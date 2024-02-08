"The Big Bang Theory" Star Johnny Galecki Explained Why He Left Hollywood And What His Family Situation Is Now

Johnny Galecki confirmed that he secretly got married and had a child recently.
Johnny had his first child, a son named Orbison, in late 2019 — which was nodded to in the finale of The Big Bang Theory. He reportedly split from Orbison's mother, an art director 22 years his junior named Alaina Meyer, in November 2020.
In a new interview with Architectural Digest in his Nashville home, Johnny confirmed that he married a woman named Morgan — who goes by Morgan Galecki. Though she's appeared on Johnny's Instagram before, not much is known about their relationship. He does post family photos, but covers his son's face in all of them.
What's more, Morgan was pregnant during the time of the photoshoot — and welcomed a child named Oona Evelena shortly afterwards.
Indeed, Johnny pretty much stopped acting after The Big Bang Theory ended and has kept his life out of the public eye. In fact, it was his interior designers' talent that convinced him to do Architectural Digest. "I think this is the first interview I’ve agreed to do in almost four years, and it’s purely because I’m excited to rave about Emily [Ward] and Louisa [Pierce],” he explained.
“I never felt like much of an Angeleno,” he said elsewhere of his time in Hollywood. “And I did try. I say that with sadness, not with snobbery. Thirty years is just a very long time to live in a city that you’re not all that comfortable in.”
On Instagram, the 48-year-old thanked the publication "for the lovely profile on the beautiful backdrop of our lives as they stand and smile today. We will place it in our family time capsule and cherish it for many, many years."