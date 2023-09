Here's Why Cher Has Been Accused Of Hiring 4 Men To Kidnap Her Adult Son Amid His Divorce

In 2014, Elijah gave an interview where he said that he and Marie had eloped, and that Cher's response was "crickets." He added that Marie and Cher had "clashed a few times" and continued, "My girl is not docile, she’s not well-behaved, she has an intimidating presence. I think it’s good for my mom to have a really strong and confident woman like my wife around." He further said that he had always felt like the "black sheep" of the family and that he had previously struggled with addiction.