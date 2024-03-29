    Here's What AI Thinks 18 Emotions Would Look Like If They Were Part Of "Inside Out"

    All of these emotions are throwing a house party in my head every day.

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Inside Out 2 comes out in a couple of months! The sequel introduces new emotions like Anxiety and Embarrassment, so I had to see what other emotions in our millennial and Gen Z minds would look like, and the results are adorable. I also picked celebrities who I think match each emotion. Do you agree? Comment below!

    Disclaimer: The following images were created using generative AI image models for the sake of entertainment and curiosity. The images also reveal the biases and stereotypes that currently exist within AI models and are not meant to be seen as accurate or full depictions of the human experience.

    1. Love

    3D animated character, possibly from a children&#x27;s movie, with pink hair and a textured sweater, smiling with hands clasped

    Jennifer Aniston should voice her.

    2. Rizz

    Animated character, Edna Mode from &quot;The Incredibles,&quot; wearing her signature large glasses and a glittery outfit

    Emma Stone should voice them.

    3. Guilt

    3D animated character resembling an elderly gentleman with large glasses and a blue complexion

    Ben Stein should voice him.

    4. Hangry

    Animated character Chef Skinner from &#x27;Ratatouille&#x27; with a scowl, in chef attire, and tall white hat

    Gordon Ramsey should voice him.

    5. Pensiveness

    Close-up of animated character Sadness from Inside Out wearing her signature glasses and white turtleneck with a sweater

    Machine Gun Kelly should voice him.

    6. Cringe

    Angry character from &#x27;Inside Out&#x27; with fluffy green hair and a green sweater

    Billy Eichner should voice him.

    7. Courage

    Elsa from Frozen wearing a brown turtleneck sweater, expressing determination

    Tom Holland should voice him.

    8. Calm

    Character from &quot;Grinch,&quot; Cindy Lou Who, meditating peacefully in a flower field

    Kristen Wiig should voice her.

    9. Sus

    Character Sadness from Inside Out, standing with arms crossed, looking downcast

    Will Arnett should voice him.

    10. Petty

    Animated character Disgust from &#x27;Inside Out&#x27; with a large green hairstyle, expressing a sly grin

    Kevin Hart should voice him.

    11. Sympathy

    Animated character Me from &#x27;Inside Out&#x27; looking worried, holding a piece of paper, with a swirly backdrop

    Jamie Lee Curtis should voice her.

    12. Shook

    Animated character with wide eyes and a concerned expression, wearing a striped sweater

    Nicholas Cage should voice him.

    13. Intolerance

    Angry animated character with cap and sneakers, arms raised

    Brian Cox should voice him.

    14. Shade

    Animated character Unikitty from &quot;The Lego Movie&quot; with an annoyed expression

    Nene Leakes should voice her.

    15. Terror

    Animated character Ian Lightfoot from &quot;Onward&quot; with surprised expression, standing indoors

    John Mulaney should voice him.

    16. Confusion

    Animated character with blue skin, purple glasses, and hair, looking surprised

    Marcello Hernández should voice him.

    17. Nostalgia

    Animated character with glasses and curly hair reading a book in a library setting

    Michelle Yeoh should voice her.

    18. And finally, Yassified

    Animated character resembling a rock star singing into a microphone, wearing a sparkly jumpsuit

    Miley Cyrus should voice her.

    Are there any emotions you want to see included?

    Let me know in the comments.