If there's one thing I love — you know, besides every TV and movie hyperfixation I have — it's a red carpet event. Namely, red carpet events where celebs share wholesome moments with their friends, costars, family, and more.
Or even more recently when Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song posed for photos with their son at Macaulay's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Like, these photos and videos made me so emotional.
So, that brings us to today, when I was doing my little catch-up on celeb news and came across the red carpet for a screening of Netflix's upcoming film, Maestro, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.
Written, directed by, and starring Bradley Cooper alongside Carey Mulligan, Maestro centers on the relationship between composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia Montealegre.
The movie has received critical acclaim and recently earned Golden Globe and Critics' Choice Award nominations. It's also one of the frontrunners for several 2024 Oscar nominations, which will be announced in January.
The event this week to celebrate the film included Bradley and Carey, alongside Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Gideon Glick, Brian Klugman, Alexa Swinton, and more who star in the movie, too.
Steven Spielberg, who produced the movie, was also in attendance.
And so was Lady Gaga, who came out to support Bradley. Of course, the duo notably starred together in A Star Is Born and have remained close ever since.
"There can be 100 people in the room, and 99 don't believe in you..."
But, my favorite moment from the Maestro screening event was when Bradley walked the red carpet with his six-year-old daughter Lea, who he shares with ex Irina Shayk.
While Lea has been spotted out and about with Bradley, this was the first time the father-daughter duo attended a red carpet together, and it was so wholesome.
They walked hand-in-hand, gave each other a little high five, and simply looked like they were having so much fun.
She posed with the rest of the cast.
And, Lea even stopped to talk to Lady Gaga, which I just find so endearing.
Anyway, that's your wholesome red carpet content for the day.