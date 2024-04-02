NOW: In The Girls on the Bus Episode 4, Grace and her daughter, Annie, have a heated discussion where Grace tells her, "The work is the first line of my obituary. You, my dear, are the last," which just knocked me over. How was it bringing a character to life that's juggling work and motherhood in such an honest way?

I'm so glad that you mentioned that scene because for me, I think if I had to pick, that's probably my favorite on-the-page scene of Grace's in the entire show because it's so shocking. We're not used to a parent saying that, certainly not a mother to a daughter. I think because Grace has lived in the shadow of her father her entire life, and that's been so defining for her, she actually means it to give her daughter freedom. To actually say your life is your own, you don't have to live in reaction to mine. But, you know, she does not mince words and I really feel such empathy for both of them in that scene. And the complexities of what it is to be, as you said, extremely successful in your profession and actually a really functional mother or parent. I also think that Grace did come from a different generation.

When I started acting, I was 13 going on 14, and I remember thinking, Oh, I can't have a life. Like, the only way to be successful with this is to be 100% focused on this. And a lot of things in my life were sacrificed for that. A lot of relationships and family. I mean, I think in terms of it wasn't until I was old enough to sort of go, Oh, wait, I have to take care of the really precious personal relationships in my life and my family as well. I do think that Grace is a really interesting example of a woman who is coming to terms with the consequences of her family life, in which she has always felt a bit like a failure, but her husband has really covered a lot of that ground for her. And now she's really looking at it straight in the face.

