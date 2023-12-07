Browse links
The adrenaline that would've gone through my body to be teased with a Taylor Swift performance only for it to be a joke would've been too much.
@sophia.eli4
taylor swift at the jingle ball!!!! #CapCut #955jingleball #taylorswift #erastour #swiftie♬ original sound - Sophia
@itsdaavaaadbitch
not Channel 95.5 in Detroit bringing out a fake Taylor Swift at Jingle Ball .... #trailerswift #wtf #jingleball #channel955 #taylor #taylorswift #nottaylor♬ original sound - It's Daavaaad, Bitch!
would’ve asked for a refund immediately omgg— HARAJUKU JULISSA (@NickiStatsMinaj) December 7, 2023
i would’ve still jammed 😭 pic.twitter.com/DoCnofo8oc— 𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐚𝐠𝐚 (@rvfaga) December 7, 2023
y’all thought she would really turn up to a detorit jingle ball?? idk that’s a you problem 😭— z (@bazIenka) December 7, 2023