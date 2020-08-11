Podcast: The World Will Still Need The US After Donald Trump
The lack of US leadership "has opened up a massive vacuum around the world that has been taken advantage of by all manner of forces.”
On today's episode of News O'Clock, we discuss:
1. Russia claimed victory in the race for a COVID-19 vaccine, which...
2. Seattle slashed its police budget and its police chief resigned.
3. The top QAnon Facebook groups have literally millions of members between them.
4. LaKeith Stanfield said he's "okay" after a set of worrying Instagram posts.
5. A dramatic reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air may be coming to a streaming service near you!
6. Phil Collins is a musician who's done an amazing job and is getting recognized more and more.
And we’re joined by former deputy national security adviser and cohost of Crooked Media’s Pod Save the World, Ben Rhodes, to talk about his new podcast, Missing America.
