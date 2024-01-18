Josh Hutcherson Just Did The Puppy Interview, And It's My New Favorite Thing

You asked, you tweeted, you BEGGED — I mean, so did I, so I get it — and now it's finally here! Everyone's favorite human Josh Hutcherson swung by BuzzFeed to do our puppy interview.
It was honestly one of the best things to ever happen, and I will be flailing about it for the foreseeable future.
To celebrate his new movie The Beekeeper, we asked Josh all of our burning questions about his new movie, his previous work in films like Five Nights at Freddy's, The Hunger Games, Bridge to Terabithia, and more, as well as just life in general. The whole thing did not disappoint.