12.

The moment Sam arrived in Atlanta to begin filming, he had to start working out twice a day , and he started stunt training "nonstop." He said a lot of his training was because Finnick spends a majority of the movie carrying Mags. In terms of his diet, Sam had to "eat chicken and asparagus for lunch and dinner, and for breakfast, [he'd] have an omelet and oatmeal." He ate that every day for four months.