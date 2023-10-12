And while a lot of the main cast got their big breaks with Gilmore Girls, there are several actors who made it big after appearing on the show. So, below are 21 guest stars who went on to have pretty recognizable careers:
1.Chad Michael Murray's first recurring TV role was on Gilmore Girls as Tristin Dugray. His work on the show came right before he guest starred on Dawson's Creek and before the release of Freaky Friday,A Cinderella Story, and One Tree Hill.
2.After appearing in small TV and movie roles, Adam Brody's first big role came when he starred as Dave Rygalski in Season 3 of Gilmore Girls. That same year, he got his breakout role as Seth Cohen on The O.C.
3.Max Greenfield appeared in an episode of Gilmore Girls in 2003 as Lucas, one of Dean's friends who attends his bachelor party. Two years later, he landed a role on Veronica Mars, and then, of course, went on to star as Schmidt in New Girl starting in 2011.
4.Nasim Pedrad's very first TV acting credit was as a waitress who tries to take Rory's napkins when she's drunk at a bar in a 2006 episode. Three years later, she began as a cast member on Saturday Night Live.
5.Rami Malek's very first acting credit was as Andy, a member of Lane's study group, in Season 4. He then went on to appear in several movies before landing his award-winning roles in Mr. Robot and Bohemian Rhapsody.
6.After a few small roles in TV shows and movies, one of Jon Hamm's earliest appearances was as Peyton Sanders, a guy Lorelai meets at an auction, in Season 3 of Gilmore Girls. Five years later, he began starring as Don Draper on Mad Men.
7.After a few small roles in movies, Krysten Ritter began appearing as Lucy, one of Rory's friends at Yale, right after she appeared on another WB series, Veronica Mars. Two years after Gilmore Girls, she landed her notable role as Jane on Breaking Bad.
8.In 2006, Danny Pudi appeared in small roles in several TV shows, including Gilmore Girls as Raj, a student who works at the Yale Daily News with Rory and Paris. Three years later, he landed his breakout role as Abed on Community.
9.Following a recurring role on CSI: Miami, Leslie Odom Jr. appeared as Quentin Walsh, a student who is on a panel of student journalists with Rory, in a 2006 episode. Of course, his most widely recognizable role would come in 2015 when he originated the role of Aaron Burr in Hamilton.
10.One of Seth MacFarlane's first live-action acting jobs was as Zach, a student who graduates with Lorelai, in Season 2. Prior to this, he was writing and voice acting on Family Guy, Johnny Bravo, and more.
11.After appearing in random episodes of shows like The West Wing and Will & Grace, Nick Offerman starred as Beau, Jackson's brother, in Season 4. He later returned for another episode in Season 6. Four years after his last Gilmore Girls appearance, he landed the role of Ron Swanson on Parks and Rec.
12.Jane Lynch was known for appearing in episodes of various TV shows and movies throughout the '90s and early '00s. In one of her earliest appearances, she appeared as a nurse who clashes with Emily in Season 1 of Gilmore Girls. Nine years later, she landed what is considered her biggest role as Sue Sylvester on Glee.
13.After starting her career on All My Children, Abigail Spencer guest-starred in an episode of Gilmore Girls as Megan, one of Logan's sister's bridesmaids, in 2006. She's since gone on to play big roles in shows like Mad Men, Suits, Timeless, and Grey's Anatomy.
14.Two years before starring in High School Musical, Monique Coleman appeared as Andy, who works at the Yale Daily News, in a Season 4 episode. Around the same time, she also had a recurring role on Boston Public.
15.Following a few small TV appearances, Arielle Kebbel guest-starred as Lindsay Lister, Dean's wife, in nine episodes of Gilmore Girls. A year later, she landed roles in John Tucker Must Die and Aquamarine before starring on The Vampire Diaries in 2009.
16.One of Brandon Routh's earliest acting roles was in an episode of Gilmore Girls in 2000 as Jess, a guy at the Bangles concert who parties with Madeline and Louise. Six years later, he landed his biggest role as Clark Kent/Superman in Superman Returns.
17.Victoria Justice's very first acting role was as a girl at a kid's birthday party that Lorelai and Sookie cater for in Season 4. Two years later, she landed the role of Lola Martinez on Zoey 101, which eventually led her to Victorious.
18.Eight years before he starred in Big Time Rush, Kendall Schmidt appeared as one of Taylor's boy scouts in two episodes of Gilmore Girls in 2001.
19.Five years before landing his breakout role on Heroes, Masi Oka appeared as a philosophy student in the Harvard class Rory attends while visiting in Season 2 of Gilmore Girls.
20.One of Ben Falcone's earliest acting roles was as Fran's lawyer in Season 3. Of course, he appeared alongside his wife Melissa McCarthy, and the duo have gone on to appear in countless movies together.
21.And finally, after starring in the sketch comedy series MADtv, Alex Borstein appeared as Drella in Season 1. She would later return to play Miss Celine, too. After Gilmore Girls, Alex landed her recognizable role in The Lizzie McGuire Movie and, of course, re-teamed with Amy Sherman-Palladino for her Emmy Award-winning role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
Gilmore Girls also had a lot of already famous actors, musicians, and more guest stars, so who are your favorites? Tell us in the comments below!
