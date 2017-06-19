-
Which Louise Belcher is legit?
Louise wears pink bunny ears...except for when Logan stole it, but you get it.Via Fox
Who is the real Bob Belcher?
Bob's mustache is full! That thing stretches across his whole mouth.Via Fox
Who is the real Linda Belcher?
Linda wears a red pair of glasses.Via Fox
Which one is the real Gene Belcher?
Gene's hair is longer and his bangs hang down.
Which Tina Belcher is working on an erotic fan fiction?
Tina's hair clip is on the left-side of her head. Unless she's Dina. But we didn't ask that.Via Fox
Who is the real Teddy?
Teddy rocks a blue shirt and grey beanie.Via Fox
Which Tammy Larson is the real one here?
Tammy has blonde hair.Via Fox
Which Jimmy Pesto does Bob truly hate?
Tough! Jimmy's tie is green, white, then red.Via Fox
Who is the real Jimmy Jr.?
Jimmy Jr's shirt is yellow and his vest is blue.Via Fox
Which Mr. Fischoeder is the true wealthy landlord?
Mr. Fischoeder has a patch over his left eye, not his right.Via Fox
Which Gayle is really Linda's younger sister?
Gale sports rectangular purple frames.Via Fox
Can You Spot The Real "Bob's Burgers" Character From The Fake?
Looks like you couldn't tell which Bob's Burgers character was real. But that's OK — all you have to do is binge-watch the show and get acquainted!
Not bad! You know these characters pretty well. Good job spotting the difference between the real and the fake.
You did an amazing job of seeing the difference between the real Bob's Burgers character vs. the impostors! Are you part of the family?