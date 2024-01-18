Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Josh Hutcherson Just Did The Puppy Interview, And It's My New Favorite Thing

    Josh Hutcherson being overwhelmed while three adorable puppies run around is truly the greatest thing I've witnessed.

    by Nora Dominick, Vicki Chen, alisherman

    You asked, you tweeted, you BEGGED — I mean, so did I, so I get it — and now it's finally here! Everyone's favorite human Josh Hutcherson swung by BuzzFeed to do our puppy interview.

    josh telling a puppy,  i need your emotional support please
    BuzzFeed Celeb / Via youtu.be

    It was honestly one of the best things to ever happen, and I will be flailing about it for the foreseeable future.

    josh holding a puppy in his lap
    BuzzFeed Celeb / Via youtu.be

    To celebrate his new movie The Beekeeper, we asked Josh all of our burning questions about his new movie, his previous work in films like Five Nights at Freddy's, The Hunger Games, Bridge to Terabithia, and more, as well as just life in general. The whole thing did not disappoint.

    he tells the puppies, okay i&#x27;m gonna play with you while i hold them and answer questions, you&#x27;re asking a lot
    BuzzFeed Celeb / Via youtu.be

    He talked about his friendship with Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth and how much it means to him that they still keep in touch after all these years.

    the three laughing on the red carpet
    Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images

    Josh also revealed some incredible behind-the-scenes memories from filming The Hunger Games, like what it was like filming that moment when Peeta camouflages himself in the arena.

    josh saying he was shocked after looking at the playback of him because he had no clue what it was going to look like
    BuzzFeed Celeb / Lionsgate / Via youtu.be

    We also just got to catch up about his life overall, like his being fluent in Spanish, what he thinks about everything he does going viral on the internet, and more.

    josh talking to the puppy in spanish
    BuzzFeed Celeb / Via youtu.be

    And yes, don't worry, we asked and he said he really, REALLY wants to star in a rom-com next after watching Notting Hill for the first time.

    Todd Owyoung / NBC / Getty Images

    Basically, I knew my vast knowledge of Josh Hutcherson would come in handy some day and that day finally arrived.

    BuzzFeed Celeb / Via youtu.be

    You can check out Josh's full puppy interview below:

    View this video on YouTube
    BuzzFeed Celeb / Via youtu.be

    And be sure to watch Josh in The Beekeeper, which is in theaters everywhere now!

    Daniel Smith / MGM / Everett Collection

    Also, all of these adorable puppies are available for adoption through North Shore Animal League America.