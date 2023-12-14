Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Bradley Cooper's Daughter Lea, Who Is Six, Made Her Red Carpet Debut Alongside Her Dad, And It's Just Really Sweet

    Bradley Cooper's daughter stopping to talk to Lady Gaga is, dare I say, the cutest photo.

    Nora Dominick
    by Nora Dominick

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If there's one thing I love — you know, besides every TV and movie hyperfixation I have — it's a red carpet event. Namely, red carpet events where celebs share wholesome moments with their friends, costars, family, and more.

    Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet playfully dancing on the red carpet
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    Like this moment from earlier this year, when Elizabeth Olsen spotted Kaley Cuoco, who had recently given birth to her daughter, at the premiere of Love & Death, and Lizzie had this genuinely sweet reaction.

    Elizabeth telling Kaley, who is off camera, &quot;You look beautiful. Wow! You look beautiful&quot;
    E! News / Via youtu.be

    Or even more recently when Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song posed for photos with their son at Macaulay's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Like, these photos and videos made me so emotional.

    the family standing in front of his new hollywood star
    Amy Sussman / Getty Images

    So, that brings us to today, when I was doing my little catch-up on celeb news and came across the red carpet for a screening of Netflix's upcoming film, Maestro, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

    Bradley Cooper poses next to costar Carey Mulligan on the red carpet
    Andrew Toth / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Written, directed by, and starring Bradley Cooper alongside Carey Mulligan, Maestro centers on the relationship between composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia Montealegre.

    the two smoking cigarettes and drinking wine in a room
    Netflix / Everett Collection

    The movie has received critical acclaim and recently earned Golden Globe and Critics' Choice Award nominations. It's also one of the frontrunners for several 2024 Oscar nominations, which will be announced in January.

    Bradley as Bernstein conducting an orchestra
    Netflix / Everett Collection

    Of course, the movie has also been in the spotlight due to the controversy surrounding the prosthetic nose Bradley wears in the film.

    The event this week to celebrate the film included Bradley and Carey, alongside Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Gideon Glick, Brian Klugman, Alexa Swinton, and more who star in the movie, too.

    David Livingston / WireImage / Getty Images, Andrew Toth / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Steven Spielberg, who produced the movie, was also in attendance.

    bradley and steven
    Andrew Toth / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    And so was Lady Gaga, who came out to support Bradley. Of course, the duo notably starred together in A Star Is Born and have remained close ever since.

    bradley standing in the middle of carey and lady gaga
    Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    "There can be 100 people in the room, and 99 don't believe in you..."

    bradley and gaga walking and talking
    Emilio Madrid / Getty Images for Netflix

    But, my favorite moment from the Maestro screening event was when Bradley walked the red carpet with his six-year-old daughter Lea, who he shares with ex Irina Shayk.

    bradley and his daughter
    Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    While Lea has been spotted out and about with Bradley, this was the first time the father-daughter duo attended a red carpet together, and it was so wholesome.

    Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    They walked hand-in-hand, gave each other a little high five, and simply looked like they were having so much fun.

    Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    She posed with the rest of the cast.

    Andrew Toth / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Lea has a cameo in the movie, too.

    And, Lea even stopped to talk to Lady Gaga, which I just find so endearing.

    Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Netflix

    Anyway, that's your wholesome red carpet content for the day.