    I Used AI To Envision What The Babies Of Famous TV Couples Would Look Like Today

    If you wanna feel old, Rachel and Ross's daughter would be 22 today, and Mulder and Scully's son would be 23. Here's what they would actually look like.

    Peggy Wang
    by Peggy Wang

    BuzzFeed Staff

    For one beautiful minute, let's pretend that all of our favorite TV shows are still on the air.

    It would probably be hilariously sad to see how off the rails classic shows like Friends or X-Files could have gone, but in my coziest of dreams, I'm curled up on the couch on a Thursday night watching some must-see TV.

    So if there's one good use of AI, it's imagining what could've been. Here are the children of TV's most popular and beloved couples whose time ended before we got to see their kids all grown up.


    1. Pam Beesly and Jim Halpert from The Office have a second child, Phillip, who is only shown as a baby on the show.

    Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly from &quot;The Office&quot; sit side by side, smiling faintly in an office setting
    NBC

    Phillip would be about 12 years old today.

    Young boy with striking green eyes, dark hair, and a solemn expression

    2. Haley Dunphy and Dylan Marshall had twins in the final season of Modern Family.

    Haley Dunphy and Dylan Marshall of Modern Family
    John Fleenor / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    George and Poppy would be around 5 years old today.

    Portrait of a young boy with dark hair and eyes and a girl with long blonde hair and dark blue eyes sitting close together, with solemn expressions

    3. Chuck Bass and Blair Waldorf's future son, Henry, makes an appearance in the series finale of Gossip Girl.

    Chuck Bass and Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl in an outdoor scene, embracing and holding a gift
    James Devaney / WireImage

    Henry would be 13 years old today.

    Young man with dark, curly hair wearing a striped tie and shirt and dark vest

    Looks like trouble 🤨.

    4. Dre and Rainbow Johnson of Black-ish had their fifth child, Devante, in the Season 4 premiere.

    Dre and Rainbow Johnson in the kitchen
    ABC

    As the youngest child, he would now be around 7 years old.

    Young boy with a high-top fade hairstyle, smiling, wearing a black blazer over a white shirt

    5. In the penultimate episode of The Office, Angela Martin reveals that Dwight Schrute is her son Phillip's father, despite a DNA test gone awry on a previous episode.

    Dwight Schrute and Angela Martin from The Office sitting in an office, looking skeptically to their right
    NBC

    Here's how Phillip would look today, taking after Dwight a little more in his preteen years.

    Young boy with blonde hair and glasses dressed as an office worker with a suit and tie

    6. Rachel Green's pregnancy was originally revealed in the finale of Season 7 of Friends.

    Rachel and Ross Geller embrace while smiling at the camera; Rachel wears a plain dress, Ross a plaid shirt
    NBC

    Emma Geller-Green would be 22 years old today.

    Portrait of a young woman with long blonde, wavy hair wearing an off-shoulder top and a necklace

    7. On the show The X-Files, Dana Scully and Fox Mulder have a son, William, whom they place for adoption.

    Dana Scully and Fox Mulder engage in a conversation in a dimly lit office setting
    Fox

    He would be around 23 years old today.

    Man with a serious expression, wavy dark brown hair, stubble beard, and chiseled cheekbones and jawline, wears a buttoned shirt

    8. Lily Aldrin and Marshall Eriksen of How I Met Your Mother have three children by the end of the series: Marvin, Daisy, and a third child whose name is not revealed.

    Lily and Marshall sitting and smiling in a casual setting with water and a beer
    CBS Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

    Here are Marvin, now 12 years old, and Daisy, now 11.

    9. Carla Espinosa and Christopher Turk welcomed their daughter, Isabella, on the second episode of Season 6 of Scrubs.

    Turk and Carla in scrubs and embracing
    NBC / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    Here's Isabella ("Izzy"), now 18 years old.

    Smiling young woman, with short dark, wavy hair and dark eyes

    Fun fact: The name of Carla and Turk's baby was voted on by fans on the NBC website, and "Isabella" was the one that won. "Turla" came in second place.

    10. Jack Donaghy and his wife, Avery Jessup, had a daughter named Liddy on 30 Rock.

    Jack and Avery are sitting at a breakfast table and smiling
    NBC / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    Here's what Liddy might look like now at age 13.

    Young woman with shoulder-length blonde hair and freckles looking at the camera

    11. Angie and Tracy Jordan, also from 30 Rock, had three children. Virginia is the youngest and was only shown as a small child.

    Angie and Tracy embracing and smiling for a photo
    NBC / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    She would now be college-aged.

    Close-up of a woman with shoulder-length dark, curly hair and dark eyes, wearing a floral top, hand in hair, looking into the camera

    12. In the series Breaking Bad, Skyler and Walter White have a baby named Holly, born during Season 3 of the show.

    Skyler and Walter White standing with piles of money
    AMC / © AMC / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Here's what Holly would look like today as a teenager.

    Portrait of a young woman with long, reddish hair and dark blue eyes smiling at the camera

    13. The Succession series ends with Shiv Roy being pregnant with Tom Wambsgans's baby.

    Shiv and Tom in suits, sitting together
    Macall Polay / HBO

    Here's their progeny as a young boy.

    Close-up of a boy with freckles, red hair, and greenish-blue eyes smiling directly at the camera

    14. Ben Wyatt and Leslie Knope had triplets in Season 6 of Parks and Recreation.

    Leslie Knope and Ben Wyatt smiling together in business attire outdoors
    NBC / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    Their triplets (Westley, Stephen, and Sonia) would be around 10 years old now.

    Three children, all with blue eyes, dressed in formal attire  — the two boys in suits, one with dark hair and glasses and one blonde; and the girl with long, blonde hair and a bow tie

    15. In a flash-forward of Andy Dwyer and April Ludgate's future in the Parks and Rec series finale, they become parents on Halloween 2023.

    April Ludgate and Andy Dwyer sitting closely on a chair with April embracing Andy in an office setting
    NBC

    Here's how their son, Jack Dwyer (short for Burt Snakehole Ludgate Karate Dracula Macklin Demon Jack-o'-Lantern Dwyer), would look as a young child.

    Close-up of a young boy with short dark, wavy hair and blue eyes looking at the camera

    16. In One Tree Hill, the characters Lucas Scott and Peyton Sawyer had a baby named Sawyer Brooke Scott.

    Peyton Sawyer and Lucas Scott, wearing jeans and a T-shirt, sitting together
    The WB

    She'd be about 15 now.

    Portrait of a young woman with shoulder-length wavy, blonde hair and blue eyes, wearing a simple top, looking contemplatively at the camera

    17. In Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Jake Peralta and Amy Santiago have a baby named McClane "Mac" Peralta-Santiago.

    Jake Peralta and Amy Santiago smiling, holding their baby in a crib
    NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

    He was born sometime in September 2020, making him almost 4 years old today.

    Young boy with dark, curly hair, dark eyes, and wearing glasses and a blue shirt

    18. On the TV show Big Bang Theory, Howard Wolowitz and Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz have two children, one year apart.

    Howard and Bernadette are sitting in bed and smiling; she&#x27;s wearing a robe with a floral pattern and he&#x27;s wearing a T-shirt
    CBS Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

    Here are Halley Wolowitz, age 8, and Neil Michael Wolowitz, age 7.

    Two children, the girl with shoulder-length blonde hair and the boy with dark hair, smiling for the camera

    19. On that same show, Leonard and Penny Hofstadter announce during the series finale that they're having a baby.

    Leonard and Penny share a friendly embrace in a cozy apartment setting
    CBS Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

    Here's what their 4-year-old daughter might look like now.

    Girl with shoulder-length wavy blonde hair, in a pink shirt, looking at the camera

    20. You may recall that at the end of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Rory Gilmore becomes pregnant.

    Logan Huntzberger and Rory from Gilmore Girls
    Warner Bros. TV

    The father and gender of the baby were never revealed, although fans speculate that Logan Huntzberger was the father. Rory's child would be around 7 years old now.

    Digital artwork of a young girl with long, brown hair and hazel eyes, wearing a vintage-style dress, looking at the camera

    21. Peggy Olson and Pete Campbell from Mad Men have a child together early in the show who is placed for adoption.

    Peggy Olson and Pete Campbell sitting and talking in an office setting
    AMC

    He'd be about 63 years old now.

    Bearded man with a thoughtful expression, grayish brown hair, and bags under his eyes, wearing a shirt and a jacket

    22. In the series finale of A Different World, Whitley Gilbert-Wayne learns that she's pregnant. The show ends with her moving with Dwayne Wayne to Tokyo.

    Whitley and Dwayne affectionately snuggling together on a couch
    NBC / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    That baby would be about 31 years old today.

    Woman with curly hair, wearing hoop earrings and a black top, facing the camera with a neutral expression

    23. Henry "Hank" Booth ll, the son of Temperance Brennan and Seeley Booth, is only shown as a baby on the series Bones.

    Temperance Brennan and Seeley Booth standing together and looking serious
    Patrick McElhenney / Fox

    He would be 9 years old now.

    Portrait of a young boy with neat, wavy light brown hair and hazel eyes and wearing a suit and tie

    24. Dayanara "Daya" Diaz becomes pregnant in the first season of Orange Is the New Black while romantically involved with John Bennett.

    Officer Bennett and Daya stand facing each other in a prison setting
    K.C. Bailey / Netflix

    Their daughter, Armaria, would be about 10 years old today.

    Young girl with long, dark curly hair and dark eyes and wearing a floral-patterned blouse and a long pearl necklace

    25. Prominent parents Sandy and Kirsten Cohen of The OC have a daughter in the series finale.

    Sandy and Kirsten Cohen smiling together
    Gregory Pace / FilmMagic

    Here's Sophie Rose, the younger sister of Seth Cohen, named after her grandmother. She'd be leaving for college right about now.

    Young woman with long dark, wavy hair, hazel eyes, and freckles, looking at the camera

    26. Amy Sosa has three children on the show Superstore: two with her ex-husband, Adam Dubanowski, and one with Jonah Simms, whom she ultimately ends up marrying.

    Amy and Jonah with others at a celebratory event, interacting and smiling
    NBC / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    On the left is Amy and Adam's 6-year-old son, Parker. On the right is future Carter Simms, son of Amy and Jonah.

    27. Tami Taylor and Coach Eric Taylor have a baby daughter in the second season of Friday Night Lights.

    Coach Eric and Tami Taylor sitting close together, smiling, in casual attire
    NBC / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    Here's how Gracie Belle might look today at 16 years old.

    Teenage girl with long, reddish-blonde, wavy hair, hazel eyes, and hoop earrings looking at the camera

    28. And because this is AI, I can't leave without showing you what Baby Sinclair from the '90s show Dinosaurs would look like as a 33-year-old today.

    Baby Sinclair looking the same and sitting and smiling

    Pretty cute for an elder millennial.

    Middle-aged lizard-type animated character

    So there you have it. Maybe we'll get some good reboots soon.

    This post was created with the help of AI creativity tools.