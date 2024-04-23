1. Hero Cosmetics Hydrocolloid Mighty Patches reviewers say gets rid of zits at maximum speed. Put this transparent sticker on before bed (or during the day TBH) and let it work its magic sucking the gunk out of your skin.
2. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask here to work wonders while you sleep, thanks to its lineup of moisturizing ingredients that boost hydration and get rid of dryness while you catch some ZZZs.
3. Mighty Patch Rescue Balm that helps reduce flaking, redness, uneven texture, and scarring from any existing zits that got out of hand. Also, it won't sting or cause ANY irritation, which is why it's a fan favorite.
4. Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment may plump, brighten, clarify, and exfoliate, leaving your skin looking as glowy as can be. Prepare to achieve your dewiest, "just walked out of a facial" glow.
5. CeraVe Retinol Serum can help get rid of acne scars while evening out your tone, smoothing your skin, and minimizing pores at the same time.
6. First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub I have personally found clears away the pesky bumps caused by Keratosis Pilaris. Made with both chemical and physical exfoliators, it packs a punch with every use and leaves skin super duper smooth.
7. Lancôme Advanced Génifique Face Serum said to firm, hydrate, and even out skin tone, which, IMO, is the holy grail trifecta when it comes to what you want in a skincare product.
8. Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant exfoliates and smoothes to help remove dead skin, dirt, and anything else from the surface of your skin. With just a little bit of water, the powder consistency turns into a foam that lathers up beautifully to help cleanse skin.
9. SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Bum Bum Cream can leave skin feeling ultra soft and hydrated with every use. Not to mention, it smells incredible, thanks to a scent with notes of vanilla, pistachio, and salted caramel.
10. Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads work magic on acne-prone skin. Reviewers swear that it made a MAJOR difference in getting rid of any breakouts, texture, or little bumps.
11. UNITE 7Seconds Detangler helps remove even the most stubborn of knots with just a couple of sprays. After applying this to their strands, reviewers claim it immediately removed stubborn knots with just a quick run-through of a brush.
12. Olaplex No 6 Bond Smoother is said to repair, straighten, eliminate frizz, and hydrate all different hair types for up to 72 hours. It’s great for those of us (aka me!) who have color- or chemically treated hair. Plus it helps speed up blow-drying time in the morning.
13. St. Tropez Bronzing Mousse achieves the perfect summer sun-kissed glow without the actual sun. I can attest that it truly gives the perfect tan every single time — minimal effort required.
14. Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo keeps your day-two blowout (or let’s be honest, day three or four) extremely fresh. Its delicious-smelling scent will ensure your hair is fragrant *and* it’ll add heaps of volume.
15. Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Liner ensures your perfectly winged liner won't move a single inch — even if you do an intense workout class or bawl your eyes out from the latest episode of One Day. The best part? It'll come off super easily with a swipe of makeup remover.
16. Differin Acne Treatment Gel can eliminate stubborn acne, stop breakouts before they form, and may even prevent new acne from returning to your cheeks, chin, and forehead. Reviewers claim they saw results after just one use, so it's a real skin saver.
17. Hourglass Ambient Lighting Blush has a sheer, buildable color that gives the perfect 'flush' to your cheeks with every swipe. Its six universal shades and vegan, cruelty-free formula are just added bonuses.
18. Paula's Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant is said to dissolve dead skin cells, leaving your skin smooth, bright, and clear of breakouts.
19. E.l.f. Monochromatic Multi Stick delivers a hefty dose of blendable pigment to eyes, cheeks, or lips with its cream-to-powder formula. Its compact size makes it easy to take everywhere and its versatility is game changing for anyone on the go.
20. R+Co Waterfall Moisture and Shine Lotion may leave your hair feeling softer, looking glossier, and even make your hair way, way easier to handle. You should *not* be wasting precious morning time dealing with your hair, ya know?
21. Anastasia Beverly Hills DIPBROW Pomade helps create perfectly pigmented brows that'll last through the day, thanks to its blendable, long-wearing, waterproof formula. According to over 1,500 reviewers, it's excellent for making brows appear as natural as can be *and* lasts much longer than a pencil or brow gel.
22. Urban Decay Cosmetics All-Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray is beloved by reviewers because it's said to hold makeup in place for up to 16 hours without moving whatsoever. Once you use this, you'll never be able to use another setting spray.
23. COVER FX Perfect Setting Powder uses talc-free ingredients to set makeup into place, leaving an airbrushed-like makeup effect without creasing or caking.
24. Benefit New Cosmetics They're Real! Mascara applies like a dream, lengthening lashes without clumping or flaking. With each use, it'll separate each and every lash, adding tons of volume in the process.
25. Slip Silk Pillowcase can help reduce frizz, protect skin, and improve your beauty sleep with its super soft material. Ready to catch those seriously luxe ZZZs?
26. Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer preps skin to allow makeup to stay on for longer. Plus, it can be used without any makeup; its ingredients of blue agave extract and aloe water will keep skin extremely hydrated.
27. Ilia Multi-Stick simplifies your routine by giving you a product for *both* your cheeks and lips. Its creamy formula leaves a beautiful natural hint of color while nourishing your skin. Just blend with your finger, no tools required!
28. Eau Thermale Avène XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing Cream repairs skin by keeping itching, redness, and irritation under control. It's also a fan favorite of mine (and sensitive skin people everywhere).
