Yesterday, House of the Dragon released two full-length trailers and new photos for the highly anticipated second season. The trailers, which are split up between Team Green and Team Black, have already hit millions of views.
House of the Dragon Season 2 is set to pick up right where Season 1 left off, following the death of Luke at the hands of Aemond and his dragon, and Rhaenyra being told about the devastating loss.
According to the official press release from HBO, Westeros is "on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively." With each side believing theirs to be the rightful heir to the Iron Throne, the realm is about to be plunged into chaos as alliances are tested.
The first two trailers gave us a look at what is to come by putting an emphasis on how there are two sides to every story, which just made me even more excited (and nervous) for the conflict that's about to unfold.
So as soon as both trailers dropped, people began to take to X, formerly Twitter, to share some of their observations and jokes about House of the Dragon Season 2.
