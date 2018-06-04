Experts Say Grenfell Tower's Cladding Made It Unsafe For Residents To "Stay Put" During A Fire

The materials used on the outside of Grenfell Tower were too combustible for residents to follow the official advice to "stay put" in their flats while they awaited rescue by firefighters, according to expert evidence submitted to the public inquiry into the disaster.

One year on from the fire, which killed 72 people, the inquiry has released four reports into different elements of the structure of the building, which raise serious questions about the role of Kensington and Chelsea council, the arm's-length company that managed the tower, and the string of private companies involved in its refurbishment.

Residents had been told to stay in their flats in the event of a fire – a policy built on the assumption that modern tower blocks can contain a fire in a single flat through building design and the use of fire-retardant materials. Those who survived at Grenfell did so only by ignoring this advice.

Confirming the analysis of several engineering experts, the reports, released on Monday, showed that the fire spread across the building with such speed because of the type of building material used in a 2016 refurbishment – aluminium composite material (ACM) panels – and various other fire safety defects, including the shape of windows.



Barbara Lane, a fire safety engineering expert, said in her report that the building's cladding did not comply with the official regulations on fire safety and failed to combat the spread of fire.

Her report also highlighted more than 100 non-compliant fire doors in the tower and a host of other fire safety failings which were the result of a "culture of non-compliance" from the tower's managers.

"I conclude the entire system could not adequately resist the spread of fire over the walls... The assembly failed adequately to resist the spread of fire to an extent that supported the required Stay Put strategy for this high-rise residential building," she wrote.

Specifically, Lane singled out the building's windows, which had detailing that made it more likely that a fire could break out of a flat and into large cavities in the cladding.

Attempts had been made to minimise this, she said, but "both the horizontal and vertical fire-stopping were installed incorrectly... No evidence has been provided that they were ever tested for performance in an ACP-based Rainscreen cladding system of the type installed at Grenfell."

This and several other factors meant that there was a "disproportionately high risk of fire spread" across the building's cladding.