7 Actors Whose Real Tattoos Were Written Into The Script Vs. 8 Who Had To Hide Them For A Role

WROTE IN: Tyler Posey's armband tattoo was written into Teen Wolf Season 3 when Scott got the same tattoo so production wouldn't have to cover up the entire piece. A music note from a Blink-182 song is also part of the tattoo, so only that small section was hidden. While they didn't cover that one tattoo, Tyler actually has tattoos up and down his leg and his right arm in real life, too.