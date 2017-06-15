Grenfell Fire Survivors Fear They Will Be Resettled In A Completely Different Area

Dayo Gilmour, 43, said: "It's social cleansing. There's a 20-vote Labour majority here and they're trying to rid this borough of poor people. The people that live in those houses are people. And some of them are dead. People are angry, this is not going away."

One resident, Eve Wedderburn, 40, told BuzzFeed News: "Don't say this isn't political. This whole thing is political. They have a decamp strategy, which is about rehousing all social tenants outside of the borough. They're rubbing their hands."

But there was no guarantee that the Grenfell families would be housed in the Kensington and Chelsea borough, and many residents are still worried this won't be the case.

Earlier, Theresa May pledged that "every effort" would be made to re-house the families as close as possible to the tower.

Housing minister Alok Sharma told a briefing of MPs at Westminster on Thursday that "the government will guarantee that every single family will be rehomed in the local area."

Dozens of families who escaped the blaze are either staying with friends and family, in nearby shelters, or in hotels as they start to rebuild their lives and seek new homes.

Survivors of the Grenfell Fire disaster, in which at least 17 people died, have expressed concern they will be permanently resettled in a different borough of London.

When BuzzFeed News asked Kensington and Chelsea council if it would commit to house the families in the borough, a spokesperson said: "As yet we haven’t seen details of the government’s announcement so cannot comment further.



"We are providing emergency accommodation for those affected and our immediate priority is to accommodate the residents of Grenfell Tower, families with young children, the elderly and the vulnerable. For those unable to return to their homes in the surrounding area a rest centre has been set up at Westway Sports Centre.

"We are still placing households and housing officers will continue to provide assistance and support."

The council is obliged under section 189 of the Housing Act to offer temporary accommodation to council tenants affected by disaster and, in most cases, to help secure long-term housing. But this alternative housing could technically be in private ownership and elsewhere in London, or the UK.

Jolyon Maughan QC, a barrister specialising in tax avoidance, is one of a number of lawyers who has offered to assist Grenfell residents with free legal advice. He told BuzzFeed News that he had spoken to many residents in the aftermath of the disaster who feared being moved out of the borough.



"The short-term exercise is making sure people have somewhere to live and that they have ID," he said. "Apparently there are a lot of non-UK nationals who were living in the tower – what will happen to their residency status or their applications? Will the Home Office be understanding about that?

"And there are people who are very concerned about what happens if they allow the borough to re-house them outside the borough, they are worried this will be used as a mechanic to get social tenants out of the place where they have lived their lives.

"That distrust creates a real problem because there is nowhere obvious for them to turn."

Some, including the Labour MP for Tottenham, David Lammy, have already declared that the disaster is an example of corporate manslaughter. Lammy later said that the public inquiry into the fire announced by May shouldn't preclude any possible criminal charges.

Asked whether it was too early to be talking about litigation, Maughan said: "After the the short-term needs are met there's going to be a big and complex piece of litigation.

"I can't think of another occasion where people were so clearly and explicitly warned of a risk that led to a catastrophe of this scale. Unless we're going to abandon the notion of corporate manslaughter and the notion of their being proper meaningful accountability through the criminal law for serious regulatory breaches, you've got to think that that has to be on the table."

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who visited the site and spoke to survivors on Thursday, called for luxury flats in the area which are left empty by their owners to be used to house Grenfall families.