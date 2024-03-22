Skip To Content
    People Are Obsessed With The First Trailers For "House Of The Dragon" Season 2, And These Tweets Are Simply So Good

    If there's one thing I will do, I will support a woman's wrongs. Namely, I'm out here defending Alicent and Rhaenyra with my life.

    Nora Dominick
    BuzzFeed Staff

    There are spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon Season 1.

    Yesterday, House of the Dragon released two full-length trailers and new photos for the highly anticipated second season. The trailers, which are split up between Team Green and Team Black, have already hit millions of views.

    Rhaenyra Targaryen standing with her boys in House of the Dragon Season 2
    Theo Whiteman / HBO/Max

    Team Green is Alicent Hightower, Aegon II Targaryen, Aemond Targaryen, and their family, while Team Black is Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, Daemon Targaryen, and their family.

    House of the Dragon Season 2 is set to pick up right where Season 1 left off, following the death of Luke at the hands of Aemond and his dragon, and Rhaenyra being told about the devastating loss.

    Rhaenyra looking into the camera with tears in her eyes and a hardened expression
    HBO

    According to the official press release from HBO, Westeros is "on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively." With each side believing theirs to be the rightful heir to the Iron Throne, the realm is about to be plunged into chaos as alliances are tested.

    Alicent saying Viserys knew the realm would never accept a queen
    HBO/Max / Via youtu.be

    The first two trailers gave us a look at what is to come by putting an emphasis on how there are two sides to every story, which just made me even more excited (and nervous) for the conflict that's about to unfold.

    Rhaenyra saying that Alicent&#x27;s son sits on her throne, but she intends to fight and win the war
    HBO/Max / Via youtu.be

    So as soon as both trailers dropped, people began to take to X, formerly Twitter, to share some of their observations and jokes about House of the Dragon Season 2. Here are some of the best:

    If you love what you read, give your favorite tweets a like and the users a follow to make your timeline a more fun place to be.

    1.

    @bethanywife / HBO / Via x.com

    2.

    @alicentboleyn / HBO/Max / Via youtu.be

    3.

    @thefreypie / Alfie Allen / Instagram / Via Twitter: @thefreypie

    4.

    @Targ_Nation / HBO/Max / Via youtube.com

    5.

    @amandayoungdyke / HBO/Max / Via youtube.com

    6.

    @toutesttemp / HBO/Max / Via youtu.be

    7.

    @laenasverse / Ollie Upton / HBO/Max / Via Twitter: @laenasverse

    8.

    @thinkercooke / HBO/Max / Via youtu.be

    9.

    Twitter: @Mayham_H

    10.

    @flowermoonsuns / HBO/Max / Via youtu.be

    11.

    @daeneryscurls / HBO/Max / Via Twitter: @daeneryscurls

    12.

    @rhaenyraer / HBO/Max / Via youtu.be

    13.

    @silkarchives / Theo Whitman / HBO/Max / Via Twitter: @silkarchives

    14.

    @jacagonized / HBO/Max / Harry Collett / instagram.com / Via Twitter: @jacagonized

    15.

    @hveumetcam / Theo Whitman / Ollie Upton / HBO/Max / Via Twitter: @hveumetcam