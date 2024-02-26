Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
In 2001, the public famously found out that Janet Jackson had actually been married to René Elizondo Jr. since 1991 when he sued her for divorce.
The other news I wanted to share is I’m a mama to a sweet 4yo boy. Started fostering in 2021 adopted near Christmas of 2022. I’m so lucky — being a parent is the biggest gift and most defining experience there is— Bridgit Mendler (@bridgitmendler) February 20, 2024
that’s my news for now folks 💛 pic.twitter.com/o8gU4gtHso