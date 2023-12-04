Browse links
Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, and Austin Butler were shocked after Florence Pugh was hit by a fan gift after their Dune: Part Two event, and checked to make sure she was okay.
Someone threw something at Florence Pugh and hit her in the face at #CCXP23 pic.twitter.com/aWB7J0gOyV— Timmytea (@timmostea) December 3, 2023
don’t do that. be respectful. pic.twitter.com/YtbRDk9b04— Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) December 3, 2023
It hit her directly in the eye.. this could’ve been so much worse.. if this keeps going it’ll get to the point where people won’t want to do live events anymore for their own safety— Joseph Jaho (@RealJosephJaho) December 3, 2023
Why are people throwing shit— MeLiSsA dACrUz ‼️ (@MelissaDacruzz) December 3, 2023
Florence has left the event early after someone threw a gift that ended up in her eye.— Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) December 3, 2023
I get that you’re excited to see her and the cast, but that in no way justifies such behavior, be civilized. #CCXP23
the interviewers scolded the people there, because they had already been warned not to throw anything on stage and they still did it— 𝔞𝔫𝔞 𝔟𝔢𝔞𝔱𝔯𝔦𝔷. (@anabeabramos) December 3, 2023
not only is that ridiculously disrespectful, it’s DANGEROUS. has common sense just completely escaped everyone??— Martyna (@martynayouready) December 3, 2023
How dare they harm that absolute goddess!— DJ Martinez (@DJMartinez06) December 3, 2023
whoever did this i’m literally under your bed https://t.co/9iKeUzPkI5— bethany (@fiImgal) December 3, 2023