Last week, Disney and Pixar announced their next movie: Inside Out 2. And as someone who ranks Inside Out as one of my favorite Pixar movies, I am super excited.
According to Disney, Inside Out 2 is set to follow Riley "just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions!"
Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust are suddenly bombarded with some new emotions, just when they've been running "a successful operation by all accounts."
Namely, Anxiety suddenly shows up in Riley's 13-year-old brain, and announces that she might not be the only new emotion showing up.
Maya Hawke voices Anxiety, and it's already pretty perfect.
Also, Amy Poehler and Phyllis Smith will be reprising their roles as Joy and Sadness from Inside Out. However, after reported salary disputes, Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling are not returning as Fear and Disgust, with Tony Hale and Liza Lapira taking over the respective roles.
After the trailer dropped last week, it became the biggest animated trailer launch in Disney history, beating Frozen 2. In just 24 hours, the trailer garnered 157 million views across multiple platforms, according to Disney.
And while the whole teaser trailer looks amazing, everyone really, REALLY lost it over Anxiety. So, here are just some of the best (and funniest) reactions to Maya's new character Anxiety in Inside Out 2:
