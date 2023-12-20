Skip To Content
    25 "Percy Jackson" Episode 1 And 2 Reactions For Anyone Who Has Been Waiting For This Adaptation Since They Were, Like, 10

    In just the first two episodes, Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri proved they are the perfect Percy, Annabeth, and Grover. Like literally, everyone agrees.

    Nora Dominick
    BuzzFeed Staff

    🚨 There are MASSIVE — and I mean MASSIVE — spoilers ahead for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Episodes 1 and 2! 🚨

    Hi, yes, hello, everyone. If you couldn't tell I am vibrating at an unhealthy level of excitement because Percy Jackson and the Olympians just premiered on Disney+. Based on the beloved book series by Rick Riordan, my favorite demigods are finally getting a faithful adaptation, and I couldn't be happier.

    Screenshots from &quot;Percy Jackson and the Olympians&quot;
    The first two episodes, titled "I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-Algebra Teacher" and "I Become Supreme Lord of the Bathroom," which are also chapter titles directly from The Lightning Thief, were perfect episodes, in my opinion.

    Screenshots from &quot;Percy Jackson and the Olympians&quot;
    Directed by James Bobin and written by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, we got to see Percy (Walker Scobell) quickly learn that he's a demigod after a run-in with a monster, Ms. Dodds (Megan Mullally), on a school field trip.

    Screenshots from &quot;Percy Jackson and the Olympians&quot;
    This leads to Grover (Aryan Simhadri) and his mother Sally Jackson (Virginia Kull) attempting to drive Percy to Camp Half-Blood where he will be safe. Of course, this trip doesn't go off without a heartbreaking moment when Sally is seemingly killed by a minotaur.

    Screenshots from &quot;Percy Jackson and the Olympians&quot;
    Then, in Episode 2, we finally met Annabeth Chase, who is brought to life perfectly by Leah Sava Jeffries, and other Camp Half-Blood characters, like Luke (Charlie Bushnell) and Clarisse (Dior Goodjohn).

    Screenshots from &quot;Percy Jackson and the Olympians&quot;
    By the end of the first two episodes, we've played the iconic game of capture the flag, and Poseidon (Toby Stephens) has claimed Percy as his child, all before we learn about THE QUEST Percy, Annabeth, and Grover are about to embark on in an attempt to retrieve Zeus's master bolt.

    Screenshots from &quot;Percy Jackson and the Olympians&quot;
    So much happens in these episodes that perfectly sets up Percy's journey in Season 1, and as a fan of the books, I am absolutely giddy with how breathtakingly beautiful (and accurate) this show is.

    Screenshots from &quot;Percy Jackson and the Olympians&quot;
    So, to express their love for this latest episode, fans — myself included — took to X, formally Twitter, to make some amazing jokes and memes and simply give some A+ commentary. Here's a look at some of the best tweets about Percy Jackson and the Olympians Episode 1 and Episode 2:

    If you love what you read, give your favorite tweets a like and the users a follow so you can make your timeline a more fun place to be.

    1.

    2.

    3.

    4.

    5.

    6.

    7.

    8.

    9.

    10.

    11.

    12.

    13.

    14.

    15.

    16.

    17.

