Bodies Can Be Weird, So Here Are 48 Products To Help With Those Unavoidable Issues

1. An acne-clearing lotion created especially for your bum that features an anti-bacterial and moisturizing formula with tea tree oil to help reduce breakouts. Time to add more thongs to your underwear drawer and show off that rear!
Promising review: "This product works, but takes time! I have really bad stubborn acne on my butt and thighs... this product did not clear them up right away, considering I have bad acne so that was to be expected. I am now on week three and am finally noticing a difference in the acne. It is actually mostly clear! if you are willing to wait for the results then this is a good product for you. I noticed if you stop using (which I did for a period of time) the acne does come back! So I would use for awhile after skin has healed as well. This is definitely needed for summer time! Thank you so much for making this product, seems to be the only thing that worked for me!" —Anonymous
2. A set of reusable silicone Nippies for anyone who dares to go braless no matter the season — these will allow you to wear your favorite tops and dresses without worrying about stubborn bra straps or piercings showing *or* a sudden drop in temperature. Lots of reviewers love that these nipple covers look seamless underneath clothing and stay put, no matter the occasion.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Natalie Brown has tried these and raves: "I've worn them four or five times now, washing with hand soap and water afterward every time as directed, and they're exactly what I needed! It's simple: you stick 'em onto clean, dry, lotion-free skin, and they stay put and comfy for hours, even through moderate sweat. They've performed perfectly every time I've worn them: for day-long shopping excursions, outdoor parties, and for nights out dancing. They come in a small reusable storage box with two stiff plastic domes for them to sit on, so they'll stay perfectly intact and dust-free in your drawer and are easy to pack for travel. Oh and over 14,000 reviewers — like, five times the number of people in my high school graduating class — have rated them 5-stars on Amazon, so I know I'm not alone in my success with them!"
Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE these stickies. Bras are so itchy, uncomfortable, and annoying. These are fantastic alternatives to provide a little comfort and they go with every outfit. You really can't go wrong with these stickies and I honestly wear them almost every day. I wash them with a little hand soap and water and the adhesive works every time. I had a pair before the new ones I just bought and I wore them pretty consistently for almost a year. I got my mom a pair too. These are such a great product! They are high quality too, and the case they come in is really nice. Can't recommend them enough!" —Emily
3. A bottle of Bio-Oil with over 74,000 5-star ratings because of how effectively it helps fade scars, stretch marks, dark spots, and acne marks. Its moisturizing, multipurpose formula features rosemary, chamomile, and lavender oils, along with vitamins A and E, for a skin-soothing all-over oil.
Promising review: "AMAZING PRODUCT! I am amazed! I wash my face with Cetaphil gentle cleanser while in the shower, and immediately after getting out of the shower put BioOil on my skin. That is all I do. I do have a spot treatment from Neutrogena with 10% maximum-strength benzoyl peroxide for those SUPER STUBBORN pimples, but hardly use it since starting with BioOil. I will forever use this product and recommend when I can. I have olive-toned, freckled, medium to dry skin with oily nose and forehead, adult hormonal acne and hyperpigmentation. BioOil has given me a literal GLOW! I feel confident with my face again. I hardly leave reviews, but this product deserves it! Good luck on your healthy skin journey." —Amazon Customer
4. The internet-sensation Squatty Potty, which simply sits at the front of your porcelain throne for you to prop your feet up while you do your business. This top-rated stool helps you align your colon, so you can go #2 easier *and* faster (we're talking seconds, compared to minutes), so you don't have to keep bringing a novel or newspaper with you on each bathroom trip.
BTW, a bunch of reviewers with chronic constipation and other gastrointestinal issues swear by this game-changing stool!
Promising review: "My constipation issues have gotten worse due to stress. This works. I felt a little odd elevating my feet and placing them on the Squatty Potty, but within no time, I was able to poop with ease. I definitely recommend this product for those who struggle with constipation." —Kale
5. A bottle of signature Fur Oil designed for softening and cleansing pubic hair and skin to tackle those pesky ingrowns and deliver more moisturized and smoother skin below the belt.
Promising reviews: "I am prone to ingrown hairs. I have VERY coarse pubic hair and every time I shave, I get razor bumps and ingrown hairs as the hair starts to grow back. Very embarrassing. This has led me to lean more toward trimming that shaving. I decided to try to shave one more time — well, I used Nair and removed my pubic hair from my genital area. I used Fur Oil every day morning and night after the removal, and even as the hair grows back and beyond. I would also exfoliate the area about two to three times a week with a coffee scrub that I got on here. The hair has started to grow back with zero bumps or ingrown hairs. It has actually been over a month and still no issues. This has never happened to me before. I have never not removed hair down there and not had ingrown hairs and hair bumps. This is a new experience for me, and I am loving it. I have even removed hair again since then and still no problems. My only complaint is the size of the bottle, and the smell is so-so. It is a very small bottle for the price. I will continue to use this combination of products, though, because I know it works. I am satisfied." —In the know
"Recommended to me by my waxer. I was a little hesitant at first because it's pretty expensive, but I haven't had a single ingrown hair since using this oil. I am diligent on application of the oil, and it's been great. It lasts — I've been using it for about two months, and there's still a ton in the bottle." —Megan Harmeyer
6. An avocado heating pad that boasts a soothing lavender scent to help whisk you away to a place of comfort (read: your bed or couch). It takes less than two minutes in the microwave to get this huggable heating pad to a temperature that'll help with cramps and other body aches, so you can start feeling better in a jiffy!
Promising review: "This little guy is amazing. Bought it for cramping and it’s so warm and comfy. It really helps relieve pain and has a nice light lavender scent (definitely not overpowering). Perfect little heating pad, and it’s cute, too!" — Kelsey
7. A top-rated, alcohol-free oral rinse for anyone struggling with keeping their breath fresh even after a thorough brush and floss routine. Not to mention, it helps combat bad breath caused by allergies or nasal drips, which is great because, until those clear up, there's not much you can do!
Pour a capful, swish and gargle for 30 seconds, after you've finished brushing your teeth in the morning and at night.
Promising review: "I'm actually a dentist who often has bad breath, which is not a good combination. My oral hygiene is great (tongue scraping, brushing, flossing, etc.), but I have allergies and constantly have a bit of post-nasal drip, which contributes to the bad breath. While this stuff isn't perfect, and my breath doesn't stay fresh all day, it is definitely the longest-lasting product I have tried so far. It is the first thing I have tried that still gives me that minty feeling when I breathe deep 4–6 hours after using it. I've found that gargling and using the TheraBreath throat spray in addition to rinsing with this have greatly improved my breath. Will definitely be buying again." —Alex
8. SweatBlock antiperspirant wipes with a clinical strength formula to help put a stop to excessive sweating for anyone who finds themselves drenched, no matter the weather or activity. Each application works for up to seven sweat-free days.
As always, this is a clinical-strength product, so make sure you do a spot test first (especially if you have sensitive skin)! And each box lasts two months!
Promising review: "For anyone who might be a skeptic, please allow me to put you at ease. If you have hyperhidrosis, meaning it can be 9 degrees outside and you're still sweating under your arms, this product has the potential to change your life. I would sweat THROUGH a sports coat before noon. Enter the Sweat Block product. I've had it for three weeks, and it is life-changing. I DO NOT sweat under my arms anymore. I'm still on the original box that I bought three weeks ago. I had to write a review after I was cleaning the garage today in 85-degree heat...I was sweating through my shirt on my back...BUT NOT MY UNDERARMS. It is amazing!" —Frosty McGee
9. And a dermatologist-recommended antiperspirant hand lotion to help reduce hand sweat that might be making everyday things difficult, like writing, opening jars — basically anything that requires dry hand friction. All it takes is a pea-sized amount to help reduce that wet, clammy feeling.
Promising review: "I’ve suffered with sweaty hands for all of my life. It’s an issue that has caused me embarrassment and anxiety where there should be neither. I’ve only just started using this lotion, but I can tell it’s making a difference. It definitely has a distinct drying effect and makes my hands feel smooth." —Gary
10. The cult-favorite Laneige lip sleeping mask — it's earned over 29,000 5-star ratings from customers who've transformed their dry, chapped lips by using this overnight balm. A hydrating blend of coconut oil, shea butter, and murumuru seed butter helps soften lips, but there's also a glossy finish in case you ever want to wear it out!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer uses this product, and here's what she has to say: "I use this lip mask all the time! If I have severely dry lips, I'll reach for my Aquaphor lip repair (also a holy grail), but for everyday use, this mask is great — I even use it in the daytime, too! The shine is pretty enough for Zoom meetings, too!"
Promising review: "BEST PURCHASE! I am pretty sure I have postpartum chapped/dry lips because of breastfeeding. I never had this issue of having to deal with chapped lips. I literally tried lip scrubs, balms, Vaseline even, and nothing worked, but I am gonna be honest, the first time I used this product, I literally saw instant results overnight! I know I can be on a little pricy side, but if you want to get your chapped/dry lips taken care of, PLEASE buy this product; it’s HANDS DOWN THE BEST!!!" —Abdullah S.
