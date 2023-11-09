Skip To Content
    21 "Friends" Behind-The-Scenes Facts That'll Make You Watch The Show In A Whole New Way

    Nora Dominick
    by Nora Dominick

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. First, while filming the pilot of Friends, the network reportedly "got really nervous" that audiences wouldn't like Monica because she sleeps with Paul the Wine Guy after the first date. So, Lisa Kudrow recalled that while filming, they made up a survey to give to the audience to ask them questions about the show, including if they were fine with Monica sleeping with a guy after only one date.

    monica spitting out her drink during the date
    NBC

    Lisa said that when Friends first premiered in 1994 it was considered a racy series because of how they depicted sex and other more mature themes that were often not seen on network TV at the time.

    2. For "The One After the Super Bowl," Matthew Perry asked Julia Roberts if she would want to guest star — he apparently sent her a card and flowers — and according to executive producer Kevin Bright, Julia wrote back to Matthew saying, "Write me a paper on quantum physics and I'll do it." He apparently wrote the paper and faxed it to her the next day.

    julia in a scene with matthew  in the bathroom
    NBC

    While guest-starring on the show, Julia and Matthew reportedly flirted a lot, and the writers tried to help Matthew land a date with her. In his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew talked about the note he wrote to Julia, with the card reading, "The only thing more exciting than the prospect of you doing the show is that I finally have an excuse to send you flowers." The duo dated for a short period before and after "The One After the Super Bowl" aired in 1996.

    3. The idea for "The One with the Blackout" came about because NBC pitched that all of their comedies — Friends, Seinfeld, Mad About You, and Madman of the People — do "a whole night of blackout" centered on a blackout in NYC. Every show, except Seinfeld, participated in the promotional stunt.

    chandler and a woman stuck in a bank
    NBC

    Called "Blackout Thursday" the promotional stunt "solidified the Thursday legacy that NBC had at the time," according to then-senior director Dan Holm. NBC previously did "Hurricane Saturday," which featured The Golden Girls, Empty Nest, and Nurses all having episodes that related to the same tropical storm.

    4. Friends is credited with popularizing the term "friend zone" thanks to the episode "The One with the Blackout" where Joey tells Ross that he's stuck in the friend zone with Rachel.

    joey telling ross, oh you&#x27;re mayor of the zone
    NBC

    "The One with the Blackout" is often considered one of the most memorable Friends episodes, with Matthew Perry even saying it was one of his favorite episodes and it's when he realized "that everybody on [the] show was great — and that every episode was sort of like a mini movie."

    5. The now famous moment when Ross says Rachel's name instead of Emily's in "The One with Ross's Wedding" was reportedly inspired by a real-life mistake David Schwimmer made while filming. In the book Generation Friends: An Inside Look at the Show That Defined a Television Era, while rehearsing lines one day, David accidentally said, "Rachel, the taxi's here" instead of "Emily, the taxi's here," and that inspired producer Greg Malins and co-creator David Crane to tweak the end of the episode.

    ross saying rachel&#x27;s name at the alter
    NBC

    While the writers and creators always knew the episode would end with Emily and Ross actually getting married, they were looking for a way to end the episode, and ultimately Season 4, on a big moment.

    6. In "The One with Ross's Wedding," they filmed all of the interior moments in London in front of a live studio audience, except for the Phoebe scenes which were shot on their usual soundstage in LA. While Friends only taped a typical episode once, for this Season 4 finale they actually "did it three times," according to co-creator David Crane.

    rachel sitting on a plane and monica and chandler at the wedding
    NBC

    "Normally you would only do a show once but we did three performances of it because why not? We’re in London!," David added.

    7. The reveal of Monica and Chandler in bed together in the Season 4 finale received such a wild and positive reaction all three times they performed it in front of the live audience that it actually made the creators change the storyline. At first, Monica and Chandler were just going to sleep together as "a big, quick, funny mistake," but after the audiences' reactions, the creators decided to test out Monica and Chandler as a couple.

    monica popping up from the bed with chandler
    NBC

    Co-creator David Crane recalled watching the moment unfold in front of the live audience, saying, "There was a live studio audience in London and all three times, that moment where we revealed Monica and Chandler in bed together, what you’re hearing on the actual show when you hear the audience scream is maybe a third of the length of what actually happened. They went crazy and we had to, for the running time of the show, pare it down. It was one of the reasons that we went, 'Wow, maybe there’s a real ongoing thing here.'"

    8. During Season 5, namely "The One in Vegas," there was reportedly an initial idea for a storyline that involved Chandler cheating on Monica. The show hired Lisa Cash to play the woman. According to Lisa, she and Matthew Perry even rehearsed the scene, but ultimately Matthew apparently told the writers that he was concerned that fans would "never forgive" Chandler for his actions.

    monica and chandler talking
    NBC

    "He was probably right. That would have changed possibly the course of the show, and his character," Lisa added in a recent interview. So, the storyline was scrapped and Lisa ended up appearing as a flight attendant instead.

    9. Phoebe's hilarious "My eyes! My eyes!" moment in "The One Where Everybody Finds Out" was inspired by Matthew Perry. Lisa Kudrow explained that the way she says the line was "how Matthew Perry said things," and she actually got his permission to perform the moment like he would before they filmed the episode.

    phoebe screaming after seeing chandler and monica
    NBC

    In a conversation with Jennifer Aniston, Lisa explained, "I actually asked his permission before we shot it. I was like, 'I don’t know if you’ve seen the rehearsals, but I’m saying 'My eyes! My eyes!' the way you do. So I just need to know that that’s OK with you. If not, I’ll say it a different way.' And he was like, 'Yeah, go for it.'"

    10. Friends dictated a lot of its jokes based on how the live audience reacted during filming. Lines were often re-written if an audience didn't laugh or actors tried multiple line readings of the same joke to see which one the audience liked best. Due to this, sometimes live tapings reportedly went until 1 or 2 a.m., and sometimes audiences were swapped out halfway through so the "sleepy audience" was replaced with a "fresh one."

    chandler saying, i&#x27;m not out of the blue, this is smack dab in the middle of blue
    NBC

    When Christina Applegate guest-starred, she remembered that the lines when Amy kept saying Phoebe's name wrong were rewritten in front of the audience.

    11. In fact, in "The One with the Embryos," which is often considered the best Friends episode, the cast and crew reportedly shot numerous versions of the trivia questions Monica, Rachel, Chandler, and Joey answer during the game for the apartment. In the end, they used the ones that got "the biggest laugh possible."

    the tv guide comes to chanandler bong
    NBC

    The concept of the Jeopardy!-style game was inspired by co-producer Seth Kurland, who knew a group of writers who were roommates in college and they held their own friend-group trivia nights.

    12. The turkey that Monica and Joey put on their heads during "The One with All the Thanksgivings" wasn't a real turkey, but was instead made out of foam. However, writer Greg Malins said he did want a real turkey at first, just so Matt LeBlanc had to put it on, but, "the biggest turkey ever for sale is not big enough to fit a human head."

    monica dancing with a turkey on her head
    NBC

    Explaining how the turkey was created, director and executive producer Kevin Bright said, "What they didn’t want was the look of the stereotypical prop turkey. So we had a very expensive turkey made…There were vents, and it had mesh so Courteney and Matt could see out of it."

    13. While Friends became known for the six core friends — Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey, and Ross — NBC reportedly suggested that a seventh character be added so the group would have "an older secondary character." The network was apparently worried that because of the young cast, they would lose a lot of older viewers.

    the friends sitting in the coffee shop
    NBC / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal / Getty Images

    According to the book Generation Friends: An Inside Look at the Show That Defined a Television Era, for a little while, co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane wrote in an older character they referred to as "Pat the Cop." They tried to make the character work, even casting the role, but in the end, they reportedly pleaded with NBC to let them drop the unnecessary seventh character.

    14. Jane Krakowski, Bradley Whitford, Neil Patrick Harris, Sandra Bullock, and Molly Ringwald were reportedly among the list of potential actors up for roles in Insomnia Cafe, the original title of Friends.

    John Lamparski / Getty Images, Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

    For most of them, the characters they almost played aren't known, Jane was almost brought in to play Phoebe.

    15. Production designer John Shaffner is the one who came up with the idea to paint Monica's apartment the now iconic shade of purple. He recalled that everyone was "really anxious" about it, until he painted his white model of the set purple. John explained his choice saying having the apartment be purple helped establish the show's identity and set this space apart from other sitcom sets.

    the friends hanging in the purple apartment
    NBC

    John said that a lot of people have asked what the exact shade of purple is for Monica's apartment. "I can't tell you how many people have contacted the studio to ask what the specific color was," he recalled. "It was Benjamin Moore. I can't remember the number, but I picked all my paint colors out of the Benjamin Moore fan deck."

    16. As for the iconic burnt orange couch in Central Perk, set decorator Greg Grande said he initially found it while combing through an old basement storage area at Warner Bros. studios, where the show was filmed. After the first rehearsal, the network reportedly questioned why the couch was ripped and not brand-new, but director James Burrows said it made the coffee shop feel "absolutely believable and real."

    the cast hanging around the couch
    NBC

    Greg recalled finding the couch in the first place, saying, "Literally in the back corner, shoved under another piece, was this sofa with beautiful carved wood."

    17. Monica's apartment was furnished by set decorator Greg Grande rummaging through thrift stores, the Rose Bowl and Long Beach swap meets, and the Warner Bros. prop house. You'll notice all of Monica's dining table chairs are different because it gave the feeling that she "really couldn't afford a matched set" and it helped create the backstory that "her Sundays were spent in New York in these parking lot swap meets and she did a lot of mixing and matching."

    circle around the different chairs
    NBC

    Speaking about the Warner Bros. prop house, Greg said, "That prop house had some exceptional old pieces of furniture that had been around forever and ever and ever that were kind of tucked away and hidden in the basement."

    18. Bruce Willis guest-starred on Friends because he lost a bet with Matthew Perry that their film The Whole Nine Yards wouldn't perform well at the box office. In Matthew's memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, he explained, "Bruce hadn't been sure the film would work at all, and I'd bet him it would — if he lost, he had to do a guest spot on Friends." After his three episodes, Bruce donated his entire paycheck to charity.

    bruce showing up on the show
    NBC

    At the time, it was reported that Bruce's Friends paycheck was divided amongst his "five favorite charities": The American Foundation for AIDS Research, AIDS Project Los Angeles, the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, the Rape Treatment Center, and UCLA Unicamp for underprivileged children.

    19. When it came to the costume design for Friends, it was important that each character stood out on their own, but also complemented each other. So, costume designer Debra McGuire assigned each character a color palette in Season 1. For the girls, Rachel typically wore greens and blues, Monica stuck to black, white, gray, and burgundy, and Phoebe got brighter colors and floral palettes.

    monice, rachel, and phoebe
    NBC

    As for the guys, Chandler's clothes were often vintage, Joey's signature style was "defined by texture," and Ross, because he was a professor, "dressed appropriately," according to Debra.

    20. In "The One Where No One's Ready," which includes the moment when Joey wears all of Chandler's clothes, it gives the illusion of being layers of clothes, but costume designer Debra McGuire explained that "it opened from the back...it was actually one garment that you walked into." The look is so iconic a parka from Balenciaga in 2018 was seemingly inspired by it.

    look at me, i&#x27;m chandler, could i be wearing any more clothes
    NBC

    Explaining further how they created the outfit, Debra added, "We literally sewed all these pieces that looked like they were one on top of the other." In fact, most of the clothes on Friends overall were handmade, especially Chandler's early wardrobe.

    21. And finally, after filming wrapped, Matthew Perry revealed that he stole the cookie jar with the clock face on it that sat in Monica's apartment. He ended up giving it to Lisa Kudrow as a present because he remembered one time she "looked at it and thought it was a real clock," which he found hilarious.

    the tin in the background
    NBC

    Similarly, Matt LeBlanc apparently stole a license plate frame that read "I Love Friends," just so he could put it on David Schwimmer's car as a prank.