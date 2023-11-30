TV and Movies·Posted 22 hours agoHere's An Update On These 23 Child Actors From Classic Christmas Movies From The '80s, '90s, And Even '00sPeter Billingsley, who starred as Ralphie in A Christmas Story in 1983, went on to produce movies like Elf and Iron Man. He even appeared in both films too.by Nora DominickBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink 1. First, Miffy Englefield as Sophie in The Holiday in 2006: Sony Pictures Releasing Miffy Englefield now: Miffy Englefield / TikTok / Via tiktok.com What she's up to now: Miffy has mostly stepped away from acting and is focused on being a musician and mom. She often shares updates and fun videos about her life on her TikTok. She also did a great video where she answered questions about what it was like filming The Holiday, calling Jude Law "kind and patient" and describing Kate Winslet as "just as ethereal as she might seem." 2. Eric Lloyd as Charlie Calvin in The Santa Clause in 1994: Disney Eric Lloyd now: Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images What he's up to now: Eric went on to continue acting, as well as playing in the band Radio Mason and producing. In 2022, he reprised his role as Charlie in the new Disney+ spinoff series The Santa Clauses. 3. Liliana Mumy as Lucy Miller in The Santa Clause 2 in 2002: Disney Liliana Mumy now: View this photo on Instagram Liliana Mumy / Via instagram.com What she's up to now: After starring in The Santa Clause sequels and the Cheaper by the Dozen movies as a child, Liliana mostly turned to voiceover work, providing voices in shows like Sofia the First and The Loud House. In 2023, she welcomed a son and got married. 4. Daniel Tay as Michael Hobbs in Elf in 2003: New Line Cinema Daniel Tay in 2009: Kevin Kane / Getty Images What he's up to now: Following the release of Elf, Daniel largely left Hollywood, except for a few voice credits in video games until 2009. He reportedly graduated from Yale University with a degree in economics, became an SAT tutor, and is now studying medicine! 5. Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Sam in Love Actually in 2003: Universal Pictures Thomas Brodie-Sangster now: Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Bulgari What he's up to now: Thomas has continued acting, starring in The Maze Runner movies, Nanny McPhee, Nowhere Boy, Game of Thrones, The Queen's Gambit, and more. His new series, The Artful Dodger, just started streaming on Hulu. Thomas also recently got engaged to Talulah Riley. 6. Olivia Olson as Joanna in Love Actually in 2003: Universal Pictures Olivia Olson now: View this photo on Instagram Olivia Olson / Talia Azadian / Via instagram.com What she's up to now: After Love Actually, Olivia went on to release two albums and even competed on The X Factor: Celebrity. She's also gone on to do voice work on Adventure Time as Marceline the Vampire Queen and on Phineas and Ferb as Vanessa. In fact, Phineas and Ferb reunited her and Thomas Brodie-Sangster, who voiced Ferb from 2007 to 2015. 7. Peter Billingsley as Ralphie Parker in A Christmas Story in 1983: MGM Peter Billingsley now: Paul Archuleta / Getty Images What he's up to now: Peter went on to become a successful producer in Hollywood. He's produced movies like Elf, Zathura: A Space Adventure, Four Christmases, and a little movie called Iron Man. He also made appearances in Iron Man and Elf. As for TV, he's also produced shows like Sullivan & Son and F Is for Family. In 2022, he reprised his role as Ralphie in the sequel A Christmas Story Christmas. 8. Ian Petrella as Randy Parker in A Christmas Story in 1983: MGM Ian Petrella reprising his role as Randy in A Christmas Story Christmas in 2022: Warner Bros. / HBO Max What he's up to now: After A Christmas Story, Ian appeared in a few TV episodes in various roles before largely stepping away from acting. He reprised his role as Randy in the 2022 sequel A Christmas Story Christmas, and he reportedly works as an animator and puppeteer now. 9. Scott Schwartz as Flick in A Christmas Story in 1983: MGM Scott Schwartz reprising his role as Flick in A Christmas Story Christmas in 2022: Warner Bros. / HBO Max What he's up to now: Scott continued acting after A Christmas Story, notably appearing in A Time to Live alongside Liza Minnelli, Corey Haim, and Jeffrey DeMunn. Recently, he reprised his A Christmas Story role in the sequel, reuniting with a majority of the cast from the original film. 10. R.D. Robb as Schwartz in A Christmas Story in 1983: MGM R.D. Robb reprising his role as Schwartz in A Christmas Story Christmas in 2022: Warner Bros. / HBO Max What he's up to now: After A Christmas Story, R.D. continued acting, but he also became a producer. He's produced TV shows like Siren and the Live With John Legend TV special. He also reprised his A Christmas Story role in the sequel in 2022. 11. Zack Ward as Scut Farkus in A Christmas Story in 1983: MGM Zack Ward now: Variety / Penske Media / Getty Images What he's up to now: Zack has continued acting, appearing in countless movies and shows, including Almost Famous, Transformers, Lost, NCIS, Titus, Crossing Jordan, and Resident Evil: Apocalypse. He also cofounded the production company Grit Film Works. Zack reprised his role as Farkus in A Christmas Story Christmas in 2022. 12. Tyler James Williams as Charlie Goldfinch in Unaccompanied Minors in 2006: Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com Tyler James Williams now: Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images What he's up to now: After starring in Unaccompanied Minors in 2006, Tyler continued starring in Everybody Hates Chris until 2009. He then went on to star in The Walking Dead and Dear White People before landing his role as Gregory in Abbott Elementary. His work in Abbott Elementary has already earned him multiple Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe Award. 13. Dyllan Christopher as Spencer Davenport in Unaccompanied Minors in 2006: Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com Dyllan Christopher in 2013: Rodrigo Vaz / FilmMagic / Getty Images What he's up to now: After starring in movies like Unaccompanied Minors and Seabiscuit as a child, Dyllan continued acting in smaller roles in TV shows like Bones, The Middle, and Glee. According to IMDb, he largely stepped away from acting in 2013. 14. Quinn Shephard as Donna Malone in Unaccompanied Minors in 2006: Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com Quinn Shephard now: Cindy Ord / WireImage / Getty Images What she's up to now: After Unaccompanied Minors, Quinn went on to appear in several TV shows, including Hostages, Person of Interest, and Law & Order: SVU. She made her directorial debut with the film Blame, which she also starred in. In 2022, she appeared in the movie Not Okay, which she also wrote and directed. She adorably got engaged to her girlfriend Nadia Alexander on the set of Not Okay too. 15. Gia Mantegna as Grace Conrad in Unaccompanied Minors in 2006: Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com Gia Mantegna now: Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach What she's up to now: Following Unaccompanied Minors, she most notably starred as Devin in The Middle, and she appeared in shows like Criminal Minds and The Secret Life of the American Teenager. 16. Brett Kelly as Thurman Merman in Bad Santa in 2003: Miramax Brett Kelly in 2016: Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images What he's up to now: After starring in Bad Santa, Brett went on to act in movies like The Sandlot 2 and Unaccompanied Minors. He's also starred in the TV series Family Law since 2021. 17. Zach Galligan as Billy Peltzer in Gremlins in 1984: Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com Zach Galligan now: Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for HBO What he's up to now: After starring in Gremlins and Gremlins 2: The New Batch, Zach continued acting, appearing in movies and shows like Waxwork and 7th Heaven. In 2023, he voiced a henchman in Gremlins: Secret of the Mogwai, the new prequel animated TV series. 18. Juliette Lewis as Audrey Griswold in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation in 1989: Warner Bros. Juliette Lewis now: Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images What she's up to now: Of course, Juliette has gone on to have a very notable career, starring in movies like Cape Fear, Husbands and Wives, Kalifornia, Natural Born Killers, and What's Eating Gilbert Grape. Recently, she received critical acclaim for her performance as adult Natalie in Yellowjackets. 19. Johnny Galecki as Rusty Griswold in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation in 1989: Warner Bros. Johnny Galecki now: Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images What he's up to now: Johnny has also gone on to have a very notable career, starring on TV shows like Roseanne and most recently The Big Bang Theory, where he played the role of Leonard for 12 seasons and received an Emmy Award nomination. 20. Taylor Momsen as Cindy Lou Who in How the Grinch Stole Christmas in 2000: Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com Taylor Momsen now: Dominik Bindl / Getty Images What she's up to now: Taylor went on to star as Jenny Humphrey on Gossip Girl from 2007 to 2012. She's also led the band the Pretty Reckless since their debut in 2008. In 2023, she adorably reunited with her onscreen brother Penn Badgley on an episode of his podcast, Podcrushed. 21. Kieran Culkin as Fuller McCallister in Home Alone in 1990: 20th Century Fox Kieran Culkin now: Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images What he's up to now: Kieran went on to star in movies like Igby Goes Down and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World in the 2000s before landing his critically acclaimed role of Roman Roy on Succession. His work on Succession earned him three Emmy Award nominations. 22. Angela Goethals as Linnie McCallister in Home Alone in 1990: 20th Century Fox Angela Goethals now: View this photo on Instagram Angela Goethals / Via instagram.com What she's up to now: After starring in Home Alone, Angela went on to star in movies like Jerry Maguire, Stealing Christmas, Changing Lanes, and Spanglish. She also appeared in shows including Phenom, Grey's Anatomy, 24, Six Feet Under, and Boston Legal. 23. And finally, Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister in Home Alone in 1990: 20th Century Fox Macaulay Culkin now: Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Ghetto Film School What he's up to now: Of course, Macaulay went on to have a wildly successful acting career after Home Alone, starring in movies like My Girl, The Pagemaster, The Good Son, and Richie Rich in the '90s. More recently, he has appeared in shows including American Horror Story: Double Feature, Will & Grace, The Righteous Gemstones, and Dollface. In 2023, Macaulay and Brenda Song welcomed their second child.