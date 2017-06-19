Sections

TVAndMovies

Can You Spot The Real "Bob's Burgers" Character From The Fake?

"Uhhhhhhhh..."

Posted on
Pedro Fequiere
Pedro Fequiere
BuzzFeed Staff

  1. Which Louise Belcher is legit?

    Via Fox
    Via Fox
    Via Fox
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Louise wears pink bunny ears...except for when Logan stole it, but you get it.

    Via Fox

  2. Who is the real Bob Belcher?

    Via Fox
    Via Fox
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Bob's mustache is full! That thing stretches across his whole mouth.

    Via Fox

  3. Who is the real Linda Belcher?

    Via Fox
    Via Fox
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Linda wears a red pair of glasses.

    Via Fox

  4. Which one is the real Gene Belcher?

    Via Fox
    Via Fox
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Gene's hair is longer and his bangs hang down.

  5. Which Tina Belcher is working on an erotic fan fiction?

    Via Fox
    Via Fox
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Tina's hair clip is on the left-side of her head. Unless she's Dina. But we didn't ask that.

    Via Fox

  6. Who is the real Teddy?

    Via Fox
    Via Fox
    Via Fox
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Teddy rocks a blue shirt and grey beanie.

    Via Fox

  7. Which Tammy Larson is the real one here?

    Via Fox
    Via Fox
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Tammy has blonde hair.

    Via Fox

  8. Which Jimmy Pesto does Bob truly hate?

    Via Fox
    Via Fox
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Tough! Jimmy's tie is green, white, then red.

    Via Fox

  9. Who is the real Jimmy Jr.?

    Via Fox
    Via Fox
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Jimmy Jr's shirt is yellow and his vest is blue.

    Via Fox

  10. Which Mr. Fischoeder is the true wealthy landlord?

    Via Fox
    Via Fox
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Mr. Fischoeder has a patch over his left eye, not his right.

    Via Fox

  11. Which Gayle is really Linda's younger sister?

    Via Fox
    Via Fox
    Via Fox
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Gale sports rectangular purple frames.

    Via Fox

Looks like you couldn't tell which Bob's Burgers character was real. But that's OK — all you have to do is binge-watch the show and get acquainted!

Not bad! You know these characters pretty well. Good job spotting the difference between the real and the fake.

You did an amazing job of seeing the difference between the real Bob's Burgers character vs. the impostors! Are you part of the family?

