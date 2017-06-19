Mr. Fischoeder has a patch over his left eye, not his right.

Jimmy Jr's shirt is yellow and his vest is blue.

Tina's hair clip is on the left-side of her head. Unless she's Dina . But we didn't ask that.

Gene's hair is longer and his bangs hang down.

Bob's mustache is full! That thing stretches across his whole mouth.

Louise wears pink bunny ears...except for when Logan stole it, but you get it.

Can You Spot The Real "Bob's Burgers" Character From The Fake?

Looks like you couldn't tell which Bob's Burgers character was real. But that's OK — all you have to do is binge-watch the show and get acquainted!

Not bad! You know these characters pretty well. Good job spotting the difference between the real and the fake.

You did an amazing job of seeing the difference between the real Bob's Burgers character vs. the impostors! Are you part of the family?

