7 Actors Whose Real Tattoos Were Written Into The Script Vs. 8 Who Had To Hide Them For A Role

When it comes to actors who have tattoos in real life, a lot of times they are covered up by makeup or visual effects artists who work on the various shows and movies. In fact, if an actor's real tattoo is going to be shown, their personal tattoo artist reportedly has to give permission.

"Actors and their agents and managers are getting pretty smart about it now because they want to showcase their ink," explained Jason Collins, who owns Autonomous FX, which specializes in special effects makeup. "They’re going to artists that are world-renowned or high-end or famous, and they’re getting clearances from those people when they get the work done, so that’s sort of a changing landscape for us."

