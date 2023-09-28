Here's Why Cher Has Been Accused Of Hiring 4 Men To Kidnap Her Adult Son Amid His Divorce

"The night of our wedding anniversary, four people came to our hotel room and removed [Elijah] from our room," Marie Angela King, Elijah Blue Allman's wife, claimed in court documents amid their divorce.

Natasha Jokic
New court documents show that Cher has been accused of hiring four men to kidnap her son, Elijah Blue Allman.

For context, Elijah, now 47, married singer Marie Angela King, 36, in 2013. Divorce proceedings began in 2021, but have recently been unearthed and obtained from the Los Angeles Superior Court by BuzzFeed.

According to a court filing signed by Marie on Dec. 5, she said that Elijah had been receiving medical care since August 2022 and that in his "absence," she was "asked to leave [their] family home" by Cher.

Marie further alleged that she "did so on the belief that my support payments would be timely," and that she was unable to retrieve her belongings from their home.

She then said that she and Elijah had spent 12 days "alone together" in November, "working on [their] marriage." She continued, "Given the proper time, I believe that we will reconcile."

"After spending these 12 days together in NY, on November 30, 2022, the night of our wedding anniversary, four people came to our hotel room and removed [Elijah] from our room," the declaration continues.

She then turned her attention to Cher, alleging, "I am currently unaware of my husband's wellbeing or whereabouts. I am very concerned and worried about him. I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by petitioner's mother."

The declaration concludes by her saying that she is "not allowed to see or speak" to Elijah, who was "in lockdown" at a treatment facility and unable to use a phone. "I understand his family’s efforts to make sure he is well, and I want what is best for my husband," she adds.

In 2014, Elijah gave an interview where he said that he and Marie had eloped, and that Cher's response was "crickets." He added that Marie and Cher had "clashed a few times" and continued, "My girl is not docile, she’s not well-behaved, she has an intimidating presence. I think it’s good for my mom to have a really strong and confident woman like my wife around." He further said that he had always felt like the "black sheep" of the family and that he had previously struggled with addiction.

BuzzFeed has reached out to a representative for Cher for comment.