Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
Everyone needs to chill.
Someone jumped on stage at the end of tonight’s show in Los Angeles.— Ava Max Source (@SourceAvaMax) June 21, 2023
This is a reminder that this behavior is unacceptable. Sending all our love to Ava and her crew. pic.twitter.com/Rs0IFSn2Xp
🏟️| Taylor very kindly asking the crowd to not to throw things on stage 🫶 #BuenosAiresTSTheErasTour— Taylor Swift Updates (@swifferupdates) November 13, 2023
"And just because communication means having gentle healthy boundaries - it really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage. Because if it's on the stage then a dancer… pic.twitter.com/ZIY5Vxzajw