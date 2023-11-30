Skip To Content
    Here's An Update On These 23 Child Actors From Classic Christmas Movies From The '80s, '90s, And Even '00s

    Peter Billingsley, who starred as Ralphie in A Christmas Story in 1983, went on to produce movies like Elf and Iron Man. He even appeared in both films too.

    Nora Dominick
    by Nora Dominick

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. First, Miffy Englefield as Sophie in The Holiday in 2006:

    Close-up of Miffy in a sweater
    Miffy Englefield now:

    Close-up of Miffy in a sleeveless outfit and stole
    What she's up to now: Miffy has mostly stepped away from acting and is focused on being a musician and mom. She often shares updates and fun videos about her life on her TikTok. She also did a great video where she answered questions about what it was like filming The Holiday, calling Jude Law "kind and patient" and describing Kate Winslet as "just as ethereal as she might seem."

    2. Eric Lloyd as Charlie Calvin in The Santa Clause in 1994:

    Close-up of Eric in a jacket and looking up
    Eric Lloyd now:

    Close-up of Eric in a colorful shirt and suit at a media event
    What he's up to now: Eric went on to continue acting, as well as playing in the band Radio Mason and producing. In 2022, he reprised his role as Charlie in the new Disney+ spinoff series The Santa Clauses.

    3. Liliana Mumy as Lucy Miller in The Santa Clause 2 in 2002:

    Close-up of Liliana smiling and wearing a striped out
    Liliana Mumy now:

    4. Daniel Tay as Michael Hobbs in Elf in 2003:

    Daniel wearing a beanie and coat
    Daniel Tay in 2009:

    Close-up of Daniel smiling at a media event
    What he's up to now: Following the release of Elf, Daniel largely left Hollywood, except for a few voice credits in video games until 2009. He reportedly graduated from Yale University with a degree in economics, became an SAT tutor, and is now studying medicine!

    5. Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Sam in Love Actually in 2003:

    Close-up of Thomas smiling and wearing a jacket
    Thomas Brodie-Sangster now:

    Close-up of Thomas in a bow tie and suit at a media event
    What he's up to now: Thomas has continued acting, starring in The Maze Runner movies, Nanny McPhee, Nowhere BoyGame of ThronesThe Queen's Gambit, and more. His new series, The Artful Dodger, just started streaming on Hulu. Thomas also recently got engaged to Talulah Riley.

    6. Olivia Olson as Joanna in Love Actually in 2003:

    Close-up of Olivia holding a microphone
    Olivia Olson now:

    7. Peter Billingsley as Ralphie Parker in A Christmas Story in 1983:

    Close-up of Peter in a sweater
    Peter Billingsley now:

    Close-up of Peter in a suit, no tie, smiling at a media event
    What he's up to now: Peter went on to become a successful producer in Hollywood. He's produced movies like Elf, Zathura: A Space Adventure, Four Christmases, and a little movie called Iron Man. He also made appearances in Iron Man and Elf. As for TV, he's also produced shows like Sullivan & Son and F Is for Family. In 2022, he reprised his role as Ralphie in the sequel A Christmas Story Christmas.

    8. Ian Petrella as Randy Parker in A Christmas Story in 1983:

    Close-up of Ian in a hooded coat and scarf
    Ian Petrella reprising his role as Randy in A Christmas Story Christmas in 2022:

    Close-up of Ian in a brimmed hat and scarf
    What he's up to now: After A Christmas Story, Ian appeared in a few TV episodes in various roles before largely stepping away from acting. He reprised his role as Randy in the 2022 sequel A Christmas Story Christmas, and he reportedly works as an animator and puppeteer now.

    9. Scott Schwartz as Flick in A Christmas Story in 1983:

    Close-up of Scott in a hat, scarf, and coat
    Scott Schwartz reprising his role as Flick in A Christmas Story Christmas in 2022:

    Close-up of Scott with a jacket and mustache
    What he's up to now: Scott continued acting after A Christmas Story, notably appearing in A Time to Live alongside Liza Minnelli, Corey Haim, and Jeffrey DeMunn. Recently, he reprised his A Christmas Story role in the sequel, reuniting with a majority of the cast from the original film.

    10. R.D. Robb as Schwartz in A Christmas Story in 1983:

    Close-up of RD in a knit hat, scarf, and coat
    R.D. Robb reprising his role as Schwartz in A Christmas Story Christmas in 2022:

    Close-up of RD wearing a &quot;Schwartz&quot; shirt
    What he's up to now: After A Christmas Story, R.D. continued acting, but he also became a producer. He's produced TV shows like Siren and the Live With John Legend TV special. He also reprised his A Christmas Story role in the sequel in 2022.

    11. Zack Ward as Scut Farkus in A Christmas Story in 1983:

    Zach smiling and wearing a coat and furry hat
    Zack Ward now:

    Zach wearing a cap, shirt, and jeans at a media event
    What he's up to now: Zack has continued acting, appearing in countless movies and shows, including Almost Famous, Transformers, Lost, NCIS, Titus, Crossing Jordan, and Resident Evil: Apocalypse. He also cofounded the production company Grit Film Works. Zack reprised his role as Farkus in A Christmas Story Christmas in 2022.

    12. Tyler James Williams as Charlie Goldfinch in Unaccompanied Minors in 2006:

    Close-up of Tyler in a shirt, tie, sweater, and jacket
    Tyler James Williams now:

    Close-up of Tyler in a suit, no tie, at a media event
    What he's up to now: After starring in Unaccompanied Minors in 2006, Tyler continued starring in Everybody Hates Chris until 2009. He then went on to star in The Walking Dead and Dear White People before landing his role as Gregory in Abbott Elementary. His work in Abbott Elementary has already earned him multiple Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe Award.

    13. Dyllan Christopher as Spencer Davenport in Unaccompanied Minors in 2006:

    Close-up of Dyllan with longish, tousled hair looking stunned
    Dyllan Christopher in 2013:

    Dyllan smiling at a media event and wearing a plaid top
    What he's up to now: After starring in movies like Unaccompanied Minors and Seabiscuit as a child, Dyllan continued acting in smaller roles in TV shows like Bones, The Middle, and Glee. According to IMDb, he largely stepped away from acting in 2013.

    14. Quinn Shephard as Donna Malone in Unaccompanied Minors in 2006:

    Close-up of Quinn smiling
    Quinn Shephard now:

    Quinn in a spaghetti-strap satiny, cutout-bodice dress at a media event
    What she's up to now: After Unaccompanied Minors, Quinn went on to appear in several TV shows, including Hostages, Person of Interest, and Law & Order: SVU. She made her directorial debut with the film Blame, which she also starred in. In 2022, she appeared in the movie Not Okay, which she also wrote and directed. She adorably got engaged to her girlfriend Nadia Alexander on the set of Not Okay too.

    15. Gia Mantegna as Grace Conrad in Unaccompanied Minors in 2006:

    Close-up of Gia
    Gia Mantegna now:

    Close-up of Gia smiling at a media event
    What she's up to now: Following Unaccompanied Minors, she most notably starred as Devin in The Middle, and she appeared in shows like Criminal Minds and The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

    16. Brett Kelly as Thurman Merman in Bad Santa in 2003:

    Close-up of Brett looking serious
    Brett Kelly in 2016:

    Brett in a suit and tie at a media event
    What he's up to now: After starring in Bad Santa, Brett went on to act in movies like The Sandlot 2 and Unaccompanied Minors. He's also starred in the TV series Family Law since 2021.

    17. Zach Galligan as Billy Peltzer in Gremlins in 1984:

    Close-up of Zach in a sweater
    Zach Galligan now:

    Zach at a media event in a shirt, jacket, and pants
    What he's up to now: After starring in Gremlins and Gremlins 2: The New Batch, Zach continued acting, appearing in movies and shows like Waxwork and 7th Heaven. In 2023, he voiced a henchman in Gremlins: Secret of the Mogwai, the new prequel animated TV series.

    18. Juliette Lewis as Audrey Griswold in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation in 1989:

    Close-up of Juliette with curly hair
    Juliette Lewis now:

    Close-up of Juliette with an updo and tendrils at a media event
    What she's up to now: Of course, Juliette has gone on to have a very notable career, starring in movies like Cape Fear, Husbands and Wives, Kalifornia, Natural Born Killers, and What's Eating Gilbert Grape. Recently, she received critical acclaim for her performance as adult Natalie in Yellowjackets.

    19. Johnny Galecki as Rusty Griswold in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation in 1989:

    Johnny wearing a knit hat, sweater, and jacket
    Johnny Galecki now:

    Johnny in a shirt and jacket at a media event
    What he's up to now: Johnny has also gone on to have a very notable career, starring on TV shows like Roseanne and most recently The Big Bang Theory, where he played the role of Leonard for 12 seasons and received an Emmy Award nomination.

    20. Taylor Momsen as Cindy Lou Who in How the Grinch Stole Christmas in 2000:

    Close-up of Taylor with pigtails and bangs
    Taylor Momsen now:

    Close-up of Taylor in a low-cut, long-sleeved knit outfit
    What she's up to now: Taylor went on to star as Jenny Humphrey on Gossip Girl from 2007 to 2012. She's also led the band the Pretty Reckless since their debut in 2008. In 2023, she adorably reunited with her onscreen brother Penn Badgley on an episode of his podcast, Podcrushed.

    21. Kieran Culkin as Fuller McCallister in Home Alone in 1990:

    Close-up of Kieran in glasses and suspenders
    Kieran Culkin now:

    Kieran in a suit, no tie, at a Succession media event
    What he's up to now: Kieran went on to star in movies like Igby Goes Down and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World in the 2000s before landing his critically acclaimed role of Roman Roy on Succession. His work on Succession earned him three Emmy Award nominations.

    22. Angela Goethals as Linnie McCallister in Home Alone in 1990:

    Angela in a turtleneck and sweater
    Angela Goethals now:

    23. And finally, Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister in Home Alone in 1990:

    Close-up of Macaulay in a plaid shirt
    Macaulay Culkin now:

    Close-up of Macaulay in a top, pants, and sneakers at a media event with Brenda Song
    What he's up to now: Of course, Macaulay went on to have a wildly successful acting career after Home Alone, starring in movies like My Girl, The Pagemaster, The Good Son, and Richie Rich in the '90s. More recently, he has appeared in shows including American Horror Story: Double Feature, Will & Grace, The Righteous Gemstones, and Dollface. In 2023, Macaulay and Brenda Song welcomed their second child.