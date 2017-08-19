 go to content
TVAndMovies

Guys, We Need To Talk About Minions And Their Private Parts

Warning: Minion genitals — or lack thereof — ahead.

Posted on
Nicole Martinez
Nicole Martinez
BuzzFeed Staff

This is a Minion butt.

Universal Pictures

SEEEEEEEE!!!!

Universal Pictures

SOOOOOO many Minion butts!! 👀

Universal Pictures

But have you ever stopped to wonder if they have genitalia?

Universal Pictures

Because I think about it way more than I should, and, by the looks of it, so do people on Twitter.

csydelko

Like, do they use the restroom???

kamikitas

And how does the whole reproduction thing work?

jaehwanys

Basically, 👏 PEOPLE👏 WANT 👏 ANSWERS!!!!

Cheese_Pile

So I cracked open a Nancy Drew book, did a little digging on the ol' interweb, and what I found shocked me to my core.

Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures

FEAST YOUR LIL' EYES ON THIS NUDE MINION THAT APPEARS TO HAVE NO VISIBLE GENITALIA!

Universal Pictures

LOOK. AT. IT. LOOK AT ITS BARE BODY!!!! DO YOU SEE GENITALIA? BECAUSE I SURE DON'T!

Much better.
#Minions @Minions

Much better.

TBH, I still don't know whether or not Minions have genitals. I don't see any, but that doesn't mean they're non-existent. They could be located somewhere else!

Universal Pictures

  1. So, let's settle this once and for all! It kinda looks like Minions don't have genitals, but I'm not 100% sure! What do you think?

    Their fingers ARE genitals, that's why they wear gloves.
    Their genitals only appear when they have to make more Minions.
    They don't reproduce, so they actually don't need genitals. Duh!
    I have a BETTER theory and I'll let you know in the comments!
    Uh, why are we even talking about Minion genitals?

Guys, We Need To Talk About Minions And Their Private Parts

