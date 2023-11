5.

Sophie Turner once said that before her first meeting with Joe Jonas, she thought , "He's gonna be such a dick." She actually invited all of her guy friends to go with her on their first date because she was "still worried that he could be a catfish" after he had asked her out by sliding into her DMs. Sophie also recalled that on their first date, Joe told her he's often told that he looks like young George Clooney, and Sophie called him out on it.