    Taylor Swift Had To Tell Fans Not To Throw Stuff On The Stage: "It Really Freaks Me Out"

    Everyone needs to chill.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    We're in the midst of a "People forgot how to act and are throwing random shit onstage at concerts" epidemic.

    Older woman looking angry
    Mheim3011 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    This year alone, Bebe Rexha got whacked by a phone.

    Ava Max got rushed by a random fan.

    Twitter: @SourceAvaMax

    And how could you EVER forget someone throwing their mom's ashes at Pink!

    Pink onstage looking shocked
    Twitter: @jomas__

    That's not okay!!

    Older woman screaming
    Tuned_in / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Now Taylor Swift is getting involved.

    Close-up of Taylor performing onstage
    Fernando Leon / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    Taylor is currently on the South American leg of her Eras Tour, where she just completed her multiple-show residency in Buenos Aires.

    Close-up of Taylor performing onstage
    Marcelo Endelli / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    Last night, she gave the crowd a good talking-to about throwing stuff onstage, because it really freaks her out!

    Twitter: @swifferupdates

    "Just because communication means having gentle, healthy boundaries — it really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage," she started.

    Close-up of Taylor performing onstage at a piano
    Twitter: @swifferupdates

    "Because if it's on the stage, then a dancer can trip on it. And I love that you brought presents, and that is so nice," she continued, "but just can you please not throw them on the stage? I love you so much!"

    Close-up of Taylor performing onstage at a piano
    Twitter: @swifferupdates

    Hear that? Stop throwing stuff onstage.

    Close-up of Taylor performing onstage at a piano
    Marcelo Endelli / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    Learn how to act at concerts or stay home!!

    An audience applauding
    Izusek / Getty Images