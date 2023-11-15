Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
Right after winning her Oscar, Jennifer Lawrence had to fly to Hawaii to finish filming The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. The first scene she filmed after returning was Katniss and Finnick's encounter with the jabberjays.
i will literally never forget the chills i got in the theater when the aspect ratio changed during catching fire when katniss entered the quarter quell arena after watching cinna die… pic.twitter.com/wvEiwU1UQA— audrey ◡̈ (@igniteverdeen) April 29, 2023