According to the Mayo Clinic, multiple sclerosis "attacks the protective sheath (myelin) that covers nerve fibers and causes communication problems between your brain and the rest of your body. Eventually, the disease can cause permanent damage or deterioration of the nerve fibers."

Signs and symptoms of MS "vary widely between patients and depend on the location and severity of nerve fiber damage in the central nervous system." According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, there are also multiple types of MS, with "four disease courses" being identified.