People Are Hilariously Tweeting About How Relatable Taylor Swift Was In The Audience At The 2023 VMAs

Taylor Swift was dancing, drinking, and just generally having the time of her life at the 2023 VMAs, and yes, now everyone wants to party with her.

Nora Dominick
by Nora Dominick

BuzzFeed Staff

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards aired last night, celebrating this past year's achievements in music videos across multiple genres.

Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Taylor Swift walked away with so many deserved awards, including Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Artist of the Year for Midnights and "Anti-Hero." She was one win away from breaking the single-night record held by Peter Gabriel with 10 awards in 1987.

John Shearer / Getty Images for MTV

Taylor has now won 23 VMAs over the course of her career, putting her behind Beyoncé for the most wins of all time.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

During the show, so many big moments were captured. Like, NSYNC reuniting on stage, Olivia Rodrigo bringing the house down with a performance of "Vampire" and "Get Him Back," Shakira's career-spanning performance in honor of her Video Vanguard Award, Diddy being honored with the Global Icon Award, and more.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images for MTV

And while everyone was loving what was happening on stage, it's what was happening in the audience that had the internet losing their minds. In particular, Taylor was drinking, dancing, and just having the time of her life.

MTV

There was literally a camera on Taylor throughout the whole evening, and fans were able to tune into the audience feed to see how Taylor was reacting to the VMAs.

MTV

Let's just say I want to make it my life's mission to party with Taylor, because she was truly bringing the most energy to the award show.

MTV

At one point, she even took Ice Spice's phone and was posting videos to her Instagram story. Carefree and drunk Taylor is the best Taylor.

Ice Spice / Instagram / Via Instagram: @icespice

Everything about Taylor in the audience of the 2023 VMAs was so perfect, people on the internet could not stop talking about it (and even making some hilarious memes):

Basically, whoever at MTV decided to have a literal live feed of Taylor Alison Swift all night deserves a raise, because everything was incredible.

You can check out all of our VMAs coverage here.