    Disney Dropped The First Trailer For "Inside Out 2," And Everyone Is Obsessed With The Same New Character

    Someone said, "There's, like, five of these in my brain," and it's so true because, like, same.

    Nora Dominick
    by Nora Dominick

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Last week, Disney and Pixar announced their next movie: Inside Out 2. And as someone who ranks Inside Out as one of my favorite Pixar movies, I am super excited.

    According to Disney, Inside Out 2 is set to follow Riley "just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions!"

    Screenshots from &quot;Inside Out 2&quot;
    Disney / Pixar / Via youtu.be

    Inside Out 2 is directed by Kelsey Mann and written by Meg LeFauve.

    Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust are suddenly bombarded with some new emotions, just when they've been running "a successful operation by all accounts."

    Screenshots from &quot;Inside Out 2&quot;
    Disney / Pixar / Via youtu.be

    Namely, Anxiety suddenly shows up in Riley's 13-year-old brain, and announces that she might not be the only new emotion showing up.

    Screenshots from &quot;Inside Out&quot;
    Disney / Pixar / Via youtu.be

    Maya Hawke voices Anxiety, and it's already pretty perfect.

    Anxiety screaming, &quot;Oh my gosh, I&#x27;m Anxiety. Where can I put my stuff?&quot;
    Disney / Pixar / Via youtu.be

    Also, Amy Poehler and Phyllis Smith will be reprising their roles as Joy and Sadness from Inside Out. However, after reported salary disputes, Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling are not returning as Fear and Disgust, with Tony Hale and Liza Lapira taking over the respective roles.

    Screenshot from &quot;Inside Out 2&quot;
    Disney / Pixar / Via youtu.be

    After the trailer dropped last week, it became the biggest animated trailer launch in Disney history, beating Frozen 2. In just 24 hours, the trailer garnered 157 million views across multiple platforms, according to Disney.

    Screenshot from &quot;Inside Out 2&quot;
    Disney / Pixar / Via youtu.be

    78 million of the views came from TikTok alone.

    And while the whole teaser trailer looks amazing, everyone really, REALLY lost it over Anxiety. So, here are just some of the best (and funniest) reactions to Maya's new character Anxiety in Inside Out 2:

    If you love what you read, give your favorite tweets a like and the users a follow so you can make your timeline a more fun place to be.

    1.

    @davejorgenson / Disney / Pixar / Via youtu.be

    2.

    @girlsonfillm / Disney / Pixar / Via youtu.be

    3.

    @aramnotagoat / Disney / Pixar / Cartoon Network / Via youtu.be

    4.

    @blizzy_mcguire / Disney / Pixar / Via youtu.be

    5.

    @TheJosieMarie / Disney / Pixar / Via youtu.be

    6.

    @Jimbo00o / Disney / Pixar / Via youtu.be

    7.

    @Keefler_Elf / Disney / Pixar / Via youtu.be

    8.

    @heyheedie / Disney / Pixar / Via youtu.be

    9.

    @MHawk9955 / Disney / Pixar / Via youtu.be

    10.

    @itszaeok / Disney / Pixar / Via youtu.be

    11.

    @thefilmdrunk / Disney / Pixar / Via youtu.be

    12.

    @loveforcaptnswn / Disney / Pixar / Via youtu.be

    13.

    @Hopesloop / Disney / Pixar / Via youtu.be

    14.

    @CdyRnkn / Disney / Pixar / Via youtu.be

    15.

    @jakeenewtt / Disney / Pixar / Via youtu.be

    16.

    Tyler Oakley / Disney / Pixar / Via youtu.be

    17.

    @strangerwriters / Disney / Pixar / Via youtu.be

    You can watch the full Inside Out 2 trailer below:

    View this video on YouTube
    Disney / Pixar / Via youtu.be

    Inside Out 2 hits theaters on June 14, 2024.

    Are you excited for Inside Out 2? Tell us everything in the comments below!