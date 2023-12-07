Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    This Concert Teased Taylor Swift As A Surprise Guest, And Then Brought Out An Impersonator, And I Feel Bad But The Comments Are Funny

    The adrenaline that would've gone through my body to be teased with a Taylor Swift performance only for it to be a joke would've been too much.

    Nora Dominick
    by Nora Dominick

    BuzzFeed Staff

    It's that time of year when iHeart Radio presents Jingle Ball, which is a concert event in various cities where several artists perform. As someone who has been to a few over the years, it's a great time to see a ton of top artists at one event.

    olivia rodrigo singing on stage
    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

    This year's Jingle Ball lineup includes Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Sabrina Carpenter, OneRepublic, and more. Each concert is hosted by a local radio station, and will sometimes include surprise guests, whether it's celebrities who are there to introduce the performances or surprise performers.

    sabrina in a christmas outfit on stage
    Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

    For example, this year's show in NYC is set to include a special performance by Cher.

    So, Jingle Ball is in full swing and the event has already made stops in Los Angeles, and most recently, Detroit.

    BTS performing on stage
    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

    Hosted by Channel 95.5, Detroit's Jingle Ball included performances by Usher, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Flo Rida, (G)I-DLE, and more. But, the event ended up being known for a "surprise performance."

    girl group performing on stage
    Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

    "Earlier this year, she came to our city and tore it down. She's arguably having the best year of anyone ever. Has anybody familiar with a song called 'Cruel Summer?' Does anybody know a song called 'Karma?'," a Detroit area radio host from Mojo in the Morning teased the crowd.

    taylor playing piano on stage
    Buda Mendes / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    He continued, "In her Jingle Ball era...make some noise for...Trailor Swift." At this point the crowd was screaming, because a majority of them seemingly didn't catch the pronunciation of the name, as "Fearless" started to play, only for the audience to be greeted by a Taylor Swift impersonator.

    person on stage with a guitar
    Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

    According to Business Insider and The Messenger, the impersonator was a producer for Channel 95.5.

    The absolute hype in the venue DIES DOWN so suddenly...the silence is so telling, and you can hear audience members voicing their disappointment.

    @sophia.eli4 / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

    Here's another angle of the performance, too:

    @itsdaavaaadbitch

    not Channel 95.5 in Detroit bringing out a fake Taylor Swift at Jingle Ball .... #trailerswift #wtf #jingleball #channel955 #taylor #taylorswift #nottaylor

    ♬ original sound - It's Daavaaad, Bitch!
    @itsdaavaaadbitch / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

    This description on one TikTok honestly made me cackle:

    pov: you bought your era&#x27;s tour tickets from tickpick
    @sophia.eli4 / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

    According to a TikTok, the point of this was to reportedly promote an upcoming radio contest where Mojo in the Morning is giving away tickets to Taylor's upcoming Eras Tour show in Indianapolis in 2024.

    taylor playing guitar on stage
    Fernando Leon / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    And, in case you're wondering, the real Taylor wasn't at Jingle Ball last night; instead, she was at the NYC premiere of Poor Things, which stars her friend Emma Stone.

    Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images, Cindy Ord / WireImage / Getty Images

    When the video of the Detroit Jingle Ball debacle started making the rounds on X, formerly Twitter, and TikTok, many started wondering how they thought this was going to go:

    Twitter: @lukelipa

    Twitter: @NickiStatsMinaj

    @rvfaga / ABC / Via Twitter: @rvfaga
    someone comments, trailer swift
    @sophia.eli4 / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

    This TikTok comment kind of summed it up best for me, LOL:

    i&#x27;ve had nightmares just like this
    TikTok / Via tiktok.com

    Some people jokingly called out why people would think Taylor would randomly pop up at a Jingle Ball in Detroit:

    Twitter: @bazIenka
    To be fair, I attended Jingle Ball in NYC in 2017 where she performed and it was a life-changing experience. But yes, I understand, that was a different era of Taylor Swift and also it was NYC.

    Anyway, the whole thing kind of gave me a good laugh but also I cannot even IMAGINE the adrenaline rush of being in the audience, thinking THE Taylor Swift was a surprise, only to witness this.