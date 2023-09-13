The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards aired last night, celebrating this past year's achievements in music videos across multiple genres.
Taylor Swift walked away with so many deserved awards, including Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Artist of the Year for Midnights and "Anti-Hero." She was one win away from breaking the single-night record held by Peter Gabriel with 10 awards in 1987.
During the show, so many big moments were captured. Like, NSYNC reuniting on stage, Olivia Rodrigo bringing the house down with a performance of "Vampire" and "Get Him Back," Shakira's career-spanning performance in honor of her Video Vanguard Award, Diddy being honored with the Global Icon Award, and more.
And while everyone was loving what was happening on stage, it's what was happening in the audience that had the internet losing their minds. In particular, Taylor was drinking, dancing, and just having the time of her life.
There was literally a camera on Taylor throughout the whole evening, and fans were able to tune into the audience feed to see how Taylor was reacting to the VMAs.
Let's just say I want to make it my life's mission to party with Taylor, because she was truly bringing the most energy to the award show.
At one point, she even took Ice Spice's phone and was posting videos to her Instagram story. Carefree and drunk Taylor is the best Taylor.
Everything about Taylor in the audience of the 2023 VMAs was so perfect, people on the internet could not stop talking about it (and even making some hilarious memes):
