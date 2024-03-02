I Used AI To Envision What The Babies Of Famous TV Couples Would Look Like Today

For one beautiful minute, let's pretend that all of our favorite TV shows are still on the air.
It would probably be hilariously sad to see how off the rails classic shows like Friends or X-Files could have gone, but in my coziest of dreams, I'm curled up on the couch on a Thursday night watching some must-see TV.
So if there's one good use of AI, it's imagining what could've been. Here are the children of TV's most popular and beloved couples whose time ended before we got to see their kids all grown up.
1. Pam Beesly and Jim Halpert from The Office have a second child, Phillip, who is only shown as a baby on the show.
Phillip would be about 12 years old today.
George and Poppy would be around 5 years old today.
3. Chuck Bass and Blair Waldorf's future son, Henry, makes an appearance in the series finale of Gossip Girl.
Henry would be 13 years old today.
As the youngest child, he would now be around 7 years old.
5. In the penultimate episode of The Office, Angela Martin reveals that Dwight Schrute is her son Phillip's father, despite a DNA test gone awry on a previous episode.
Here's how Phillip would look today, taking after Dwight a little more in his preteen years.
6. Rachel Green's pregnancy was originally revealed in the finale of Season 7 of Friends.
Emma Geller-Green would be 22 years old today.
7. On the show The X-Files, Dana Scully and Fox Mulder have a son, William, whom they place for adoption.
He would be around 23 years old today.
8. Lily Aldrin and Marshall Eriksen of How I Met Your Mother have three children by the end of the series: Marvin, Daisy, and a third child whose name is not revealed.
Here are Marvin, now 12 years old, and Daisy, now 11.
9. Carla Espinosa and Christopher Turk welcomed their daughter, Isabella, on the second episode of Season 6 of Scrubs.
Here's Isabella ("Izzy"), now 18 years old.
10. Jack Donaghy and his wife, Avery Jessup, had a daughter named Liddy on 30 Rock.
Here's what Liddy might look like now at age 13.
11. Angie and Tracy Jordan, also from 30 Rock, had three children. Virginia is the youngest and was only shown as a small child.
She would now be college-aged.
12. In the series Breaking Bad, Skyler and Walter White have a baby named Holly, born during Season 3 of the show.
Here's what Holly would look like today as a teenager.
13. The Succession series ends with Shiv Roy being pregnant with Tom Wambsgans's baby.
Here's their progeny as a young boy.
14. Ben Wyatt and Leslie Knope had triplets in Season 6 of Parks and Recreation.
Their triplets (Westley, Stephen, and Sonia) would be around 10 years old now.
15. In a flash-forward of Andy Dwyer and April Ludgate's future in the Parks and Rec series finale, they become parents on Halloween 2023.
Here's how their son, Jack Dwyer (short for Burt Snakehole Ludgate Karate Dracula Macklin Demon Jack-o'-Lantern Dwyer), would look as a young child.
16. In One Tree Hill, the characters Lucas Scott and Peyton Sawyer had a baby named Sawyer Brooke Scott.
She'd be about 15 now.
17. In Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Jake Peralta and Amy Santiago have a baby named McClane "Mac" Peralta-Santiago.
He was born sometime in September 2020, making him almost 4 years old today.
18. On the TV show Big Bang Theory, Howard Wolowitz and Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz have two children, one year apart.
Here are Halley Wolowitz, age 8, and Neil Michael Wolowitz, age 7.
19. On that same show, Leonard and Penny Hofstadter announce during the series finale that they're having a baby.
Here's what their 4-year-old daughter might look like now.
20. You may recall that at the end of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Rory Gilmore becomes pregnant.
The father and gender of the baby were never revealed, although fans speculate that Logan Huntzberger was the father. Rory's child would be around 7 years old now.
21. Peggy Olson and Pete Campbell from Mad Men have a child together early in the show who is placed for adoption.
He'd be about 63 years old now.
22. In the series finale of A Different World, Whitley Gilbert-Wayne learns that she's pregnant. The show ends with her moving with Dwayne Wayne to Tokyo.
That baby would be about 31 years old today.
23. Henry "Hank" Booth ll, the son of Temperance Brennan and Seeley Booth, is only shown as a baby on the series Bones.
He would be 9 years old now.
24. Dayanara "Daya" Diaz becomes pregnant in the first season of Orange Is the New Black while romantically involved with John Bennett.
Their daughter, Armaria, would be about 10 years old today.
25. Prominent parents Sandy and Kirsten Cohen of The OC have a daughter in the series finale.
Here's Sophie Rose, the younger sister of Seth Cohen, named after her grandmother. She'd be leaving for college right about now.
26. Amy Sosa has three children on the show Superstore: two with her ex-husband, Adam Dubanowski, and one with Jonah Simms, whom she ultimately ends up marrying.
On the left is Amy and Adam's 6-year-old son, Parker. On the right is future Carter Simms, son of Amy and Jonah.
27. Tami Taylor and Coach Eric Taylor have a baby daughter in the second season of Friday Night Lights.
Here's how Gracie Belle might look today at 16 years old.
28. And because this is AI, I can't leave without showing you what Baby Sinclair from the '90s show Dinosaurs would look like as a 33-year-old today.
Pretty cute for an elder millennial.
So there you have it. Maybe we'll get some good reboots soon.
This post was created with the help of AI creativity tools.