Olaplex offered was a bigger bottle! This bottle lasts me about a month. Still a great product!" —soleen

    Price: $30

    12. St. Tropez Bronzing Mousse achieves the perfect summer sun-kissed glow without the actual sun. I can attest that it truly gives the perfect tan every single time — minimal effort required.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It is a little pricey but if you consider how much it is for a spray tan it’s worth it. I would suggest taking a shower and shaving and exfoliating prior to applying the self-tanner. Next, apply the self-tanner while standing on a towel or in the shower just in case some drips off. I would apply it in front of a mirror to make sure you don’t miss any areas. The product comes out a green/brown tint and is a foamy/liquid consistency which can be off-putting initially. But don’t be scared!! It will look amazing. It goes on super easily and evenly. My tan lasted about five days and then started to fade away. I have used this product several times already and absolutely love it!! I will never again get a spray tan." —CFS1985

    Price: $42

    13. Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo keeps your day-two blowout (or let’s be honest, day three or four) extremely fresh. Its delicious-smelling scent will ensure your hair is fragrant *and* it’ll add heaps of volume.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Honestly, I've tried dry shampoos before and I always thought they were BS. My hair is fine and thin and no dry shampoo ever worked, but this one really does. My hair looks thicker and better now than it did when I washed it three days ago, and it smells nice, too. Expensive, but worth it. We'll see how long the bottle lasts me. That's my only concern now." —Jessalynn46657

    Price: $15+ (available in three sizes) 

    14. Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Liner ensures your perfectly winged liner won't move a single inch — even if you do an intense workout class or bawl your eyes out from the latest episode of Succession. The best part? It'll come off super easily with a swipe of makeup remover.

    reviewer wearing the black eyeliner with purple eyeshadow
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I never review anything on amazon but THIS. Oh wow. I wear eyeliner to work every day. Two things to know: I work in a kitchen, so even when we have AC it's hot so I sweat a lot. I have hooded eyes, so normally by the end of the night, my eyeliner has smudged into the heavier crease above my eyes. Not cute. But this didn't budge at all! It even lasted through getting my nose pierced right before work and me bawling like a baby." —yeetmeintospace

    Price: $12+ (available in three styles and eight colors)

    15. Differin Acne Treatment Gel can eliminate stubborn acne, stop breakouts before they form, and may even prevent new acne from returning to your cheeks, chin, and forehead. Reviewers claim they saw results after just one use, so it's a real skin saver.

    the reviewers progress throughout three and a half months using the gel
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm so glad I bought this stuff! I have tried EVERYTHING for my acne-prone skin and nothing seemed to work. I always had great skin, until I hit my mid-twenties and started getting big painful acne all over and blackheads on my nose and T-zone. This stuff helped so much! I noticed a huge difference within the first couple of weeks. A little bit goes a LONG way and only apply once a day, applying more often than that won't be any more effective. Start using every other day (or a couple times a week if your skin is more sensitive or dry) and work your way up to every day. You have to stay consistent with this stuff for it to really work. I apply it every night after I cleanse and I never use toner before or after applying this product because it irritates my skin. Make sure you moisturize well after using this product and always wear sunscreen while using this product. Im not sure how it would be for someone with sensitive skin, so I would do a small test area first!" —Sarah

    Price: $14.97+ (available in five sizes and two styles)

    16. Hourglass Ambient Lighting Blush has a sheer, buildable color that gives the perfect 'flush' to your cheeks with every swipe. Its six universal shades and vegan, cruelty-free formula are just added bonuses.

    the blush
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I’ve been buying this blush for a couple of years now. I love the natural pink color and its luminous sheen. I think it’s the best out there. This shade is really amazing." —O. Vasilisa

    Price: $45 (available in six shades) 

    17. Paula's Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant is said to dissolve dead skin cells, leaving your skin smooth, bright, and clear of breakouts.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have every skin issue you can think of. Rosacea, acne (hormonal, cystic, whiteheads, blackheads), dehydration, excessive oiliness, redness, all of it. I’ve spent probably thousands on a multitude of different products, trying to find one that would at least make a dent. I’ve had many procedures, many trips to the dermatologist. Nothing I’ve ever used, nothing I’ve ever done, has made such a profound difference in the appearance of my skin. Having rosacea, my face often felt hot, bumpy, and burned. While my complexion is naturally fair and pink, this has seriously covered all my bases in a gentle and effective way. I’ve been trying to turn my skin around for YEARS! This was the product that did it. If I could give it 100 stars, I would. It has seriously changed my life!" —hc

    Price: $13+ (available in two sizes)

    18. E.l.f. Monochromatic Multi Stick delivers a hefty dose of blendable pigment to eyes, cheeks, or lips with its cream-to-powder formula. Its compact size makes it easy to take everywhere and its versatility is game changing for anyone on the go.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "As people have mentioned in other reviews, it is a small container. But it is VERY pigmented! You only need a tiny bit. I lightly tap the blush stick on my face and it still gives a good amount of color. It’s very easy to blend. You can add even more for a bold look if you want to. It blends so smoothly and easily. I don’t wear foundation so I don’t know how it applies over foundation. It seems like a product that will last a long time. I already bought it in another color because I love it!" —Mia

    Price: $5 (available in seven shades)

    19. R+Co Waterfall Moisture and Shine Lotion may leave your hair feeling softer, looking glossier, and even make your hair way, way easier to handle. You should *not* be wasting precious morning time dealing with your hair, ya know?

    the bottle of hair product
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this stuff! I cannot go a day without it now that my friend shared this product with me, I have in turn given recommendations to many other of my friends and they too love it and thank me! This stuff is beyond amazing for your hair! My hair feels like satin and smells oh so good. Even my 7-year-old begs for me to use this in her hair! For new users, a little tip, put more into your hair (quarter-sized amount) when wet or damp (I flip my head upside down and go from tips to closer to the crown of my head but never to the root), blow-dry, and then I always flat iron or curl my hair. Then add another dime-sized amount into my hair and gently pat from tips to the crown. Make sure to always rub it into your hands first and gently try to work it through your hair, you don’t want a big gob of this in one spot!" —Jillian

    Price: $6+ (available in two sizes)

    20. Anastasia Beverly Hills DIPBROW Pomade helps create perfectly pigmented brows that'll last through the day, thanks to its blendable, long-wearing, waterproof formula. According to over 1,500 reviewers, it's excellent for making brows appear as natural as can be *and* lasts much longer than a pencil or brow gel.

    reviewer showing one eyebrow with and one without the pomade
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Pomade is not gooey or dry. Good consistency. Use light-handed with a brow brush for a natural day look or apply heavier for a night look. Product stays on all day. Does not smear. You will not need to use a lot for the look you desire. Very satisfied with this product as I find it lasts longer on my brows than the powders." —Zena 

    Price: $21 (available in 11 shades) 

    21. Urban Decay Cosmetics All-Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray is beloved by reviewers because it's said to hold makeup in place for up to 16 hours without moving whatsoever. Once you use this, you'll never be able to use another setting spray.

    a reviewer showing how her makeup didn&#x27;t move
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "At work as an assistant branch manager for a distribution company of construction materials. A lot of my time I’m around roofing materials. Sometimes it’s hotter than hell or freezing cold and this stuff holds up! I also wear a lot of scarves, sweaters, and layers and don’t want makeup residue on the full face that I put on every day to get on my clothes. As long as I follow the directions, it works. And this two-pack is like a steal!" —Maria 

    Price: $13.60+ (available in two sizes) 

    22. COVER FX Perfect Setting Powder uses talc-free ingredients to set makeup into place, leaving an airbrushed-like makeup effect without creasing or caking.

    a reviewer showing the setting powder
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m writing this review around a year after my purchase. I don’t wear a lot of makeup often, but when I do I always use this! I love it! Feels light, fresh, lasting effects on the face and the products actually lasts awhile too!" —Kathryn 

    Price: $9.90+ (available in two sizes and five shades)

    23. Kevyn Aucoin The Volume Mascara applies like a dream, lengthening lashes without clumping or flaking. With each use, it'll separate each and every lash, adding tons of volume in the process.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've tried so many mascaras, & this is just superior. Excellent thin brush that captures every lash. Formula that coats beautifully without clumping. And absolutely no smudging after a 10 hour day! A little pricier,but worth every penny!" —Torch Singer

    Price: $28.95

    24. Slip Silk Pillowcase can help reduce frizz, protect skin, and improve your beauty sleep with its super soft material. Ready to catch those seriously luxe ZZZs?

    the pillowcase on a reviewers bed
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have purchased four of these over the years and I cannot go back to a regular pillowcase. They are so soft and not scratchy or hot. I have tried other brands and always ended up taking them off because they felt sticky and blah. I recommend washing with delicates to extend the life of the pillowcase because it is very delicate. But Slip knows what they are doing and they’re even better now that they come with a zipper! I strongly recommend this pillowcase. ❤️" —Mikayla

    Price: $74.55+ (available in 17 colors and patterns)

    25. Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer preps skin to allow makeup to stay on for longer. Plus, it can be used without any makeup; its ingredients of blue agave extract and aloe water will keep skin extremely hydrated.

    a reviewer with the primer on underneath their makeup
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have been using a couple of other top-rated products and have tried others. This is by far the BEST. I have dry skin so a makeup artist recommended it. My face looks more hydrated and this really helps keep my makeup in place. Additionally, I like this type of dispenser. No product goes unused. This is my third bottle so clearly I’m sold!!" —LDB

    Price: $20+ (available in three sizes) 

    26. Ilia Multi-Stick simplifies your routine by giving you a product for *both* your cheeks and lips. Its creamy formula leaves a beautiful natural hint of color while nourishing your skin. Just blend with your finger, no tools required!

    the cheek and lip product
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is the best makeup! Love the versatility and use this as blush eyeshadow and lipstick! It is weightless too." —R

    Price: $36 (available in seven shades) 

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.