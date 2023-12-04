Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Florence Pugh Is The Latest Celeb To Have Something Thrown At Her By A Fan, And This Is Seriously Not Okay

    Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, and Austin Butler were shocked after Florence Pugh was hit by a fan gift after their Dune: Part Two event, and checked to make sure she was okay.

    Nora Dominick
    by Nora Dominick

    BuzzFeed Staff

    It's the most wonderful time of the year. Yes, the holiday season, but more importantly, press for Dune: Part Two is already beginning, and I am thrilled.

    Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides in Dune
    Warner Bros

    In case you missed it, the highly-anticipated sequel to Denis Villeneuve's Dune was originally set to hit theaters on Nov. 3, 2023. However, citing the SAG-AFTRA strike, which meant members of the guild were unable to promote studio films, the release date was pushed back to March 2024.

    Chani holds Paul&#x27;s face and says, &quot;You will never lose me, Paul Atreides&quot;
    Warner Bros / Via youtu.be

    Dune: Part Two is set to follow Paul Atreides, who will unite with Chani and the Fremen as he seeks revenge against the people who destroyed his family. Paul will try to stop a disastrous future only he can predict.

    Closeup of Paul and Chani in &quot;Dune: Part Two&quot;
    Warner Bros

    Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, and more are reprising their roles from the first movie, and this time they are joined by Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, and Christopher Walken.

    Warner Bros

    Florence will be starring as Princess Irulan, the Emperor's daughter, who believes Paul is still alive, with Christopher playing the Emperor in the movie.

    A close-up of Princess Irulan
    Warner Bros. / Via youtu.be

    Meanwhile, Austin is starring as Feyd-Rautha, the younger nephew of Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) and the planned successor of Arrakis.

    Feyd-Rautha screaming
    Warner Bros / Via youtu.be

    That's all to say, this past weekend marked one of the first big press events for the Dune: Part Two cast as we prepare for the upcoming release.

    Florence in &quot;Dune: Part Two&quot;
    Warner Bros

    Timothée, Zendaya, Florence, Austin, and Denis took the stage at CCXP 2023 in São Paulo, Brazil to tease the new movie, what fans can expect, and much more. They also debuted new posters for the movie, footage, and more.

    And honestly, if this is what we can expect from the press tour, like Zendaya and Florence are absolutely going to CRUSH these red carpets and events for Dune: Part Two.

    Anyway, toward the end of the CCXP event for Dune, while the stars were posing, seemingly near the edge of the stage, Florence was hit in the face by a flying object. And not just hit in the face, it looks like she was hit right in the eye.

    @timmostea / CCXP / Via x.com

    Everyone around her was surprised, especially Austin who was standing directly next to Florence. Florence herself just shook it off, and even still reached down to grab what is assumed to be a gift from a fan. Zendaya also went up to Florence to check and make sure she was okay afterwards, too.

    @timmostea / CCXP / Via x.com

    After the moment happened, the presenters and moderators of the Dune: Part Two event reportedly addressed the crowd saying how it's not okay to throw things up on the stage and at the guests.

    CCXP / Instagram / Via Instagram: @ccxpoficial, CCXP / Instagram

    This incident adds to the growing list of performers who've had to address how it's unacceptable to throw things at them while they are on stage. Kelsea Ballerini was hit by something at her concert in June, while Harry Styles was hit in the eye with a fan gift at one of his shows in July.

    Allen Clark / NBC via Getty Images, Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for ABA

    In June, Bebe Rexha also got hit in the face by someone's PHONE when they tossed it on stage.

    And most recently, just a few weeks ago, Taylor Swift addressed fans at her Eras Tour show in Buenos Aires. "Just because communication means having gentle, healthy boundaries — it really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage," she said while sitting at the piano talking to the crowd before performing "Champagne Problems."

    Taylor sitting at her piano
    Marcelo Endelli / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    She added, "Because if it's on the stage, then a dancer can trip on it. And I love that you brought presents, and that is so nice, but just can you please not throw them on the stage? I love you so much!"

    Taylor with her backup singers onstage
    Marcelo Endelli / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    After the clip of Florence being hit with something at CCXP went viral on X, formerly Twitter, many fans quickly pointed out how this behavior has to stop:

    @bestofpugh / @timoostea / CCXP / Via x.com

    @RealJosephJaho / Via Twitter: @RealJosephJaho

    @MelissaDacruzz / Via Twitter: @MelissaDacruzz

    @bestofpugh / Via Twitter: @bestofpugh

    @anabeabramos / Via Twitter: @anabeabramos

    @martynayouready / Via Twitter: @martynayouready

    @DJMartinez06 / Via Twitter: @DJMartinez06

    @fiImgal / @timoostea / CCXP / Via x.com

    I think we can all agree we want to keep live events as safe and respectful as possible for our fellow audience members as well as the performers, actors, and more we're there to see. So, let's just be respectful and maybe not toss gifts directly at the people on stage.

    Dune: Part Two hits theaters on March 1, 2024