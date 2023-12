As a general rule, holiday movies are meant to be full of feel-good festive cheer, warm family moments, and a glittering, sparkling final scene to keep us happy and content as the credits roll. However, as we all know, Christmas isn’t just about those sappy sentimental moments and seasonal joys. Christmas can also be a time of loneliness, sadness, heartbreak, and loss. These Christmas movie moments certainly reminded us of that.