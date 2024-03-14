Gilmore Girls is the morning coffee of TV shows. It manages to be comforting, romantic, and enchanting while encapsulating realistic scenarios, fleshed-out characters, and pragmatic complications that people face in real life.
Its character-driven plot, coupled with autumnal spirit, constructs something genuinely timeless and exuberant, making viewers perpetually gravitate towards it. If you’re a bookworm like the protagonist Rory Gilmore or an opinionated intellectual like Paris Geller, here are five books you should read that will remind you of the darling show!